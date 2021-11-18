Cloud Gaming su Xbox: come funziona e tutti i giochi compatibili
Proprio qualche ora fa è stato pubblicato un nuovo aggiornamento per Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S grazie al quale è possibile utilizzare Xbox Cloud Gaming su console. Ecco quindi tutto quello che. c'è da sapere su questa funzionalità e l'elenco completo dei titoli compatibili.
Come usare Xbox Cloud Gaming su console
Per sfruttare questa interessante funzionalità su una qualsiasi Xbox One o Xbox Series X|S occorre innanzitutto una connessione ad internet performante, poiché senza di essa l'esperienza di gioco sarà scadente e vi saranno problemi di input lag e artefatti grafici. Il secondo requisito consiste nel disporre di un abbonamento attivo al servizio Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Se siete abbonati e avete una buona connessione, allora non dovete fare altro che accedere all'app Xbox Game Pass sulla console Microsoft e selezionare nell'elenco completo dei giochi un qualsiasi titolo la cui icona mostra il simbolo di una nuvoletta: selezionatelo con A e poi cliccate su "Riproduci", così da avviare il gioco senza il bisogno d scaricarlo e attendere che il download giunga al termine.
Elenco dei giochi Xbox Cloud Gaming
Ecco la lista dei giochi che possono essere giocati con Xbox Cloud Gaming:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- AI: The Somnium Files
- I Am Fish
- Aragami 2
- ARK Survival Evolved
- Art of Rally
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
- Atomicrops
- Back 4 Blood
- Backbone
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Black Desert Online
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx The Time Sweeper
- Bloodroots
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Children of Morta
- Cities Skylines Xbox One Edition
- Cluster Truck
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Control
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 19
- Crimson Skies High Road to Revenge
- Cris Tales
- Crown Trick
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Cyber Shadow
- Dandy Ace
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of the Tentacle
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destiny 2
- Destroy All Humans
- Dicey Dungeons (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Dirt 5
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: La Morte dell'Esterno
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dodgeball Academia
- Donut County
- Doom 2019
- Doom
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Doom 2
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age Origins
- Dragon Age inquisition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI
- Echo Generation (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Efootball PES 2021
- Elite Dangerous
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversaty
- Fable 2
- Fable 3
- Fae Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout New Vegas
- Farming Simulator 19
- Flynn: Song of Crimson
- Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- For Honor (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Frostpunk
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War Judgment
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under
- Golf tiwh our friends
- Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Greedfall (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Grounded (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Guacamelee 2
- Halo 5
- Halo Wars 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Halo Wars
- Halo Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Haven (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Night Voidheart Edition
- Human Fall Flat (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Hypnospace outlaw
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Injustice 2
- Intro the Pit
- Jetpac Refuelled
- JoyRide Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Kameo
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Kill it with fire
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Killer Queen Black
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Last Stop (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Lemnis Gate (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Lethal League Blaze
- Library of Ruina
- Limbo
- Lonely Mountains Downhill
- Lost Words: Beyond the Pace
- Lumines Remastered
- Madden NFL 20
- Maneater (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Marvel's Avengers (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Mighty Goose
- Minecraft Dungeons (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 21 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Monglow Bay (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- MotoGP 20
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- MYST (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Narita Boy
- Need For Speed Heat
- Neoverse
- Next Space Rebels
- Nier Automata: Become as Gods Edition
- No Man's Sky (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Nongunz: Doppleganger Edition
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nuclear Throne
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Octopath Traveler
- Omno
- One Step From Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Outlast 2
- Outriders (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Overcooked 2
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phoenix point
- Phogs!
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs Zombies La Battaglia di Neighborvillw
- Power Rangers Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Project Winter
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Quake (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Rain on your parade
- Raji
- Recompile (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- ReCore Definitive Edition
- Remnant From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7
- Ring of Pain
- Rush: Un'Avventura DisneyPixar
- Sable (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Scarlet Nexus (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Sea of Thieves (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Second Extinction (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Signs of Sojourner
- Skate 3
- Skatebird
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Snowrunner
- Spiritfarer
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- State of Decay 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Stealth Inc. 2 A Game of Clones
- Steep
- Stellaris Console Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Streets of Rage 4
- Subnautica (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Subnautica Below Zero (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Superhot Mind Control Delete (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Superliminal
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Tell Me Why
- La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Artful Escape (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Ascent (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Elder Scrolls Online (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Falconeer (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Forgotten City (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Good Life (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Little Acre
- The Medium (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Outer Worlds (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Procession to Calvary
- The Riftbreaker (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The Sims 4
- The Surge 2
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Wild at Heart (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- The yakuza Remastered Collection
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Torchlight 3
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Tropico 6
- Twelve Minutes (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Two Point Hospital
- Undertale
- Unpacking
- Unravel Two
- Unshighted
- Unto the End
- Visage (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
- Wasteland 2
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- We Happy Few (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wilmot's Warehouse
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms Rumble (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Xenocrisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6 The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yes, Your Grace (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
- Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)
Avete già dato un'occhiata alla nostra guida su come attivare il Dolby Vision su Xbox Series X|S e verificare la compatibilità delle TV?
Altre guide per Xbox Cloud Gaming
Xbox Cloud Gaming
Contenuti più Letti
- PlayStation Store sconti: i migliori giochi in offerta a meno di tre euro
- Sconti del Black Friday: tre set LEGO in offerta da comprare subito
- Black Friday Unieuro: sconti PC Gaming e videogiochi, le nuove offerte
- 3 commentiPlayStation Indies: una valanga di nuovi sconti sui migliori giochi PS4 e PS5
- Un cosplay floreale di Yae Miko, il futuro personaggio di Genshin Impact
- 91 commentiThe Game Awards 2021: svelati i giochi in nomination! Forza Horizon 5 fuori dai GOTY
- Fortnite x Naruto: come sbloccare emote e deltaplano gratis
- 70 commentiGTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Recensione: tanta nostalgia ma poca cura
- Black Friday: PlayStation Plus è in super offerta su Amazon a soli 39,99 Euro
- Dove comprare Funko Pop a poco prezzo per il Black Friday?