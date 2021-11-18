Cloud Gaming su Xbox: come funziona e tutti i giochi compatibili

Proprio qualche ora fa è stato pubblicato un nuovo aggiornamento per Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S grazie al quale è possibile utilizzare Xbox Cloud Gaming su console. Ecco quindi tutto quello che. c'è da sapere su questa funzionalità e l'elenco completo dei titoli compatibili.

Come usare Xbox Cloud Gaming su console

Per sfruttare questa interessante funzionalità su una qualsiasi Xbox One o Xbox Series X|S occorre innanzitutto una connessione ad internet performante, poiché senza di essa l'esperienza di gioco sarà scadente e vi saranno problemi di input lag e artefatti grafici. Il secondo requisito consiste nel disporre di un abbonamento attivo al servizio Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Se siete abbonati e avete una buona connessione, allora non dovete fare altro che accedere all'app Xbox Game Pass sulla console Microsoft e selezionare nell'elenco completo dei giochi un qualsiasi titolo la cui icona mostra il simbolo di una nuvoletta: selezionatelo con A e poi cliccate su "Riproduci", così da avviare il gioco senza il bisogno d scaricarlo e attendere che il download giunga al termine.

Elenco dei giochi Xbox Cloud Gaming

Ecco la lista dei giochi che possono essere giocati con Xbox Cloud Gaming:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

AI: The Somnium Files

I Am Fish

Aragami 2

ARK Survival Evolved

Art of Rally

Astria Ascending

Astroneer

Atomicrops

Back 4 Blood

Backbone

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman Arkham Knight

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Battlefield V

Battletoads

Beholder Complete Edition

Black Desert Online

Bleeding Edge

Blinx The Time Sweeper

Bloodroots

Boyfriend Dungeon

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Children of Morta

Cities Skylines Xbox One Edition

Cluster Truck

Code Vein

Conan Exiles

Control

Crackdown 3

Craftopia

Cricket 19

Crimson Skies High Road to Revenge

Cris Tales

Crown Trick

Curse of the Dead Gods

Cyber Shadow

Dandy Ace

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Darkest Dungeon

Day of the Tentacle

DayZ

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Desperados III

Destiny 2

Destroy All Humans

Dicey Dungeons (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Dirt 5

Dishonored 2

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored: La Morte dell'Esterno

Disneyland Adventures

Dodgeball Academia

Donut County

Doom 2019

Doom

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Doom 2

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age Origins

Dragon Age inquisition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest XI

Echo Generation (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Efootball PES 2021

Elite Dangerous

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

F1 2021

Fable Anniversaty

Fable 2

Fable 3

Fae Tactics

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout New Vegas

Farming Simulator 19

Flynn: Song of Crimson

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

For Honor (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Frostpunk

Fuzion Frenzy

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War Judgment

Gears of War Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Genesis Noir

Goat Simulator

Going Under

Golf tiwh our friends

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Greedfall (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Grounded (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Guacamelee 2

Halo 5

Halo Wars 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Halo Wars

Halo Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Haven (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Night Voidheart Edition

Human Fall Flat (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Hypnospace outlaw

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Injustice 2

Intro the Pit

Jetpac Refuelled

JoyRide Turbo

Jurassic World Evolution

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Kameo

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Kill it with fire

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Killer Queen Black

Kingdom Hearts 3

Last Stop (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Lemnis Gate (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Lethal League Blaze

Library of Ruina

Limbo

Lonely Mountains Downhill

Lost Words: Beyond the Pace

Lumines Remastered

Madden NFL 20

Maneater (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Marvel's Avengers (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Mass Effect Andromeda

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Mighty Goose

Minecraft Dungeons (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

MLB The Show 21 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Monglow Bay (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Moonlighter

Morkredd (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

MotoGP 20

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

MYST (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Narita Boy

Need For Speed Heat

Neoverse

Next Space Rebels

Nier Automata: Become as Gods Edition

No Man's Sky (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Nongunz: Doppleganger Edition

Nowhere Prophet

Nuclear Throne

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Octopath Traveler

Omno

One Step From Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Outlast 2

Outriders (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Overcooked 2

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phoenix point

Phogs!

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs Zombies La Battaglia di Neighborvillw

Power Rangers Battle for the Grid

Prey

Project Wingman

Project Winter

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Quake (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Rage

Rage 2

Rain on your parade

Raji

Recompile (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

ReCore Definitive Edition

Remnant From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7

Ring of Pain

Rush: Un'Avventura DisneyPixar

Sable (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Scarlet Nexus (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Sea of Thieves (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Second Extinction (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Signs of Sojourner

Skate 3

Skatebird

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Snowrunner

Spiritfarer

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Star Wars Battlefront 2

State of Decay 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Stealth Inc. 2 A Game of Clones

Steep

Stellaris Console Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Streets of Rage 4

Subnautica (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Subnautica Below Zero (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Superliminal

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Tell Me Why

La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra

Terraria

Tetris Effect (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Artful Escape (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Ascent (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Elder Scrolls Online (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Falconeer (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Forgotten City (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Good Life (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Little Acre

The Medium (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Outer Worlds (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Procession to Calvary

The Riftbreaker (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The Sims 4

The Surge 2

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Wild at Heart (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

The yakuza Remastered Collection

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Torchlight 3

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2 (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Tropico 6

Twelve Minutes (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Two Point Hospital

Undertale

Unpacking

Unravel Two

Unshighted

Unto the End

Visage (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

Wasteland 2

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

We Happy Few (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wilmot's Warehouse

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World War Z

Worms Rumble (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest

Xenocrisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6 The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yes, Your Grace (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S)

