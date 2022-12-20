Xbox Cloud Gaming: lista giochi compatibili con gli ultimi aggiornamenti 2022

Nel 2022 l'elenco dei giochi compatibili con Xbox Cloud Gaming è cresciuto a dismisura con decine di giochi che si sono aggiunti al catalogo, giocabili via Cloud anche su Smart TV, smartphone e tablet.

Ma quali giochi ci sono su Xbox Cloud Gaming? L'elenco include titoli come A Way Out, Among Us, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Battlefield 1, Yakuza 6 The Song of Life e ovviamente tutti i giochi Xbox Game Studios come Sea of Thieves, Halo Infinite e Grounded.

Xbox Cloud Gaming lista giochi

7 Days to Die

A Memoir Blue

A Plague Tale Requiem

A Way Out

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien: Isolation

Aliens Fireteam Elite

Among Us

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia Rebirth

Anthem

ANVIL

Aragami 2

ARK Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition

Ark Ultimate Survivor Edition

As Dusk Falls

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Astroneer

Back 4 Blood

Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Battletoads

Beacon Pines

Before We Leave

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Ben 10: Power Trip

Besiege

Black Desert

BLACK

Bleeding Edge

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broken Age

Brütal Legend

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Bugsnax

Chained Echoes

Chinatown Detective Agency

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition

Citizen Sleeper

ClusterTruck

Coffee Talk

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Cooking Simulator

Costume Quest

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Cricket 22

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

CrossfireX

Crown Trick

Crusader Kings III

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Dante's Inferno

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Dead Cells

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Death's Door

Deathloop

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder

Destroy All Humans!

Dicey Dungeons

DiRT 5

Disc Room

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition

Disneyland Adventures

DJMax Respect V

Donut Country

DOOM (1993)

DOOM II (Classic)

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM (2016)

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition

Dreamscaper

EA SPORTS FIFA 16

EA SPORTS FIFA 17

EA SPORTS Rory Mcllroy PGA TOUR

EA SPORTS UFC 3

Eastward

Edge of Eternity

eFootball PES 2012 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Embr

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Eville

Exo One

F1 2021

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout New Vegas

Far: Changing Tides

Far Cry 5

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIFA 15

FIFA 18

FIFA 21

FIFA 22

FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION

Firewatch

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 3

Five Nights at Freddy's 4

Five Nights at Freddy's: Original Series

Floppy Knights

Football Manager 2023 Console

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Full Throttle

Fuzion Frenzy

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War Judgement

Gears of War Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Ghost Song

Goat Simulator

Golf with your Friends

Gorogoa

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded – Full Release

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Gunfire Reborn

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Heavy Weapon

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor 2

High On Life

Hitman Trilogy

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Immortality

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Infernax

Injustice 2

Inside

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two

Jetpac Refueled

Joy Ride Turbo

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kameo

Kentucky Route Zero

Kill It with Fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Knights and Bikes

Kraken Academy!!

Lake

Lapin

Lawn Mowing Simulator

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Let’s Build A Zoo

Life is Strange: True Colors

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Little Witch in the Woods

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loot River

Lost in Random

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 22

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medal of Honor Airborne

Medieval Dynasty

Metal: Hellsinger

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Midnight Fight Express

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror's Edge

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

MLB The Show 22

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Moonscars

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP 22

My Friend Pedro

My Friend Peppa Pig

My Time At Portia

Naraka: Bladepoint

Narita Boy

NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition

NBA LIVE 19

Need for Speed Rivals

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed Payback

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky's Tale

NHL 21

NHL 22

NHL 94 Rewind

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Nobody Saves the World

No Many's Sky

Norco

Nuclear Throne

Octopath Traveler

Olija

Omori

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Pac-Man Museum+

Paradise Killer

PAW Patrol Grand Prix

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Peggle

Peggle 2

Pentiment

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Persona 5 Royal

Phantom Abyss

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Potion Craft

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Pupperazzi

Quantum Break

Race With Ryan

RAGE

RAGE 2

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Rare Replay

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Research and Destroy

Return to Monkey Island

Road 96

Rocket Arena

Rubber Bandits

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

Ryse: Son of Rome

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

ScreamRide

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

Shadowrun Trilogy

Shredders

Signalis

Skate

Skate 3

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Slay The Spire

Slime Rancher 2

Sniper Elite 5

SnowRunner

Soccer Story

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Soma

Somerville

Soulcalibur VI

Spacelines from the Far Out

Spelunky 2

SpiderHeck

SSX

Stardew Valley

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Star Wars: Squadrons

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

State of Day: Year One

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones

Stelleris: Console Edition

Strangers Things 3; The Game

Sunset Overdrive

Superliminal

Super Lucky's Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Surgeon Simulator 2

Taiko No Tatsujin: The DrumMaster

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3

Telling Lies

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Ascent

The Anacrusis

The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Gunk

theHunter: Call of the Wild

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

The Legend of Tianding

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 3

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Trek to Yomi

Tropico 6

Tunic

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

UFC 4

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

Undertale

Unpacking

Unravel

Unravel Two

Unsouled

Vampire Survivors

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

We Happy Few

Weird West

Windjammers 2

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Worms W.M.D

Wreckfest

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You Suck at Parking

Young Souls

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Zuma

Zuma's Revenge!

Il servizio è ancora in Beta e la lista è destinata ad aggiornarsi su base mensile con tante novità. Xbox Cloud Gaming è compatibile anche con Smart TV Samsung 2021, tra gli ultimi giochi aggiunti troviamo Vampire Survivors con controlli touch, una ottima occasione per giocare con uno dei titoli più acclamati del 2022.