Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Wolfenstein 2 e Assassin's Creed Origins tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Wolfenstein 2 e Assassin's Creed Origins tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato la lista dei nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, a cui si aggiungono le ultime offerte degli Spring Sale, al termine il prossimo 9 aprile. Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Wolfenstein II The New Colossus, Assassin's Creed Origins e Bridge Constructor.

Offerte Xbox One

  • Amazing Princess Sarah Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Bridge Constructor Stunts Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Bridge Constructor Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Butcher Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Sky Force Anniversary Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
  • Subject 13 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Table Top Racing World Tour Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Yesterday Origins Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Sconti Xbox 360

Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack Add-On 60% DWG
Enemy Front Games On Demand 85% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland Pack Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Niva Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33% DWG
Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG

L'elenco completo, disponibile sul sito di Major Nelson, include oltre 100 titoli in promozione per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Ricordiamo inoltre che sono ora disponibili i nuovi Games with Gold di aprile, ovvero The Witness per Xbox One e CARS 2 per Xbox 360, ai quali si aggiungeranno il 16 aprile Assassin's Creed Syndicate e Dead Space 2.

Quanto è interessante?
2
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Il prossimo episodio di Inside Xbox conterrà alcune sorprese per i fan della prima Xbox
  2. Valve ha rimosso il link alla sezione Steam Machines dalla home page di Steam