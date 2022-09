Wild Hearts è in sviluppo da 4 anni, non sarà un vero e proprio open world

Wild Hearts | Details



-Up to 3 player co-op

-World divided into zones (not fully open)

-In dev for 4 years, EA help to reach global audience

-Karakuri: Craft unique weapons/items to take on beasts

-Flexible combat (dashing, grappling, sliding etc)



More: https://t.co/tYYnGbeCtZ pic.twitter.com/j9Tu7lXUjk