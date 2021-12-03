Xbox Game Pass tutti i giochi: l'elenco completo aggiornato a dicembre 2021
Il catalogo giochi Xbox Game Pass è sterminato e include centinaia di titoli giocabili su Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC e Mobile (via Cloud), non è semplice orientarsi nel vasto parco di produzioni disponibili e per questo abbiamo pensato di pubblicare l'elenco completo di tutti i giochi per Xbox Game Pass.
Giochi AAA e AA, produzioni indipendente e le grandi esclusive Microsoft (da Sea of Thieves a Forza Horizon 5, passando per Grounded, Flight Simulator, Battletoads, Forza Horizon 4, Halo The Master Chief Collection e tante altre), senza dimenticare i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento EA Play con Game Pass Ultimate: ecco l'elenco dei giochi disponibili su Xbox Game Pass aggiornato al dicembre 2021.
Xbox Game Pass tutti i giochi
A Plague Tale: Innocence
A Way Out (EA Play/Ultimate)
AI: The Somnium Files
Alan Wake's American Nightmare
Alice Madness Returns (EA Play/Ultimate)
Alien Isolation
Anthem (EA Play/Ultimate)
Anvil (Game Preview)
Aragami 2
Archvale
ARK Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
Art Of Rally
Astria Ascending
Astroneer
Atomicrops
Back 4 Blood
Backbone
Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Tooie
Bassmaster Fishing 2022
Batman Arkham Knight
Battlefield 1943 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Battlefield 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Battlefield 4 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Battlefield Bad Company 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Battlefield Bad Company (EA Play/Ultimate)
Battlefield 1 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Battlefield Hardline (EA Play/Ultimate)
Battlefield 5 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Battletoads
Before We Leave
Beholder: Complete Edition
Bejeweled 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Bejeweled 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Black Desert
Black (EA Play/Ultimate)
Bleeding Edge
BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
Bloodroots
Boyfriend Dungeon
Breathedge
Bridge Constructor Portal
Brutal Legend
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
Burnout Paradise
Call of the Sea
Carrion
Carto
Celeste
Children of Morta
Cities: Skylines
ClusterTruck
Code Vein
Conan Exiles
Control
Costume Quest 2
Crackdown 3
Craftopia (Game Preview)
Cricket 19
Crimson Skies: High Road To Revenge
Cris Tales
Crown Trick
Crysis (EA Play/Ultimate)
Crysis 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Crysis 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Crysis Remastered (EA Play/Ultimate)
Curse Of The Dead Gods
Cyber Shadow
Dandy Ace
Dante’s Inferno (EA Play/Ultimate)
Darkest Dungeon
Day of the Tentacle Remastered
DayZ
Dead by Daylight
Dead Cells
Dead Space (EA Play/Ultimate)
Dead Space 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Dead Space 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Dead Space Ignition (EA Play/Ultimate)
Deep Rock Galactic
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
Descenders
Desperados 3
Destiny 2
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Destroy All Humans
Dicey Dungeons
DiRT 4 (EA Play/Ultimate)
DIRT 5
DiRT Rally (EA Play/Ultimate)
DiRT Rally 2.0 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Dishonored
Dishonored 2
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Disneyland Adventures
Dodgeball Academia
Donut County
Doom
Doom II
Doom III
Doom 64
Doom (2016)
Doom Eternal
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Age: Origins (EA Play/Ultimate)
Dragon Age 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Dragon Age Inquisition (EA Play/Ultimate)
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance
Eastshade
Echo Generation
eFootball PES 2021 Season Update – Standard Update
Elite Dangerous
Empire Of Sin
Enter the Gungeon
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Exo One
F1 2019
F1 2020 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Fable Anniversary
Fable II
Fable III
Fae Tactics
Fallout 3
Fallout: New Vegas
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Farming Simulator 19
Fe
Feeding Frenzy (EA Play/Ultimate)
Feeding Frenzy 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
FIFA 20 (EA Play/Ultimate)
FIFA 21 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Fight Night Champion (EA Play/Ultimate)
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XIII
Final Fantasy XIII-2
Five Nights At Freddy’s
Five Nights At Freddy’s 2
Five Nights At Freddy’s 3
Five Nights At Freddy’s 4
Flynn: Son of Crimson
Football Manager 2021
Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition
For Honor
Forager
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 5
Fractured Minds
Frostpunk
Full Throttle Remastered
Fusion Frenzy (Xbox One)
Gang Beasts
Gears of War
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Gears of War: Judgment
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War 4
Gears 5
Gears Tactics
Generation Zero
Genesis Noir
Ghost of a Tale
Goat Simulator
Going Under
Golf with Your Friends
GONNER2
GreedFall
GRID (EA Play/Ultimate)
Grim Fandango Remastered
Grounded (Game Preview)
GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
Guacamelee! 2
Hades
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Infinite Multiplayer
Halo: Spartan Assault
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
Halo Wars 2
Haven
Heavy Weapon
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Human Fall Flat
Humankind
Hypnospace Outlaw
I Am Fish
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
Injustice 2
It Takes Two
Jetpac Refuelled
Joyride Turbo
Jurassic World Evolution
Just Cause 4: Reloaded
Kameo
Katamari Damacy Reroll
Katana Zero
Kill It With Fire
Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
