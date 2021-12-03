Xbox Game Pass tutti i giochi: l'elenco completo aggiornato a dicembre 2021

Il catalogo giochi Xbox Game Pass è sterminato e include centinaia di titoli giocabili su Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC e Mobile (via Cloud), non è semplice orientarsi nel vasto parco di produzioni disponibili e per questo abbiamo pensato di pubblicare l'elenco completo di tutti i giochi per Xbox Game Pass.

Giochi AAA e AA, produzioni indipendente e le grandi esclusive Microsoft (da Sea of Thieves a Forza Horizon 5, passando per Grounded, Flight Simulator, Battletoads, Forza Horizon 4, Halo The Master Chief Collection e tante altre), senza dimenticare i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento EA Play con Game Pass Ultimate: ecco l'elenco dei giochi disponibili su Xbox Game Pass aggiornato al dicembre 2021.

Xbox Game Pass tutti i giochi

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Way Out (EA Play/Ultimate)

AI: The Somnium Files

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Alice Madness Returns (EA Play/Ultimate)

Alien Isolation

Anthem (EA Play/Ultimate)

Anvil (Game Preview)

Aragami 2

Archvale

ARK Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition

Art Of Rally

Astria Ascending

Astroneer

Atomicrops

Back 4 Blood

Backbone

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1943 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Battlefield 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Battlefield 4 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Battlefield Bad Company 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Battlefield Bad Company (EA Play/Ultimate)

Battlefield 1 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Battlefield Hardline (EA Play/Ultimate)

Battlefield 5 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Battletoads

Before We Leave

Beholder: Complete Edition

Bejeweled 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Bejeweled 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Black Desert

Black (EA Play/Ultimate)

Bleeding Edge

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper

Bloodroots

Boyfriend Dungeon

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Brutal Legend

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Burnout Paradise

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Carto

Celeste

Children of Morta

Cities: Skylines

ClusterTruck

Code Vein

Conan Exiles

Control

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Craftopia (Game Preview)

Cricket 19

Crimson Skies: High Road To Revenge

Cris Tales

Crown Trick

Crysis (EA Play/Ultimate)

Crysis 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Crysis 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Crysis Remastered (EA Play/Ultimate)

Curse Of The Dead Gods

Cyber Shadow

Dandy Ace

Dante’s Inferno (EA Play/Ultimate)

Darkest Dungeon

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space (EA Play/Ultimate)

Dead Space 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Dead Space 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Dead Space Ignition (EA Play/Ultimate)

Deep Rock Galactic

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game

Descenders

Desperados 3

Destiny 2

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Destroy All Humans

Dicey Dungeons

DiRT 4 (EA Play/Ultimate)

DIRT 5

DiRT Rally (EA Play/Ultimate)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dodgeball Academia

Donut County

Doom

Doom II

Doom III

Doom 64

Doom (2016)

Doom Eternal

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins (EA Play/Ultimate)

Dragon Age 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Dragon Age Inquisition (EA Play/Ultimate)

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance

Eastshade

Echo Generation

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update – Standard Update

Elite Dangerous

Empire Of Sin

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Exo One

F1 2019

F1 2020 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fae Tactics

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Farming Simulator 19

Fe

Feeding Frenzy (EA Play/Ultimate)

Feeding Frenzy 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

FIFA 20 (EA Play/Ultimate)

FIFA 21 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Fight Night Champion (EA Play/Ultimate)

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Five Nights At Freddy’s

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

Five Nights At Freddy’s 3

Five Nights At Freddy’s 4

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2021

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition

For Honor

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Fractured Minds

Frostpunk

Full Throttle Remastered

Fusion Frenzy (Xbox One)

Gang Beasts

Gears of War

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Ghost of a Tale

Goat Simulator

Going Under

Golf with Your Friends

GONNER2

GreedFall

GRID (EA Play/Ultimate)

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded (Game Preview)

GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

Guacamelee! 2

Hades

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Haven

Heavy Weapon

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Human Fall Flat

Humankind

Hypnospace Outlaw

I Am Fish

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Injustice 2

It Takes Two

Jetpac Refuelled

Joyride Turbo

Jurassic World Evolution

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kameo

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Katana Zero

Kill It With Fire

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Killer Queen Black

Kingdom Hearts 3

Knights and Bikes

Knockout City

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lemnis Gate

Lethal League Blaze

Library Of Ruina

LIMBO

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Lost Words: Beyond The Page

Lumines Remastered

Madden NFL 19 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Madden NFL 20 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Madden NFL 21 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Maneater

Marvel’s Avengers

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Mass Effect 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Mass Effect Andromeda (EA Play/Ultimate)

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medal of Honor: Airborne (EA Play/Ultimate)

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Mighty Goose

Mind Scanners

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror’s Edge (EA Play/Ultimate)

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (EA Play/Ultimate)

MLB The Show 21

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Morkredd

Mortel Shell

MotoGP 20

Mount and Blade: Warband

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

NBA LIVE 19 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Need for Speed Rivals (EA Play/Ultimate)

Need For Speed (EA Play/Ultimate)

Need For Speed Heat

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need For Speed Payback (EA Play/Ultimate)

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Next Space Rebels

NHL 20 (EA Play/Ultimate)

NHL 21 (EA Play/Ultimate)

NHL 94 Rewind (EA Play/Ultimate)

Nier Automata – Become As Gods Edition

No Man’s Sky

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition

Nowhere Prophet

Nuclear Throne

Octopath Traveler

Omno

One Step From Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Outlast 2

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Pandemic: The Board Game

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Peggle (EA Play/Ultimate)

Peggle 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phoenix Point

PHOGS!

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Plants vs Zombies

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs Zombies : Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Prey

Project Wingman

Project Winter

Psychonauts

PUBG

Quake

Quantum Break

RAGE

RAGE 2

Rainbow Six Siege

Rain on Your Parade

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Rare Replay

Recompile

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Ring Of Pain

Rocket Arena (EA Play/Ultimate)

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (EA Play/Ultimate)

Rubber Bandits

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure

Ryse: Son of Rome Legendary Edition

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

ScourgeBringer

ScreamRide

Sea of Solitude (EA Play/Ultimate)

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction (Game Preview)

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Signs Of the Sojourner

Skate (EA Play/Ultimate)

Skate 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)

SkateBird

Slay The Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SnowRunner

Spiritfarer

SSX (EA Play/Ultimate)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA Play/Ultimate)

Star Wars Battlefront (EA Play/Ultimate)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Play/Ultimate)

Stardew Valley

Starmancer (Game Preview)

State of Decay: Year-One

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones

STEEP

Stellaris

Streets of Rage 4

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Superliminal

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tell Me Why – Chapters 1-3

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bards Tale Trilogy

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Falconeer

The Forgotten City

The Good Life

The Little Acre

The Long Dark

The Medium

The Outer Worlds

The Procession To Calvary

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4

The Surge 2

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The Walking Dead: Michonne: The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Season 2

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Wild At Heart

theHunter: Call Of The Wild

Titanfall (EA Play/Ultimate)

Titanfall 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition

Torchlight 3

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2

Tropico 6

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

UFC 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)

UFC 4 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Undertale

UnDungeon

Unpacking

Unravel (EA Play/Ultimate)

Unravel 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)

Unruly Heroes

Unsighted

Unto The End

Viva Pinata

Vita Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

Visage

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wilmot’s Warehouse

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World War Z

Worms Rumble

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Remastered Collection

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – available April 8

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection

Zuma (EA Play/Ultimate)

Zuma’s Revenge! (EA Play/Ultimate)



Ai titoli elencati qui sopra bisogna aggiungere i nuovi giochi Xbox Game Pass di dicembre 2021 tra i quali troviamo Among Us, Halo Infinite, Archvale, Warhammer 40.000 Battlesector, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 e Aliens Fireteam Elite. Presto vi forniremo anche la lista dei giochi in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass nel 2022 e oltre.