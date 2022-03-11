Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Game Pass: tutti i giochi per PC, lista completa e aggiornata

Abbiamo visto qual è la differenza tra Xbox Game Pass e PC Game Pass, i due servizi condividono un catalogo giochi uguale solamente in parte, con alcuni titoli non disponibili su console Xbox e viceversa alcune esclusive console non incluse nell'abbonamento su PC. Ma quali sono i giochi per PC su Xbox Game Pass?

L'elenco include tantissimi titoli tra cui ovviamente i giochi Xbox Game Studios come Halo Infinite, Gears of War 5, Age of Empires 4, Forza Horizon 5 e prodotti di terze parti del calibro di Back 4 Blood, senza dimenticare ovviamente i giochi Bethesda come le serie Fallout e Wolfenstein.

Xbox Game Pass per PC tutti i giochi

  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2
  • Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII
  • She Dreams Elsewhere
  • Totem Teller
  • Way to the Woods
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • The Gunk
  • Anacrusis
  • Halo Infinite
  • Stardew Valley
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires 2:Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires III Definitive Edition
  • Alien Isolation
  • Among Us
  • Aragami 2
  • ARK Survival Evolved
  • The Artful Escape
  • Art Of Rally
  • Arx Fatalis
  • The Ascent
  • Astroneer
  • Atomicrops
  • Backbone
  • The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  • The Bard's Tale IV Director's Cut
  • Battletoads
  • Battletech
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Bloodroots
  • Breathedge
  • Bridge Constructor Portal
  • Broforce
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Carto
  • The Catch Carp & Coarse Fishing
  • Celeste
  • Children of Morta
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Clustertruck
  • Code Vein
  • Comanche
  • Conan Exiles
  • Control
  • Crackdown 3
  • Cricket 19
  • Cris Tales
  • Crown Trick
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Cyber Shadow
  • Dandy Ace
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • Dead Cells
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Descenders
  • Desperados 3
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Dirt 5
  • Dishonored
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Dodgeball Academia
  • Donut County
  • Doom (1993)
  • Doom 2
  • Doom 3
  • Doom 64
  • Doom Eternal
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
  • Eastshade
  • The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion
  • The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition
  • Empire of Sin
  • Enter The Gungeon
  • Europa Universalis IV
  • The Evil Within
  • The Evil Within 2
  • The Falconeer
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Final Fantasy X HD Remastered
  • Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remastered
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  • Final Fantasy XIII
  • Five Nights At Freddy's
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Forager
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Frostpunk
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Gang Beasts
  • The Gardens Between
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gears of War Ultimate Edition
  • Gears 5
  • Gears Tactics
  • Genesis Noir
  • Going Under
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Grounded
  • Goat Simulator
  • Golf With Your Friends
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Hades
  • Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary
  • Halo 2 Anniversary
  • Halo 3
  • Halo 3 ODST
  • Halo Reach
  • Halo 4
  • Halo Wars Definitive Edition
  • Halo Wars 2 Standard Edition
  • Halo Spartan Assault
  • Halo Spartan Strike
  • Haven
  • Hearts of Iron 4
  • Heave Ho
  • Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hollow Knight
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Humankind
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • I Am Fish
  • Immortal Realms Vampire Wars
  • Injustice 2
  • Just Cause 4 Reloaded
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll
  • Katana Zero
  • Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Knockout City
  • Last Stop
  • Lemnis Gate
  • Lethal League Blaze
  • Library of Ruina
  • Limbo
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  • The Long Dark
  • Lost Words Beyond The Page
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Maneater
  • MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries
  • The Medium
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Microsoft Solitaire Collection
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Monster Train
  • Moonlighter
  • MotoGP 20
  • Mount & Blade Warband
  • My Time at Portia
  • Myst
  • Narita Boy
  • Neon Abyss
  • Neoverse
  • New Super Lucky's Tale
  • NieR Automata
  • No Man's Sky
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Nuclear Throne
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Omno
  • Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Outlast 2
  • Pandemic The Board Game
  • Pathway
  • Phoenix Point
  • Phogs
  • Pikuniku
  • Pillars of Eternity
  • Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire
  • Power Rangers Battle for the Grid
  • Prey
  • Prison Architect
  • Project Wingman
  • Project Winter
  • Psychonauts
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Quake
  • Quake II
  • Quake III Arena
  • Rage 2
  • Raji An Ancient Epiс
  • Rain On Your Parade
  • Recompile
  • Recore
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
  • Rush A Disney Pixar Adventure
  • Sable
  • ScourgeBringer
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Signs of the Sojourner
  • Skate Bird
  • Slay the Spire
  • Slime Rancher
  • Snowrunner
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister
  • SpellForce 3 Soul Harvest
  • Spiritfarer
  • Star Renegades
  • State of Decay 2
  • Stellaris
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • Streets of Rogue
  • Subnautica Below Zero
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Superhot Mind Control Delete
  • Superliminal
  • Super Lucky's Tale
  • Supraland
  • The Surge 2
  • Surgeon Simulator 2
  • Surviving Mars
  • The Swords of Ditto Mormo's Curse
  • Tainted Grail Conquest
  • Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition
  • Tell Me Why Chapters 1, 2, & 3
  • Tetris Effect Connected
  • Torchlight 3
  • Torment Tides of Numenera
  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  • Touhou Luna Nights
  • Trailmakers
  • Tropico 6
  • Twelve Minutes
  • Two Point Hospital
  • Undertale
  • VA-11Hall-A Cyberpunk Bartender Action
  • Void Bastards
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut
  • Wasteland 3
  • We Happy Few
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • The Wild at Heart
  • Wilmot's Warehouse
  • World War Z
  • Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein The New Order
  • Wolfenstein The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein Youngblood
  • Worms W.M.D
  • Wreckfest
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Yakuza Remastered Collection
  • Yakuza 6 The Song of Life
  • Yakuza Like A Dragon
  • Yes, Your Grace
  • Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
  • Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Recentemente Microsoft ha rinnovato l'app PC Game Pass per PC, il software offre ora nuove opzioni di gestione e visualizzazione, oltre alla possibilità di organizzare al meglio la propria libreria software. Ecco come creare un collegamento sul desktop ai giochi Game Pass su Windows 11.

