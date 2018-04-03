Wolfenstein 2 e Assassin's Creed Origins tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì,ha annunciato la lista dei nuovisu Xbox Store, a cui si aggiungono le ultime offerte degli Spring Sale , al termine il prossimo 9 aprile. Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo

Offerte Xbox One

Amazing Princess Sarah Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Bridge Constructor Stunts Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Bridge Constructor Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Butcher Xbox One Game 30% DWG

EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Sky Force Anniversary Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG

Subject 13 Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Table Top Racing World Tour Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Yesterday Origins Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Sconti Xbox 360

Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack Add-On 60% DWG

Enemy Front Games On Demand 85% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland Pack Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – Niva Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33% DWG

Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG

L'elenco completo, disponibile sul sito di Major Nelson, include oltre 100 titoli in promozione per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Ricordiamo inoltre che sono ora disponibili i nuovi Games with Gold di aprile, ovvero The Witness per Xbox One e CARS 2 per Xbox 360, ai quali si aggiungeranno il 16 aprile Assassin's Creed Syndicate e Dead Space 2.