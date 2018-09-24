WWE 2K19: rivelato il roster completo e le valutazioni dei singoli wrestler

2K Games ha finalmente pubblicato l'elenco completo delle superstar che andranno a comporre il roster di WWE 2K19, il nuovo capitolo della serie sportiva dedicata alla federazione di wrestling di Vince McMahon.
La lista include tutti i wrestler più importanti del momento, come Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles e Shinsuke Nakamure, oltre a svariate glorie del passato che sono entrate nella storia della WWE, come Bret The Hitman Hart, Diamond Dallas Page, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Eddie Guerrero e Andre the Giant:
- Adam Cole: 81
- Aiden English: 73
- AJ Styles: 91
- Akam: 78
- Akira Tozawa: 76
- Aleister Black: 84
- Alexa Bliss: 85
- Alexander Wolfe: 76
- Alicia Fox: 71
- Andre The Giant: 87
- Andrade "Cien" Almas: 81
- Alundra Blaze: 85
- Angelo Dawkins: 72
- Apollo Crews: 76
- Ariya Daivari: 68
- Asuka: 84
- Bam Bam Bigelow: 83
- Baron Corbin: 84
- Batista: 87
- Batista ’10: 89
- Beth Phoenix: 85
- Bayley: 80
- Becky Lynch: 83
- Bianca Belair: 77
- Big E: 84
- Big Boss Man: 81
- Big Show: 82
- Billie Kay: 78
- Bo Dallas: 77
- Bobby Fish: 77
- Bobby Roode: 81
- Booker T: ?
- Braun Strowman: 89
- Bray Wyatt: 83
- Bray Wyatt ’14: 87
- Bret "Hit Man" Hart: 91
- Brie Bella: 76
- British Bulldog: 81
- Brock Lesnar: 93
- Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake: 82
- Bryan Danielson: 76
- Carmella: 80
- Cedric Alexander: 83
- Cesaro: 84
- Chad Gable: 75
- Charlotte Flair: 85
- Christian: 83
- Chris Jericho: 85
- Chris Jericho ’00: 88
- Chris Jericho ’10: 88
- Curt Hawkins: 64
- Curtis Axel: 77
- Dana Brooke: 69
- Daniel Bryan: 88
- Daniel Bryan ’10: 80
- Daniel Bryan ’12: 83
- Daniel Bryan ’13: 92
- Daniel Bryan ’14: 89
- Dash Wilder: 77
- Dean Ambrose: 86
- Diamond Dallas Page: 86
- Diesel: 87
- Dolph Ziggler: 84
- Drew Gulak: 79
- Drew McIntyre: 83
- Dusty Rhodes: 85
- Dusty Rhodes ’85: 88
- Eddie Guerrero: 89
- Edge: 89
- Elias: 82
- Ember Moon: 81
- Epico Colon: 72
- Eric Young: 79
- Erick Rowan ’14: 79
- Fandango: 79
- Finn BÃ¡lor: 85
- Finn BÃ¡lor Demon: 87
- "Gentleman" Jack Gallagher: 71
- The Godfather: 79
- Goldberg: 90
- Goldust: 76
- Gran Metalik: 73
- Greg "The Hammer" Valentine: 79
- Harper: 84
- Heath Slater: 73
- Hideo Itami: 76
- Ivory: 80
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts: 85
- Jacqueline: 82
- Jason Jordan: 78
- Jeff Hardy: 84
- Jey Uso: 84
- Jey Uso ’14: 82
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart: 79
- Jimmy Uso: 84
- Jimmy Uso ’14: 82
- Jinder Mahal: 83
- John Cena: 89
- John Cena ’03: 82
- John Cena ’13: 92
- Johnny Gargano: 80
- Kairi Sane: 79
- Kalisto: 75
