Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus: trapela la lista Trofei del gioco

GameRanx ha diffuso la lista dei Trofei sbloccabili di, il nuovo sparatutto diin arrivo il 27 ottobre. L'elenco pubblicato di seguito contiene enormi spoiler sulla trama e sul gameplay del gioco, se non volete anticipazioni potete interrompere qui la lettura.

Nota Bene: la lista viene riportata in lingua inglese così come diffusa dalla fonte, ribadiamo la presenza di un gran numero di spoiler sulla trama.

Trofei Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus

The New Colossus trophy

Obtain all trophies.

Déjà Vu trophy

Make the choice

Carrying the Torch trophy

Use the power armor

Enemy Within trophy

Stop the Nazi signal from Section F

Amazing Grace trophy

Recruit Grace’s group

It’s Fricking Space Aliens! trophy

Find Area 52

R.I.P. trophy

Kill dad

All the Gains! trophy

Get a new body

Sermons and Moonshine trophy

Recruit Horton’s group

Venus trophy

Travel to outer space

The Ausmerzer trophy

Capture the Ausmerzer

Starting a Collection trophy

Find at least one of each collectible item

Toy Collector trophy

Find all of Max’s toys

Audiophile trophy

Find all records

Golden Boy trophy

Find all gold

Terror-Billy trophy

Collect all Übercommander death cards

Meet the Cast trophy

Find all starcards

Art Aficionado trophy

Found all concept art

Tinkerer trophy

Upgrade a weapon

Specialist trophy

Fully upgrade a weapon

Gun Nut trophy

Fully upgrade all weapons

Revolution trophy

Beat the game

Bring ’em on! trophy

Beat the game on “Bring ’em on!” difficulty or higher

Do or die! trophy

Beat the game on “Do or die!” difficulty or higher

Call me Terror-Billy! trophy

Beat the game on “Call me Terror-Billy!” difficulty or higher

I am death incarnate! trophy

Beat the game on “I am death incarnate!” difficulty or higher

Mein leben trophy

Beat the game on “Mein leben” difficulty

Max a Perk trophy

Max a perk

Max all perks trophy

Max all Perks

Bull Rush trophy

Ramshackles tackle a charging Supersoldat

Snakebite trophy

Perform a Constrictor Harness takedown

The Sky is the Limit trophy

Perform a Battle Walker takedown

Kick It trophy

Kill Hitler during the Aerostat Audition

They did Nazi that Coming trophy

Stealth kill 10 enemies in a row

Hard Headed trophy

Collect 1000 helmets

I’m Machine Enough trophy

Beat the Panzerhund ride without killing anyone on “Bring ’em On!” difficulty or higher

Coming Back for More trophy

Visit every District

Across the Board trophy

Complete the Killboard

Complete Package trophy

Acquire all Contraptions and Contraption upgrades

Plus Package trophy

Upgrade a Contraption

Make a Point trophy

Achieve the highest score in the Shooting Range

First Loser trophy

Achieve the second best time in the Killhouse

Crippled but Able trophy

Perform a takedown while in the wheelchair

Hail Mary trophy

Throw a hatchet and kill an enemy from 30m

Sightseeing trophy

Visit a District

Puzzler trophy

Decipher an Übercommander’s location using the Enigma Machine

Retro trophy

Play Wolfstone 3D

Taste of Your own Medicine trophy

Destroy a Zerstörer with an Übergewehr

Ghost trophy

Finish a District without triggering an alarm

Keep Playing trophy

Wait for the game to resume after the credits

Sidetracked trophy

Complete all side missions

Da segnalare la presenza dl trofeo "Retro" sbloccabile giocando con Wolfstone 3D, riedizione di Wolfenstein 3D nascosta in un cabinato del Kreisau Club.