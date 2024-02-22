WWE 2K24: quali sono i campioni del wrestling presenti nel roster? Ecco l'elenco completo
Il tuffo nei 40 anni di WrestleMania con lo Showcase of the Immortals di WWE 2K24 fa da sfondo all'ultimo, importante aggiornamento condiviso dagli sviluppatori di Visual Concepts con l'elenco completo dei campioni del wrestling che ritroveremo nel roster di lancio della loro esperienza picchiaduro.
I fan vecchi e nuovi del wrestling avranno l'opportunità di conquistare il ring indossando i panni delle proprie Superstar WWE preferite, dalle Leggende di questa disciplina alle stelle nascenti del circuito NXT che si apprestano a fare il loro debutto nel franchise videoludico targato Take-Two Interactive.
Senza indugiare oltre, eccovi il roster completo di WWE 2K24, dalle Leggende a RAW passando per i Manager e i lottatori che gravitano nelle galassie di Smackdown e NXT:
LEGENDS / ALUMNI
- "Macho Man" Randy Savage
- "Ravishing" Rick Rude
- “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- "Superstar" Billy Graham
- Andre The Giant
- Bad Bunny
- Batista
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Boss Man
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret “Hitman” Hart
- British Bulldog
- Bruno Sammartino
- Cactus Jack
- Chyna
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dude Love
- Dusty Rhodes
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eric Bischoff
- Eve Torres
- Faarooq
- George "The Animal" Steele
- Harley Race
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts
- JBL
- Jerry "The King" Lawler
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- John Cena
- Kane
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Kurt Angle
- Lita
- Mankind
- Maryse
- Mighty Molly
- Molly Holly
- Muhammad Ali
- Razor Ramon
- Rick Steiner
- Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Ronda Rousey
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stardust
- Syxx
- Ted DiBiase
- The Fiend
- The Hurricane
- The Rock
- The Undertaker
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Uncle Howdy
- Vader
- Wade Barrett
- William Regal
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
RAW
- Akira Tozawa
- Alexa Bliss
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Big E
- Braun Strowman
- Bronson Reed
- Candice LeRae
- Carmella
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Chelsea Green
- Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- Dexter Lumis
- Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre
- Erik
- Finn Balor
- Giovanni Vinci
- Gunther
- Indi Hartwell
- Ivar
- JD McDonagh
- Jey Uso
- Johnny Gargano
- Kofi Kingston
- Liv Morgan
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Maxxine Dupri
- Natalya
- Nikki Cross
- Otis
- Piper Niven
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rhea Ripley
- Ricochet
- R-Truth
- Sami Zayn
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- Shayna Baszler
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sonya Deville
- Tegan Nox
- The Miz
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Valhalla
- Xavier Woods
- Zoey Stark
SMACKDOWN
- AJ Styles
- Alba Fyre
- Angelo Dawkins
- Ashante "Thee" Adonis
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Bayley
- Bobby Lashley
- Butch
- Cameron Grimes
- Charlotte Flair
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Elton Prince
- Grayson Waller
- Isla Dawn
- IYO SKY
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde
- Karl Anderson
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kevin Owens
- Kit Wilson
- LA Knight
- Logan Paul
- Luke Gallows
- Michin Mia Yim
- Montez Ford
- MVP
- Omos
- Randy Orton
- Rey Mysterio
- Ridge Holland
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Sheamus
- Shotzi
- Solo Sikoa
- Tamina
- Xia Li
- Zelina Vega
NXT
- Andre Chase
- Angel Garza
- Apollo Crews
- Axiom
- Baron Corbin
- Blair Davenport
- Bron Breakker
- Brooks Jensen
- Brutus Creed
- Carmelo Hayes
- Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
- Cora Jade
- Damon Kemp
- Dijak
- Drew Gulak
- Duke Hudson
- Fallon Henley
- Gigi Dolin
- Humberto
- Ilja Dragunov
- Ivy Nile
- Jacy Jayne
- Jinder Mahal
- Joe Coffey
- Joe Gacy
- Josh Briggs
- Julius Creed
- Mark Coffey
- Nathan Frazer
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Roxanne Perez
- Sanga
- SCRYPTS
- Thea Hail
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Tyler Bate
- Veer Mahaan
- Wendy Choo
- Wes Lee
- Wolfgang
MANAGER
- Adam Pearce
- B-Fab
- Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
- Cathy Kelley
- Mick Foley
- Miss Elizabeth
- Paul Bearer
- Paul Heyman
- Theodore Long
La commercializzazione di WWE 2K24 è prevista per il 5 marzo su PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S. Nel caso ve la foste persa, qui trovate la nostra anteprima di WWE 2K24 e la spettacolare strada verso WrestleMania.
