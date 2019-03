WiLD: Sony ha registrato un nuovo marchio, novità in arrivo per il gioco di Ancel?

New trademarks:



WiLD from Sony Interactive Entertainment (trademarked in the US): https://t.co/gloVBvo7rJ - Michel Ancel last said they were "still working hard on it" in July 2018



Bon! Bon! Journey!! from Bandai Namco (trademarked in EU) https://t.co/JJZvq96vAy pic.twitter.com/u6ObB4RzzT