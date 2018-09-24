WWE 2K19: rivelato il roster completo e le valutazioni dei singoli wrestler

2K Games ha finalmente pubblicato l'elenco completo delle superstar che andranno a comporre il roster di WWE 2K19, il nuovo capitolo della serie sportiva dedicata alla federazione di wrestling di Vince McMahon.

La lista include tutti i wrestler più importanti del momento, come Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles e Shinsuke Nakamure, oltre a svariate glorie del passato che sono entrate nella storia della WWE, come Bret The Hitman Hart, Diamond Dallas Page, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Eddie Guerrero e Andre the Giant:

Adam Cole: 81

Aiden English: 73

AJ Styles: 91

Akam: 78

Akira Tozawa: 76

Aleister Black: 84

Alexa Bliss: 85

Alexander Wolfe: 76

Alicia Fox: 71

Andre The Giant: 87

Andrade "Cien" Almas: 81

Alundra Blaze: 85

Angelo Dawkins: 72

Apollo Crews: 76

Ariya Daivari: 68

Asuka: 84

Bam Bam Bigelow: 83

Baron Corbin: 84

Batista: 87

Batista ’10: 89

Beth Phoenix: 85

Bayley: 80

Becky Lynch: 83

Bianca Belair: 77

Big E: 84

Big Boss Man: 81

Big Show: 82

Billie Kay: 78

Bo Dallas: 77

Bobby Fish: 77

Bobby Roode: 81

Booker T: ?

Braun Strowman: 89

Bray Wyatt: 83

Bray Wyatt ’14: 87

Bret "Hit Man" Hart: 91

Brie Bella: 76

British Bulldog: 81

Brock Lesnar: 93

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake: 82

Bryan Danielson: 76

Carmella: 80

Cedric Alexander: 83

Cesaro: 84

Chad Gable: 75

Charlotte Flair: 85

Christian: 83

Chris Jericho: 85

Chris Jericho ’00: 88

Chris Jericho ’10: 88

Curt Hawkins: 64

Curtis Axel: 77

Dana Brooke: 69

Daniel Bryan: 88

Daniel Bryan ’10: 80

Daniel Bryan ’12: 83

Daniel Bryan ’13: 92

Daniel Bryan ’14: 89

Dash Wilder: 77

Dean Ambrose: 86

Diamond Dallas Page: 86

Diesel: 87

Dolph Ziggler: 84

Drew Gulak: 79

Drew McIntyre: 83

Dusty Rhodes: 85

Dusty Rhodes ’85: 88

Eddie Guerrero: 89

Edge: 89

Elias: 82

Ember Moon: 81

Epico Colon: 72

Eric Young: 79

Erick Rowan ’14: 79

Fandango: 79

Finn BÃ¡lor: 85

Finn BÃ¡lor Demon: 87

"Gentleman" Jack Gallagher: 71

The Godfather: 79

Goldberg: 90

Goldust: 76

Gran Metalik: 73

Greg "The Hammer" Valentine: 79

Harper: 84

Heath Slater: 73

Hideo Itami: 76

Ivory: 80

Jake "The Snake" Roberts: 85

Jacqueline: 82

Jason Jordan: 78

Jeff Hardy: 84

Jey Uso: 84

Jey Uso ’14: 82

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart: 79

Jimmy Uso: 84

Jimmy Uso ’14: 82

Jinder Mahal: 83

John Cena: 89

John Cena ’03: 82

John Cena ’13: 92

Johnny Gargano: 80

Kairi Sane: 79

Kalisto: 75

Kane: 80

Kane ’12: 83

Kane ’98: 87

Karl Anderson: 80

Kassius Ohno: 73

Kevin Nash: 88

Kevin Owens: 88

Kevin Owens ’18: 88

Killian Dain: 79

King Booker: 86

Kofi Kingston: 84

Kofi Kingston ’12: 82

Konnor: 72

Kurt Angle ’01: 86

Kurt Angle ’06: 89

Kyle O’Reilly: 79

Lana: 70

Lars Sullivan: 80

Lex Luger: 86

Lince Dorado: 73

Lita: 84

Liv Morgan: 71

Luke Gallows: 80

Luke Harper ’14: 84

Mandy Rose: 70

Maryse: 73

Matt Hardy: 84

Mickie James: 78

The Miz: 86

The Miz ’10: 84

Mojo Rawley: 75

Mr. McMahon: 73

Mr. Perfect: 83

Mustafa Ali: 81

Montez Ford: 72

Naomi: 82

Natalya: 83

Nia Jax: 84

Nick Miller: 72

Nikki Bella: 81

Noam Dar: 69

No Way Jose: 71

Oney Lorcan: 76

Otis Dozovic: 74

Paige: 83

Papa Shango: 77

Pete Dunne: 81

Peyton Royce: 78

Primo Colon: 72

R-Truth: 77

R-Truth ’12: 80

Randy Orton: 87

Randy Orton ’13: 88

"Macho Man" Randy Savage: 89

"Macho Man" Randy Savage ’92: 90

"Ravishing" Rick Rude: 84

Razor Ramon: 85

Rezar: 78

Rhyno: 76

Ric Flair: 91

Ric Flair ’88: 90

Ric Flair ’91: 90

Rick "The Model" Martel: 82

Ricky Morton: 84

Rey Mysterio: 86

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat ’87: 87

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat ’94: 85

Rikishi: 82

Robert Gibson: 83

The Rock: 93

The Rock ’01: 91

Roderick Strong: 79

Roman Reigns: 92

Ronda Rousey: 87

Rowan: 80

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper: 86

Ruby Riott: 80

Rusev: 84

Sami Zayn: 82

Samoa Joe: 88

Sarah Logan: 70

Sasha Banks: 81

Scott Dawson: 77

Scott Hall: 86

Seth Rollins: 88

Shane McMahon: 81

Shane Thorne: 72

Shawn Michaels ’05: 88

Shawn Michaels ’97: 92

Shayna Baszler: 81

Sheamus: 84

Shelton Benjamin: 78

Shinsuke Nakamura: 87

Sin Cara: 72

Sonya Deville: 74

Stephanie McMahon: 77

Sting: 89

Sting ’91: 90

Sting ’98: 88

Sting ’99: 91

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin: 92

Sycho Sid: 86

Tamina: 74

Tatanka: 81

Ted DiBiase: 85

Titus O’Neil: 77

TJP: 76

Tony Nese: 70

Triple H: 89

Triple H ’01: 91

Triple H ’14: 89

Trish Stratus: 85

Tucker Knight: 75

Tye Dillinger: 75

Tyler Bate: 78

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: 90

The Undertaker: 87

The Undertaker ’02: 90

The Undertaker ’91: 88

Vader: 87

Velveteen Dream: 80

Viktor: 73

Xavier Woods: 83

Zack Ryder: 76

Che ne pensate del roster e delle valutazioni assegnate ai singoli wrestler? WWE 2K19 sarà disponibile a partire dal 9 ottobre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC. 2K Sports ha confermato che, a differenza di WWE 2K18, il nuovo capitolo della serie non arriverà su Nintendo Switch. Sapevate che pochi giorni fa il nostro Giuseppe Arace ha intervistato Charlotte Flair?