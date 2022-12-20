Xbox Cloud Gaming: lista giochi compatibili con gli ultimi aggiornamenti 2022
Nel 2022 l'elenco dei giochi compatibili con Xbox Cloud Gaming è cresciuto a dismisura con decine di giochi che si sono aggiunti al catalogo, giocabili via Cloud anche su Smart TV, smartphone e tablet.
Ma quali giochi ci sono su Xbox Cloud Gaming? L'elenco include titoli come A Way Out, Among Us, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Battlefield 1, Yakuza 6 The Song of Life e ovviamente tutti i giochi Xbox Game Studios come Sea of Thieves, Halo Infinite e Grounded.
Xbox Cloud Gaming lista giochi
7 Days to Die
A Memoir Blue
A Plague Tale Requiem
A Way Out
Alan Wake's American Nightmare
Alice: Madness Returns
Alien: Isolation
Aliens Fireteam Elite
Among Us
Amnesia Collection
Amnesia Rebirth
Anthem
ANVIL
Aragami 2
ARK Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
Ark Ultimate Survivor Edition
As Dusk Falls
Assassin's Creed Origins
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Astroneer
Back 4 Blood
Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Tooie
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battlefield 1943
Battlefield 1
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 4
Battlefield: Bad Company
Battlefield: Bad Company 2
Battlefield Hardline
Battlefield V
Battletoads
Beacon Pines
Before We Leave
Bejeweled 2
Bejeweled 3
Ben 10: Power Trip
Besiege
Black Desert
BLACK
Bleeding Edge
BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
Breathedge
Bridge Constructor Portal
Broken Age
Brütal Legend
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Bugsnax
Chained Echoes
Chinatown Detective Agency
Chivalry 2
Chorus
Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition
Citizen Sleeper
ClusterTruck
Coffee Talk
Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
Conan Exiles
Contrast
Cooking Simulator
Costume Quest
Costume Quest 2
Crackdown 3
Cricket 22
Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
CrossfireX
Crown Trick
Crusader Kings III
Crysis
Crysis 2
Crysis 3
Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Dante's Inferno
Day of the Tentacle Remastered
DayZ
DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
Dead Cells
Dead Space
Dead Space 2
Dead Space 3
Dead Space Ignition
Death's Door
Deathloop
Deep Rock Galactic
Descenders
Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder
Destroy All Humans!
Dicey Dungeons
DiRT 5
Disc Room
Dishonored: Definitive Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
Disneyland Adventures
DJMax Respect V
Donut Country
DOOM (1993)
DOOM II (Classic)
DOOM 3
DOOM 64
DOOM (2016)
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Age: Origins
Dragon Age 2
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition
Dreamscaper
EA SPORTS FIFA 16
EA SPORTS FIFA 17
EA SPORTS Rory Mcllroy PGA TOUR
EA SPORTS UFC 3
Eastward
Edge of Eternity
eFootball PES 2012 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
Embr
Empire of Sin
Escape Academy
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Eville
Exo One
F1 2021
Fable Anniversary
Fable II
Fable III
Fallout 3
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Fallout New Vegas
Far: Changing Tides
Far Cry 5
Feeding Frenzy
Feeding Frenzy 2
FIFA 15
FIFA 18
FIFA 21
FIFA 22
FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
Firewatch
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 3
Five Nights at Freddy's 4
Five Nights at Freddy's: Original Series
Floppy Knights
Football Manager 2023 Console
For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
Forager
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 5
Frostpunk: Console Edition
Fuga: Melodies of Steel
Full Throttle
Fuzion Frenzy
Gang Beasts
Garden Story
Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War 4
Gears of War Judgement
Gears of War Ultimate Edition
Gears Tactics
Generation Zero
Genesis Noir
Ghost Song
Goat Simulator
Golf with your Friends
Gorogoa
Grim Fandango Remastered
Grounded – Full Release
Gungrave G.O.R.E.
Gunfire Reborn
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta
Halo: Spartan Assault
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
Hardspace: Shipbreaker
Heavy Weapon
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hello Neighbor 2
High On Life
Hitman Trilogy
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
House Flipper
Human Fall Flat
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
Immortality
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Infernax
Injustice 2
Inside
Insurgency: Sandstorm
It Takes Two
Jetpac Refueled
Joy Ride Turbo
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Just Cause 4: Reloaded
Kameo
Kentucky Route Zero
Kill It with Fire
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
Knights and Bikes
Kraken Academy!!
