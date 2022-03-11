Xbox Game Pass: tutti i giochi per PC, lista completa e aggiornata

Abbiamo visto qual è la differenza tra Xbox Game Pass e PC Game Pass, i due servizi condividono un catalogo giochi uguale solamente in parte, con alcuni titoli non disponibili su console Xbox e viceversa alcune esclusive console non incluse nell'abbonamento su PC. Ma quali sono i giochi per PC su Xbox Game Pass?

L'elenco include tantissimi titoli tra cui ovviamente i giochi Xbox Game Studios come Halo Infinite, Gears of War 5, Age of Empires 4, Forza Horizon 5 e prodotti di terze parti del calibro di Back 4 Blood, senza dimenticare ovviamente i giochi Bethesda come le serie Fallout e Wolfenstein.

Xbox Game Pass per PC tutti i giochi

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII

She Dreams Elsewhere

Totem Teller

Way to the Woods

Back 4 Blood

Age of Empires IV

Forza Horizon 5

The Gunk

Anacrusis

Halo Infinite

Stardew Valley

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires 2:Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III Definitive Edition

Alien Isolation

Among Us

Aragami 2

ARK Survival Evolved

The Artful Escape

Art Of Rally

Arx Fatalis

The Ascent

Astroneer

Atomicrops

Backbone

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Bard's Tale IV Director's Cut

Battletoads

Battletech

Bleeding Edge

Bloodroots

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broforce

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Carto

The Catch Carp & Coarse Fishing

Celeste

Children of Morta

Cities: Skylines

Clustertruck

Code Vein

Comanche

Conan Exiles

Control

Crackdown 3

Cricket 19

Cris Tales

Crown Trick

Crusader Kings 3

Curse of the Dead Gods

Cyber Shadow

Dandy Ace

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Darkest Dungeon

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Dead Cells

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Desperados 3

Destroy All Humans!

Dirt 5

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dodgeball Academia

Donut County

Doom (1993)

Doom 2

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Eastshade

The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition

Empire of Sin

Enter The Gungeon

Europa Universalis IV

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Falconeer

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout Tactics

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X HD Remastered

Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remastered

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII

Five Nights At Freddy's

Football Manager 2021

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Frostpunk

Full Throttle Remastered

Gang Beasts

The Gardens Between

Gears of War 4

Gears of War Ultimate Edition

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Genesis Noir

Going Under

Ghost of a Tale

Grounded

Goat Simulator

Golf With Your Friends

Grim Fandango Remastered

Guacamelee! 2

Hades

Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo 2 Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3 ODST

Halo Reach

Halo 4

Halo Wars Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2 Standard Edition

Halo Spartan Assault

Halo Spartan Strike

Haven

Hearts of Iron 4

Heave Ho

Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Human Fall Flat

Humankind

Hypnospace Outlaw

I Am Fish

Immortal Realms Vampire Wars

Injustice 2

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Katana Zero

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Knights and Bikes

Knockout City

Last Stop

Lemnis Gate

Lethal League Blaze

Library of Ruina

Limbo

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

The Long Dark

Lost Words Beyond The Page

Lumines Remastered

Maneater

MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries

The Medium

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra

Minecraft Dungeons

Monster Train

Moonlighter

MotoGP 20

Mount & Blade Warband

My Time at Portia

Myst

Narita Boy

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky's Tale

NieR Automata

No Man's Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Nuclear Throne

Octopath Traveler

Omno

Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Outer Worlds

Overcooked! 2

Outlast 2

Pandemic The Board Game

Pathway

Phoenix Point

Phogs

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire

Power Rangers Battle for the Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Project Wingman

Project Winter

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Quake

Quake II

Quake III Arena

Rage 2

Raji An Ancient Epiс

Rain On Your Parade

Recompile

Recore

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

Rush A Disney Pixar Adventure

Sable

ScourgeBringer

Sea of Thieves

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Signs of the Sojourner

Skate Bird

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Snowrunner

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

SpellForce 3 Soul Harvest

Spiritfarer

Star Renegades

State of Decay 2

Stellaris

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica Below Zero

Sunset Overdrive

Superhot Mind Control Delete

Superliminal

Super Lucky's Tale

Supraland

The Surge 2

Surgeon Simulator 2

Surviving Mars

The Swords of Ditto Mormo's Curse

Tainted Grail Conquest

Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition

Tell Me Why Chapters 1, 2, & 3

Tetris Effect Connected

Torchlight 3

Torment Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Touhou Luna Nights

Trailmakers

Tropico 6

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

Undertale

VA-11Hall-A Cyberpunk Bartender Action

Void Bastards

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2 Director's Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

What Remains of Edith Finch

The Wild at Heart

Wilmot's Warehouse

World War Z

Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus

Wolfenstein The New Order

Wolfenstein The Old Blood

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Worms W.M.D

Wreckfest

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Remastered Collection

Yakuza 6 The Song of Life

Yakuza Like A Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Recentemente Microsoft ha rinnovato l'app PC Game Pass per PC, il software offre ora nuove opzioni di gestione e visualizzazione, oltre alla possibilità di organizzare al meglio la propria libreria software. Ecco come creare un collegamento sul desktop ai giochi Game Pass su Windows 11.