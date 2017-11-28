Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
eSport
Oggi alle ore 16:00
Q&A: Domande e Risposte
Oggi alle ore 16:00
Rispondiamo in diretta alle vostre domande e curiosità!
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap e Sine Mora tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap e Sine Mora tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Tra i giochi in promozione per gli abbonati Gold troviamo Earthlock Festival of Magic, Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap, MX vs ATV Alive e Sine Mora.

Giochi Xbox One

  • Earthlock: Festival of Magic Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • In Between Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Inversus Deluxe Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Maldita Castilla EX Cursed Castile Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Undead Add-On 33% DWG
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters Add-On 33% DWG
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Never Alone Arctic Collection Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Never Alone: Foxtales Add-On 50% DWG
  • Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Zazen Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Sconti Xbox 360

  • ArcaniA Games On Demand 90% DWG
  • Black Knight Sword Arcade 80% DWG
  • Conan Games On Demand 90% DWG
  • de Blob 2 Games On Demand 90% DWG
  • Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 90% DWG
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Games On Demand 90% DWG
  • JUJU Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 90% DWG
  • MX vs. ATV: Untamed Games On Demand 90% DWG
  • Rio Games On Demand 90% DWG
  • Sine Mora Arcade 85% DWG
  • The Outfit Games On Demand 85% DWG

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 5 dicembre per tutti gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold. Cosa ne pensate delle nuove offerte della settimana?

Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Hearthstone: le nuove carte dello Sciamano ci riempiono di Totem
  2. Crescono le vendite dei visori VR nel terzo trimestre dell'anno

Xbox Live

Xbox Live

Contenuti più Letti