Lake
Lapin
Lawn Mowing Simulator
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Let’s Build A Zoo
Life is Strange: True Colors
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Little Witch in the Woods
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Loot River
Lost in Random
Madden NFL 19
Madden NFL 22
Maneater
Marvel's Avengers
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Mass Effect
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
Medal of Honor Airborne
Medieval Dynasty
Metal: Hellsinger
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
Midnight Fight Express
Minecraft
Minecraft Dungeons
Mirror's Edge
Mirror's Edge Catalyst
MLB The Show 22
Monster Sanctuary
Monster Train
Moonglow Bay
Moonlighter
Moonscars
Mortal Kombat 11
MotoGP 22
My Friend Pedro
My Friend Peppa Pig
My Time At Portia
Naraka: Bladepoint
Narita Boy
NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
NBA LIVE 19
Need for Speed Rivals
Need for Speed
Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
Need for Speed Payback
Neon Abyss
Neoverse
New Super Lucky's Tale
NHL 21
NHL 22
NHL 94 Rewind
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
Nobody Saves the World
No Many's Sky
Norco
Nuclear Throne
Octopath Traveler
Olija
Omori
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outer Wilds
Outriders
Overcooked! 2
Pac-Man Museum+
Paradise Killer
PAW Patrol Grand Prix
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Peggle
Peggle 2
Pentiment
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Persona 5 Royal
Phantom Abyss
Phoenix Point
Pikuniku
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
Plants vs. Zombies
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
Potion Craft
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
PowerWash Simulator
Prey
Psychonauts
Psychonauts 2
Pupperazzi
Quantum Break
Race With Ryan
RAGE
RAGE 2
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
Rare Replay
Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
ReCore: Definitive Edition
Research and Destroy
Return to Monkey Island
Road 96
Rocket Arena
Rubber Bandits
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
Ryse: Son of Rome
Scarlet Nexus
Scorn
ScreamRide
Sea of Solitude
Sea of Thieves
Shadowrun Trilogy
Shredders
Signalis
Skate
Skate 3
Skul: The Hero Slayer
Slay The Spire
Slime Rancher 2
Sniper Elite 5
SnowRunner
Soccer Story
Solasta: Crown of the Magister
Soma
Somerville
Soulcalibur VI
Spacelines from the Far Out
Spelunky 2
SpiderHeck
SSX
Stardew Valley
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars: Battlefront
Star Wars: Battlefront II
Star Wars: Squadrons
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
State of Day: Year One
Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
Stelleris: Console Edition
Strangers Things 3; The Game
Sunset Overdrive
Superliminal
Super Lucky's Tale
Super Mega Baseball 3
Surgeon Simulator 2
Taiko No Tatsujin: The DrumMaster
Tainted Grail: Conquest
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
Telling Lies
Terraria
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Ascent
The Anacrusis
The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
The Bard's Tale Trilogy
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Evil Within
The Evil Within 2
The Gunk
theHunter: Call of the Wild
The Jackbox Party Pack 4
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
The Legend of Tianding
The Outer Worlds
The Pedestrian
The Riftbreaker
The Sims 4
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season
The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season
The Walking Dead: Season Two
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
The Walking Dead: The Final Season
This War of Mine: Final Cut
Tinykin
Titanfall
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Trailmakers
Train Sim World 3
Transformers: Battlegrounds
Trek to Yomi
Tropico 6
Tunic
Turbo Golf Racing
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
Two Point Campus
UFC 4
Umurangi Generation Special Edition
Undertale
Unpacking
Unravel
Unravel Two
Unsouled
Vampire Survivors
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: TIP
Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
Wasteland Remastered
Watch Dogs 2
We Happy Few
Weird West
Windjammers 2
Wolfenstein: The New Order
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Worms W.M.D
Wreckfest
Yakuza 0
Yakuza 3 Remastered
Yakuza 4 Remastered
Yakuza 5 Remastered
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
You Suck at Parking
Young Souls
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
Zuma
Zuma's Revenge!
Il servizio è ancora in Beta e la lista è destinata ad aggiornarsi su base mensile con tante novità. Xbox Cloud Gaming è compatibile anche con Smart TV Samsung 2021, tra gli ultimi giochi aggiunti troviamo Vampire Survivors con controlli touch, una ottima occasione per giocare con uno dei titoli più acclamati del 2022.
