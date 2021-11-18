Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Cloud Gaming su Xbox: come funziona e tutti i giochi compatibili

Cloud Gaming su Xbox: come funziona e tutti i giochi compatibili
Proprio qualche ora fa è stato pubblicato un nuovo aggiornamento per Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S grazie al quale è possibile utilizzare Xbox Cloud Gaming su console. Ecco quindi tutto quello che. c'è da sapere su questa funzionalità e l'elenco completo dei titoli compatibili.

Come usare Xbox Cloud Gaming su console

Per sfruttare questa interessante funzionalità su una qualsiasi Xbox One o Xbox Series X|S occorre innanzitutto una connessione ad internet performante, poiché senza di essa l'esperienza di gioco sarà scadente e vi saranno problemi di input lag e artefatti grafici. Il secondo requisito consiste nel disporre di un abbonamento attivo al servizio Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Se siete abbonati e avete una buona connessione, allora non dovete fare altro che accedere all'app Xbox Game Pass sulla console Microsoft e selezionare nell'elenco completo dei giochi un qualsiasi titolo la cui icona mostra il simbolo di una nuvoletta: selezionatelo con A e poi cliccate su "Riproduci", così da avviare il gioco senza il bisogno d scaricarlo e attendere che il download giunga al termine.

Elenco dei giochi Xbox Cloud Gaming

Ecco la lista dei giochi che possono essere giocati con Xbox Cloud Gaming:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • AI: The Somnium Files
  • I Am Fish
  • Aragami 2
  • ARK Survival Evolved
  • Art of Rally
  • Astria Ascending
  • Astroneer
  • Atomicrops
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Backbone
  • Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
  • Banjo-Kazooie
  • Banjo-Tooie
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution
  • Battlefield V
  • Battletoads
  • Beholder Complete Edition
  • Black Desert Online
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Blinx The Time Sweeper
  • Bloodroots
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Breathedge
  • Bridge Constructor Portal
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Children of Morta
  • Cities Skylines Xbox One Edition
  • Cluster Truck
  • Code Vein
  • Conan Exiles
  • Control
  • Crackdown 3
  • Craftopia
  • Cricket 19
  • Crimson Skies High Road to Revenge
  • Cris Tales
  • Crown Trick
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Cyber Shadow
  • Dandy Ace
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Day of the Tentacle
  • DayZ
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Dead Cells
  • Dead Space
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Descenders
  • Desperados III
  • Destiny 2
  • Destroy All Humans
  • Dicey Dungeons (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Dirt 5
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored: La Morte dell'Esterno
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Dodgeball Academia
  • Donut County
  • Doom 2019
  • Doom
  • Doom 3
  • Doom 64
  • Doom Eternal (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Doom 2
  • Double Dragon Neon
  • Dragon Age Origins
  • Dragon Age inquisition
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dragon Quest XI
  • Echo Generation (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Efootball PES 2021
  • Elite Dangerous
  • Empire of Sin
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • F1 2021
  • Fable Anniversaty
  • Fable 2
  • Fable 3
  • Fae Tactics
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout New Vegas
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Flynn: Song of Crimson
  • Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • For Honor (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Forager
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Forza Horizon 5 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Frostpunk
  • Fuzion Frenzy
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Gears of War
  • Gears of War 2
  • Gears of War 3
  • Gears of War Judgment
  • Gears of War Ultimate Edition
  • Gears Tactics (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Genesis Noir
  • Goat Simulator
  • Going Under
  • Golf tiwh our friends
  • Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Greedfall (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Grounded (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Guacamelee 2
  • Halo 5
  • Halo Wars 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Halo Wars
  • Halo Spartan Assault
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Haven (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hollow Night Voidheart Edition
  • Human Fall Flat (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Hypnospace outlaw
  • Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
  • Injustice 2
  • Intro the Pit
  • Jetpac Refuelled
  • JoyRide Turbo
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Just Cause 4 Reloaded
  • Kameo
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll
  • Kill it with fire
  • Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
  • Killer Queen Black
  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Last Stop (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Lemnis Gate (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Lethal League Blaze
  • Library of Ruina
  • Limbo
  • Lonely Mountains Downhill
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Pace
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Madden NFL 20
  • Maneater (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Marvel's Avengers (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Mass Effect Andromeda
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Mighty Goose
  • Minecraft Dungeons (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst
  • MLB The Show 21 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Monster Sanctuary
  • Monster Train (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Monglow Bay (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Moonlighter
  • Morkredd (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • MotoGP 20
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Time at Portia
  • MYST (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Narita Boy
  • Need For Speed Heat
  • Neoverse
  • Next Space Rebels
  • Nier Automata: Become as Gods Edition
  • No Man's Sky (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Nongunz: Doppleganger Edition
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Nuclear Throne
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Omno
  • One Step From Eden
  • Ori and the Blind Forest
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Outlast 2
  • Outriders (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Overcooked 2
  • Peggle 2
  • Perfect Dark
  • Perfect Dark Zero
  • Phoenix point
  • Phogs!
  • Pikuniku
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2
  • Plants vs Zombies La Battaglia di Neighborvillw
  • Power Rangers Battle for the Grid
  • Prey
  • Project Wingman
  • Project Winter
  • Psychonauts
  • Psychonauts 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Quake (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Rage
  • Rage 2
  • Rain on your parade
  • Raji
  • Recompile (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • ReCore Definitive Edition
  • Remnant From the Ashes
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Ring of Pain
  • Rush: Un'Avventura DisneyPixar
  • Sable (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Scarlet Nexus (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Sea of Thieves (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Second Extinction (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Signs of Sojourner
  • Skate 3
  • Skatebird
  • Slay the Spire
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Elite 4 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Snowrunner
  • Spiritfarer
  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2
  • State of Decay 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Stealth Inc. 2 A Game of Clones
  • Steep
  • Stellaris Console Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • Subnautica (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Subnautica Below Zero (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Superhot Mind Control Delete (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Superliminal
  • Supraland
  • Surgeon Simulator 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Tell Me Why
  • La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra
  • Terraria
  • Tetris Effect (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Artful Escape (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Ascent (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
  • The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Evil Within
  • The Evil Within 2
  • The Falconeer (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Forgotten City (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Good Life (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Little Acre
  • The Medium (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Outer Worlds (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Procession to Calvary
  • The Riftbreaker (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Sims 4
  • The Surge 2
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Wild at Heart (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • The yakuza Remastered Collection
  • The Hunter: Call of the Wild
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Torchlight 3
  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Touhou Luna Nights
  • Trailmakers
  • Train Sim World 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Tropico 6
  • Twelve Minutes (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Two Point Hospital
  • Undertale
  • Unpacking
  • Unravel Two
  • Unshighted
  • Unto the End
  • Visage (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Viva Pinata
  • Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
  • Wasteland 2
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • We Happy Few (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wilmot's Warehouse
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • World War Z
  • Worms Rumble (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Worms W.M.D.
  • Wreckfest
  • Xenocrisis
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered
  • Yakuza 6 The Song of Life
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Yes, Your Grace (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
  • Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Avete già dato un'occhiata alla nostra guida su come attivare il Dolby Vision su Xbox Series X|S e verificare la compatibilità delle TV?

Xbox Cloud Gaming: la nostra esperienza con il servizio su Windows e iOS

