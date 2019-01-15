Xbox Deals With Gold: Far Cry 5 tra le Offerte della Settimana

Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb stila la lista dei videogiochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360 che rientrano nelle ultime offerte settimanali degli Xbox Deals With Gold fino al 21 gennaio per tutti gli iscritti al Live Gold, con molte promozioni accessibili anche agli utenti Silver dello store Microsoft.

Tra le offerte più interessanti della settimana, citiamo gli sconti su Far Cry 5 (e relative espansion), Alien Isolation, UFC 3, Halo 5 Guardians e Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Senza indugiare oltre, eccovi perciò la lista completa dei Deals With Gold della settimana dal 15 al 21 gennaio:

Giochi Xbox One in Offerta

Alien: Isolation The Collection - 70%

Alien: Isolation - 70%

Beatsplosion For Kinect - 40%

Bloody Zombies - 50%

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - 75%

Carnival Games - 40%

Deployment - 25% (Gold e Silver)

Doodle God: Ultimate Edition - 60%

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition - 67%

EA Sports UFC 3 - 60%

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition - 33% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 - 67% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle - 67% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition - 67% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 – Escape From Durgesh Prison - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 – Hurk Deluxe Pack - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 – Season Pass - 70% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 – Valley Of The Yetis - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 5 - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - 50% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies - 33% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 5 – Hours Of Darkness - 33% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 5 – Lost On Mars - 33% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 5 – Season Pass - 33% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry Primal - 67% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition - 67% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry Primal – Wenj Pack - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Guilt Battle Arena - 60%

Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition - 50%

Halo 5: Guardians - 25%

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition - 70%

Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season - 70%

Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe Edition - 70%

Nickelodeon: Kart Racers - 30%

Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection - 50%

Premium Pool Arena - 60%

Rise Of The Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - 80%

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments - 75%

Sky Force Reloaded - 40%

Slender: The Arrival - 85%

Smoke & Sacrifice - 20%

Spintires: Mudrunner – American Wilds Expansion - 15%

SteamWorld Dig 2 - 50%

SteamWorld Dig - 67%

Styx: Shards Of Darkness - 75%

The Shapeshifting Detective - 40%

The Spectrum Retreat - 50%

The VideoKid - 30%

We Are The Dwarves - 50% (Gold e Silver)

Xenon Valkyrie+ - 50% (Gold e Silver)

Giochi per Xbox 360

Alien: Isolation - 80%

Army of TWO The Devil’s Cartel - 75%

Borderlands 2 - 60%

Borderlands - 60%

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - 70%

Catherine - 75%

Far Cry 3 - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - 70% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC - 50% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 - 50% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 Season Pass - 70% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry 4 – Valley of the Yetis - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Far Cry Classic - 60% (Gold e Silver)

Need for Speed Carbon - 67%

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit - 67%

RAW – Realms of Ancient War - 80%

Rise of the Tomb Raider - 80%

Rock of Ages - 70%

Skate 2 - 67%

skate. - 67%

Space Channel 5 Part 2 - 50%

Streets of Rage 2 - 50%

Syndicate - 75%

Things on Wheels - 80%

Virtua Fighter 2 - 60%

Tutti gli sconti Deals With Gold di questa settimana, ivi comprese le promozioni su Far Cry e sugli altri capitoli della famosa serie sparatutto open-world di Ubisoft, saranno attivi fino al prossimo 21 gennaio.