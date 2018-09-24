Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
WWE 2K19: rivelato il roster completo e le valutazioni dei singoli wrestler

2K Games ha finalmente pubblicato l'elenco completo delle superstar che andranno a comporre il roster di WWE 2K19, il nuovo capitolo della serie sportiva dedicata alla federazione di wrestling di Vince McMahon.

La lista include tutti i wrestler più importanti del momento, come Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles e Shinsuke Nakamure, oltre a svariate glorie del passato che sono entrate nella storia della WWE, come Bret The Hitman Hart, Diamond Dallas Page, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Eddie Guerrero e Andre the Giant:

  • Adam Cole: 81
  • Aiden English: 73
  • AJ Styles: 91
  • Akam: 78
  • Akira Tozawa: 76
  • Aleister Black: 84
  • Alexa Bliss: 85
  • Alexander Wolfe: 76
  • Alicia Fox: 71
  • Andre The Giant: 87
  • Andrade "Cien" Almas: 81
  • Alundra Blaze: 85
  • Angelo Dawkins: 72
  • Apollo Crews: 76
  • Ariya Daivari: 68
  • Asuka: 84
  • Bam Bam Bigelow: 83
  • Baron Corbin: 84
  • Batista: 87
  • Batista ’10: 89
  • Beth Phoenix: 85
  • Bayley: 80
  • Becky Lynch: 83
  • Bianca Belair: 77
  • Big E: 84
  • Big Boss Man: 81
  • Big Show: 82
  • Billie Kay: 78
  • Bo Dallas: 77
  • Bobby Fish: 77
  • Bobby Roode: 81
  • Booker T: ?
  • Braun Strowman: 89
  • Bray Wyatt: 83
  • Bray Wyatt ’14: 87
  • Bret "Hit Man" Hart: 91
  • Brie Bella: 76
  • British Bulldog: 81
  • Brock Lesnar: 93
  • Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake: 82
  • Bryan Danielson: 76
  • Carmella: 80
  • Cedric Alexander: 83
  • Cesaro: 84
  • Chad Gable: 75
  • Charlotte Flair: 85
  • Christian: 83
  • Chris Jericho: 85
  • Chris Jericho ’00: 88
  • Chris Jericho ’10: 88
  • Curt Hawkins: 64
  • Curtis Axel: 77
  • Dana Brooke: 69
  • Daniel Bryan: 88
  • Daniel Bryan ’10: 80
  • Daniel Bryan ’12: 83
  • Daniel Bryan ’13: 92
  • Daniel Bryan ’14: 89
  • Dash Wilder: 77
  • Dean Ambrose: 86
  • Diamond Dallas Page: 86
  • Diesel: 87
  • Dolph Ziggler: 84
  • Drew Gulak: 79
  • Drew McIntyre: 83
  • Dusty Rhodes: 85
  • Dusty Rhodes ’85: 88
  • Eddie Guerrero: 89
  • Edge: 89
  • Elias: 82
  • Ember Moon: 81
  • Epico Colon: 72
  • Eric Young: 79
  • Erick Rowan ’14: 79
  • Fandango: 79
  • Finn BÃ¡lor: 85
  • Finn BÃ¡lor Demon: 87
  • "Gentleman" Jack Gallagher: 71
  • The Godfather: 79
  • Goldberg: 90
  • Goldust: 76
  • Gran Metalik: 73
  • Greg "The Hammer" Valentine: 79
  • Harper: 84
  • Heath Slater: 73
  • Hideo Itami: 76
  • Ivory: 80
  • Jake "The Snake" Roberts: 85
  • Jacqueline: 82
  • Jason Jordan: 78
  • Jeff Hardy: 84
  • Jey Uso: 84
  • Jey Uso ’14: 82
  • Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart: 79
  • Jimmy Uso: 84
  • Jimmy Uso ’14: 82
  • Jinder Mahal: 83
  • John Cena: 89
  • John Cena ’03: 82
  • John Cena ’13: 92
  • Johnny Gargano: 80
  • Kairi Sane: 79
