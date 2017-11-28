Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap e Sine Mora tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Giochi Xbox One
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- In Between Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Inversus Deluxe Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Maldita Castilla EX Cursed Castile Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Undead Add-On 33% DWG
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters Add-On 33% DWG
- Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Never Alone Arctic Collection Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Never Alone: Foxtales Add-On 50% DWG
- Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Zazen Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Sconti Xbox 360
- ArcaniA Games On Demand 90% DWG
- Black Knight Sword Arcade 80% DWG
- Conan Games On Demand 90% DWG
- de Blob 2 Games On Demand 90% DWG
- Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 90% DWG
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Games On Demand 90% DWG
- JUJU Games On Demand 80% DWG
- MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 90% DWG
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed Games On Demand 90% DWG
- Rio Games On Demand 90% DWG
- Sine Mora Arcade 85% DWG
- The Outfit Games On Demand 85% DWG
Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 5 dicembre per tutti gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold. Cosa ne pensate delle nuove offerte della settimana?
