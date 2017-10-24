Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus: trapela la lista Trofei del gioco

Nota Bene: la lista viene riportata in lingua inglese così come diffusa dalla fonte, ribadiamo la presenza di un gran numero di spoiler sulla trama.
Trofei Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus
The New Colossus trophy
Obtain all trophies.
Déjà Vu trophy
Make the choice
Carrying the Torch trophy
Use the power armor
Enemy Within trophy
Stop the Nazi signal from Section F
Amazing Grace trophy
Recruit Grace’s group
It’s Fricking Space Aliens! trophy
Find Area 52
R.I.P. trophy
Kill dad
All the Gains! trophy
Get a new body
Sermons and Moonshine trophy
Recruit Horton’s group
Venus trophy
Travel to outer space
The Ausmerzer trophy
Capture the Ausmerzer
Starting a Collection trophy
Find at least one of each collectible item
Toy Collector trophy
Find all of Max’s toys
Audiophile trophy
Find all records
Golden Boy trophy
Find all gold
Terror-Billy trophy
Collect all Übercommander death cards
Meet the Cast trophy
Find all starcards
Art Aficionado trophy
Found all concept art
Tinkerer trophy
Upgrade a weapon
Specialist trophy
Fully upgrade a weapon
Gun Nut trophy
Fully upgrade all weapons
Revolution trophy
Beat the game
Bring ’em on! trophy
Beat the game on “Bring ’em on!” difficulty or higher
Do or die! trophy
Beat the game on “Do or die!” difficulty or higher
Call me Terror-Billy! trophy
Beat the game on “Call me Terror-Billy!” difficulty or higher
I am death incarnate! trophy
Beat the game on “I am death incarnate!” difficulty or higher
Mein leben trophy
Beat the game on “Mein leben” difficulty
Max a Perk trophy
Max a perk
Max all perks trophy
Max all Perks
Bull Rush trophy
Ramshackles tackle a charging Supersoldat
Snakebite trophy
Perform a Constrictor Harness takedown
The Sky is the Limit trophy
Perform a Battle Walker takedown
Kick It trophy
Kill Hitler during the Aerostat Audition
They did Nazi that Coming trophy
Stealth kill 10 enemies in a row
Hard Headed trophy
Collect 1000 helmets
I’m Machine Enough trophy
Beat the Panzerhund ride without killing anyone on “Bring ’em On!” difficulty or higher
Coming Back for More trophy
Visit every District
Across the Board trophy
Complete the Killboard
Complete Package trophy
Acquire all Contraptions and Contraption upgrades
Plus Package trophy
Upgrade a Contraption
Make a Point trophy
Achieve the highest score in the Shooting Range
First Loser trophy
Achieve the second best time in the Killhouse
Crippled but Able trophy
Perform a takedown while in the wheelchair
Hail Mary trophy
Throw a hatchet and kill an enemy from 30m
Sightseeing trophy
Visit a District
Puzzler trophy
Decipher an Übercommander’s location using the Enigma Machine
Retro trophy
Play Wolfstone 3D
Taste of Your own Medicine trophy
Destroy a Zerstörer with an Übergewehr
Ghost trophy
Finish a District without triggering an alarm
Keep Playing trophy
Wait for the game to resume after the credits
Sidetracked trophy
Complete all side missions
Da segnalare la presenza dl trofeo "Retro" sbloccabile giocando con Wolfstone 3D, riedizione di Wolfenstein 3D nascosta in un cabinato del Kreisau Club.