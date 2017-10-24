Logo Everyeye.it

Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus: trapela la lista Trofei del gioco

di
GameRanx ha diffuso la lista dei Trofei sbloccabili di Wolfenstein 2 The New Order, il nuovo sparatutto di Bethesda e MachineGames in arrivo il 27 ottobre. L'elenco pubblicato di seguito contiene enormi spoiler sulla trama e sul gameplay del gioco, se non volete anticipazioni potete interrompere qui la lettura.

Nota Bene: la lista viene riportata in lingua inglese così come diffusa dalla fonte, ribadiamo la presenza di un gran numero di spoiler sulla trama.

Trofei Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus

The New Colossus trophy
Obtain all trophies.

Déjà Vu trophy
Make the choice

Carrying the Torch trophy
Use the power armor

Enemy Within trophy
Stop the Nazi signal from Section F

Amazing Grace trophy
Recruit Grace’s group

It’s Fricking Space Aliens! trophy
Find Area 52

R.I.P. trophy
Kill dad

All the Gains! trophy
Get a new body

Sermons and Moonshine trophy
Recruit Horton’s group

Venus trophy
Travel to outer space

The Ausmerzer trophy
Capture the Ausmerzer

Starting a Collection trophy
Find at least one of each collectible item

Toy Collector trophy
Find all of Max’s toys

Audiophile trophy
Find all records

Golden Boy trophy
Find all gold

Terror-Billy trophy
Collect all Übercommander death cards

Meet the Cast trophy
Find all starcards

Art Aficionado trophy
Found all concept art

Tinkerer trophy
Upgrade a weapon

Specialist trophy
Fully upgrade a weapon

Gun Nut trophy
Fully upgrade all weapons

Revolution trophy
Beat the game

Bring ’em on! trophy
Beat the game on “Bring ’em on!” difficulty or higher
Do or die! trophy
Beat the game on “Do or die!” difficulty or higher

Call me Terror-Billy! trophy
Beat the game on “Call me Terror-Billy!” difficulty or higher

I am death incarnate! trophy
Beat the game on “I am death incarnate!” difficulty or higher

Mein leben trophy
Beat the game on “Mein leben” difficulty

Max a Perk trophy
Max a perk

Max all perks trophy
Max all Perks

Bull Rush trophy
Ramshackles tackle a charging Supersoldat

Snakebite trophy
Perform a Constrictor Harness takedown

The Sky is the Limit trophy
Perform a Battle Walker takedown

Kick It trophy
Kill Hitler during the Aerostat Audition

They did Nazi that Coming trophy
Stealth kill 10 enemies in a row

Hard Headed trophy
Collect 1000 helmets

I’m Machine Enough trophy
Beat the Panzerhund ride without killing anyone on “Bring ’em On!” difficulty or higher

Coming Back for More trophy
Visit every District

Across the Board trophy
Complete the Killboard

Complete Package trophy
Acquire all Contraptions and Contraption upgrades

Plus Package trophy
Upgrade a Contraption

Make a Point trophy
Achieve the highest score in the Shooting Range

First Loser trophy
Achieve the second best time in the Killhouse

Crippled but Able trophy
Perform a takedown while in the wheelchair

Hail Mary trophy
Throw a hatchet and kill an enemy from 30m

Sightseeing trophy
Visit a District

Puzzler trophy
Decipher an Übercommander’s location using the Enigma Machine

Retro trophy
Play Wolfstone 3D

Taste of Your own Medicine trophy
Destroy a Zerstörer with an Übergewehr

Ghost trophy
Finish a District without triggering an alarm

Keep Playing trophy
Wait for the game to resume after the credits

Sidetracked trophy
Complete all side missions

Da segnalare la presenza dl trofeo "Retro" sbloccabile giocando con Wolfstone 3D, riedizione di Wolfenstein 3D nascosta in un cabinato del Kreisau Club.