- Kane: 80
- Kane ’12: 83
- Kane ’98: 87
- Karl Anderson: 80
- Kassius Ohno: 73
- Kevin Nash: 88
- Kevin Owens: 88
- Kevin Owens ’18: 88
- Killian Dain: 79
- King Booker: 86
- Kofi Kingston: 84
- Kofi Kingston ’12: 82
- Konnor: 72
- Kurt Angle ’01: 86
- Kurt Angle ’06: 89
- Kyle O’Reilly: 79
- Lana: 70
- Lars Sullivan: 80
- Lex Luger: 86
- Lince Dorado: 73
- Lita: 84
- Liv Morgan: 71
- Luke Gallows: 80
- Luke Harper ’14: 84
- Mandy Rose: 70
- Maryse: 73
- Matt Hardy: 84
- Mickie James: 78
- The Miz: 86
- The Miz ’10: 84
- Mojo Rawley: 75
- Mr. McMahon: 73
- Mr. Perfect: 83
- Mustafa Ali: 81
- Montez Ford: 72
- Naomi: 82
- Natalya: 83
- Nia Jax: 84
- Nick Miller: 72
- Nikki Bella: 81
- Noam Dar: 69
- No Way Jose: 71
- Oney Lorcan: 76
- Otis Dozovic: 74
- Paige: 83
- Papa Shango: 77
- Pete Dunne: 81
- Peyton Royce: 78
- Primo Colon: 72
- R-Truth: 77
- R-Truth ’12: 80
- Randy Orton: 87
- Randy Orton ’13: 88
- "Macho Man" Randy Savage: 89
- "Macho Man" Randy Savage ’92: 90
- "Ravishing" Rick Rude: 84
- Razor Ramon: 85
- Rezar: 78
- Rhyno: 76
- Ric Flair: 91
- Ric Flair ’88: 90
- Ric Flair ’91: 90
- Rick "The Model" Martel: 82
- Ricky Morton: 84
- Rey Mysterio: 86
- Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat ’87: 87
- Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat ’94: 85
- Rikishi: 82
- Robert Gibson: 83
- The Rock: 93
- The Rock ’01: 91
- Roderick Strong: 79
- Roman Reigns: 92
- Ronda Rousey: 87
- Rowan: 80
- "Rowdy" Roddy Piper: 86
- Ruby Riott: 80
- Rusev: 84
- Sami Zayn: 82
- Samoa Joe: 88
- Sarah Logan: 70
- Sasha Banks: 81
- Scott Dawson: 77
- Scott Hall: 86
- Seth Rollins: 88
- Shane McMahon: 81
- Shane Thorne: 72
- Shawn Michaels ’05: 88
- Shawn Michaels ’97: 92
- Shayna Baszler: 81
- Sheamus: 84
- Shelton Benjamin: 78
- Shinsuke Nakamura: 87
- Sin Cara: 72
- Sonya Deville: 74
- Stephanie McMahon: 77
- Sting: 89
- Sting ’91: 90
- Sting ’98: 88
- Sting ’99: 91
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin: 92
- Sycho Sid: 86
- Tamina: 74
- Tatanka: 81
- Ted DiBiase: 85
- Titus O’Neil: 77
- TJP: 76
- Tony Nese: 70
- Triple H: 89
- Triple H ’01: 91
- Triple H ’14: 89
- Trish Stratus: 85
- Tucker Knight: 75
- Tye Dillinger: 75
- Tyler Bate: 78
- Tyler Breeze: 77
- Ultimate Warrior: 90
- The Undertaker: 87
- The Undertaker ’02: 90
- The Undertaker ’91: 88
- Vader: 87
- Velveteen Dream: 80
- Viktor: 73
- Xavier Woods: 83
- Zack Ryder: 76
Che ne pensate del roster e delle valutazioni assegnate ai singoli wrestler? WWE 2K19 sarà disponibile a partire dal 9 ottobre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC. 2K Sports ha confermato che, a differenza di WWE 2K18, il nuovo capitolo della serie non arriverà su Nintendo Switch. Sapevate che pochi giorni fa il nostro Giuseppe Arace ha intervistato Charlotte Flair?