Killer Queen Black
Kingdom Hearts 3
Knights and Bikes
Knockout City
Last Stop
Lawn Mowing Simulator
Lemnis Gate
Lethal League Blaze
Library Of Ruina
LIMBO
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Lost Words: Beyond The Page
Lumines Remastered
Madden NFL 19 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Madden NFL 20 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Madden NFL 21 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Maneater
Marvel’s Avengers
Mass Effect
Mass Effect 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Mass Effect 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Mass Effect Andromeda (EA Play/Ultimate)
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
Medal of Honor: Airborne (EA Play/Ultimate)
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Mighty Goose
Mind Scanners
Minecraft
Minecraft Dungeons
Mirror’s Edge (EA Play/Ultimate)
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (EA Play/Ultimate)
MLB The Show 21
Monster Sanctuary
Monster Train
Moonglow Bay
Moonlighter
Morkredd
Mortel Shell
MotoGP 20
Mount and Blade: Warband
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
NBA LIVE 19 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Need for Speed Rivals (EA Play/Ultimate)
Need For Speed (EA Play/Ultimate)
Need For Speed Heat
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
Need For Speed Payback (EA Play/Ultimate)
Neon Abyss
Neoverse
New Super Lucky’s Tale
Next Space Rebels
NHL 20 (EA Play/Ultimate)
NHL 21 (EA Play/Ultimate)
NHL 94 Rewind (EA Play/Ultimate)
Nier Automata – Become As Gods Edition
No Man’s Sky
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
Nowhere Prophet
Nuclear Throne
Octopath Traveler
Omno
One Step From Eden
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
Ori and the Will of the Wisp
Outlast 2
Outriders
Overcooked! 2
Pandemic: The Board Game
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Peggle (EA Play/Ultimate)
Peggle 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Phoenix Point
PHOGS!
Pikuniku
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
Plants vs Zombies
Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare
Plants vs Zombies : Battle for Neighborville
Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Prey
Project Wingman
Project Winter
Psychonauts
PUBG
Quake
Quantum Break
RAGE
RAGE 2
Rainbow Six Siege
Rain on Your Parade
Raji: An Ancient Epic
Rare Replay
Recompile
ReCore: Definitive Edition
Remnant: From the Ashes
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Ring Of Pain
Rocket Arena (EA Play/Ultimate)
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (EA Play/Ultimate)
Rubber Bandits
Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure
Ryse: Son of Rome Legendary Edition
Sable
Scarlet Nexus
ScourgeBringer
ScreamRide
Sea of Solitude (EA Play/Ultimate)
Sea of Thieves
Second Extinction (Game Preview)
Secret Neighbor
Shadow Warrior 2
Signs Of the Sojourner
Skate (EA Play/Ultimate)
Skate 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)
SkateBird
Slay The Spire
Slime Rancher
Sniper Elite 4
SnowRunner
Spiritfarer
SSX (EA Play/Ultimate)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA Play/Ultimate)
Star Wars Battlefront (EA Play/Ultimate)
Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Play/Ultimate)
Stardew Valley
Starmancer (Game Preview)
State of Decay: Year-One
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
STEEP
Stellaris
Streets of Rage 4
Subnautica
Subnautica: Below Zero
Sunset Overdrive
Super Lucky’s Tale
Superhot: Mind Control Delete
Superliminal
Supraland
Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
Tell Me Why – Chapters 1-3
Terraria
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Artful Escape
The Ascent
The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
The Bards Tale Trilogy
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Evil Within
The Evil Within 2
The Falconeer
The Forgotten City
The Good Life
The Little Acre
The Long Dark
The Medium
The Outer Worlds
The Procession To Calvary
The Riftbreaker
The Sims 4
The Surge 2
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
The Walking Dead: Michonne: The Complete Season
The Walking Dead: Season 2
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
The Wild At Heart
theHunter: Call Of The Wild
Titanfall (EA Play/Ultimate)
Titanfall 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition
Torchlight 3
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Touhou Luna Nights
Townscaper
Trailmakers
Train Sim World 2
Tropico 6
Twelve Minutes
Two Point Hospital
UFC 3 (EA Play/Ultimate)
UFC 4 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Undertale
UnDungeon
Unpacking
Unravel (EA Play/Ultimate)
Unravel 2 (EA Play/Ultimate)
Unruly Heroes
Unsighted
Unto The End
Viva Pinata
Vita Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
Visage
Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
Wasteland Remastered
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
Wasteland 3
We Happy Few
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wilmot’s Warehouse
Wolfenstein: The New Order
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
World War Z
Worms Rumble
Worms W.M.D.
Wreckfest
Xeno Crisis
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yakuza Remastered Collection
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Yes, Your Grace
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Zombie Army 4: Dead War – available April 8
Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
Zuma (EA Play/Ultimate)
Zuma’s Revenge! (EA Play/Ultimate)
Ai titoli elencati qui sopra bisogna aggiungere i nuovi giochi Xbox Game Pass di dicembre 2021 tra i quali troviamo Among Us, Halo Infinite, Archvale, Warhammer 40.000 Battlesector, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 e Aliens Fireteam Elite. Presto vi forniremo anche la lista dei giochi in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass nel 2022 e oltre.