  • Kalisto: 75
  • Kane: 80
  • Kane ’12: 83
  • Kane ’98: 87
  • Karl Anderson: 80
  • Kassius Ohno: 73
  • Kevin Nash: 88
  • Kevin Owens: 88
  • Kevin Owens ’18: 88
  • Killian Dain: 79
  • King Booker: 86
  • Kofi Kingston: 84
  • Kofi Kingston ’12: 82
  • Konnor: 72
  • Kurt Angle ’01: 86
  • Kurt Angle ’06: 89
  • Kyle O’Reilly: 79
  • Lana: 70
  • Lars Sullivan: 80
  • Lex Luger: 86
  • Lince Dorado: 73
  • Lita: 84
  • Liv Morgan: 71
  • Luke Gallows: 80
  • Luke Harper ’14: 84
  • Mandy Rose: 70
  • Maryse: 73
  • Matt Hardy: 84
  • Mickie James: 78
  • The Miz: 86
  • The Miz ’10: 84
  • Mojo Rawley: 75
  • Mr. McMahon: 73
  • Mr. Perfect: 83
  • Mustafa Ali: 81
  • Montez Ford: 72
  • Naomi: 82
  • Natalya: 83
  • Nia Jax: 84
  • Nick Miller: 72
  • Nikki Bella: 81
  • Noam Dar: 69
  • No Way Jose: 71
  • Oney Lorcan: 76
  • Otis Dozovic: 74
  • Paige: 83
  • Papa Shango: 77
  • Pete Dunne: 81
  • Peyton Royce: 78
  • Primo Colon: 72
  • R-Truth: 77
  • R-Truth ’12: 80
  • Randy Orton: 87
  • Randy Orton ’13: 88
  • "Macho Man" Randy Savage: 89
  • "Macho Man" Randy Savage ’92: 90
  • "Ravishing" Rick Rude: 84
  • Razor Ramon: 85
  • Rezar: 78
  • Rhyno: 76
  • Ric Flair: 91
  • Ric Flair ’88: 90
  • Ric Flair ’91: 90
  • Rick "The Model" Martel: 82
  • Ricky Morton: 84
  • Rey Mysterio: 86
  • Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat ’87: 87
  • Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat ’94: 85
  • Rikishi: 82
  • Robert Gibson: 83
  • The Rock: 93
  • The Rock ’01: 91
  • Roderick Strong: 79
  • Roman Reigns: 92
  • Ronda Rousey: 87
  • Rowan: 80
  • "Rowdy" Roddy Piper: 86
  • Ruby Riott: 80
  • Rusev: 84
  • Sami Zayn: 82
  • Samoa Joe: 88
  • Sarah Logan: 70
  • Sasha Banks: 81
  • Scott Dawson: 77
  • Scott Hall: 86
  • Seth Rollins: 88
  • Shane McMahon: 81
  • Shane Thorne: 72
  • Shawn Michaels ’05: 88
  • Shawn Michaels ’97: 92
  • Shayna Baszler: 81
  • Sheamus: 84
  • Shelton Benjamin: 78
  • Shinsuke Nakamura: 87
  • Sin Cara: 72
  • Sonya Deville: 74
  • Stephanie McMahon: 77
  • Sting: 89
  • Sting ’91: 90
  • Sting ’98: 88
  • Sting ’99: 91
  • "Stone Cold" Steve Austin: 92
  • Sycho Sid: 86
  • Tamina: 74
  • Tatanka: 81
  • Ted DiBiase: 85
  • Titus O’Neil: 77
  • TJP: 76
  • Tony Nese: 70
  • Triple H: 89
  • Triple H ’01: 91
  • Triple H ’14: 89
  • Trish Stratus: 85
  • Tucker Knight: 75
  • Tye Dillinger: 75
  • Tyler Bate: 78
  • Tyler Breeze: 77
  • Ultimate Warrior: 90
  • The Undertaker: 87
  • The Undertaker ’02: 90
  • The Undertaker ’91: 88
  • Vader: 87
  • Velveteen Dream: 80
  • Viktor: 73
  • Xavier Woods: 83
  • Zack Ryder: 76

Che ne pensate del roster e delle valutazioni assegnate ai singoli wrestler? WWE 2K19 sarà disponibile a partire dal 9 ottobre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC. 2K Sports ha confermato che, a differenza di WWE 2K18, il nuovo capitolo della serie non arriverà su Nintendo Switch. Sapevate che pochi giorni fa il nostro Giuseppe Arace ha intervistato Charlotte Flair?

