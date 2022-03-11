Xbox Game Pass: tutti i giochi per PC, lista completa e aggiornata
Abbiamo visto qual è la differenza tra Xbox Game Pass e PC Game Pass, i due servizi condividono un catalogo giochi uguale solamente in parte, con alcuni titoli non disponibili su console Xbox e viceversa alcune esclusive console non incluse nell'abbonamento su PC. Ma quali sono i giochi per PC su Xbox Game Pass?
L'elenco include tantissimi titoli tra cui ovviamente i giochi Xbox Game Studios come Halo Infinite, Gears of War 5, Age of Empires 4, Forza Horizon 5 e prodotti di terze parti del calibro di Back 4 Blood, senza dimenticare ovviamente i giochi Bethesda come le serie Fallout e Wolfenstein.
Xbox Game Pass per PC tutti i giochi
- She Dreams Elsewhere
- Totem Teller
- Way to the Woods
- Back 4 Blood
- Age of Empires IV
- Forza Horizon 5
- The Gunk
- Anacrusis
- Halo Infinite
- Stardew Valley
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires 2:Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III Definitive Edition
- Alien Isolation
- Among Us
- Aragami 2
- ARK Survival Evolved
- The Artful Escape
- Art Of Rally
- Arx Fatalis
- The Ascent
- Astroneer
- Atomicrops
- Backbone
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Bard's Tale IV Director's Cut
- Battletoads
- Battletech
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodroots
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broforce
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- The Catch Carp & Coarse Fishing
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines
- Clustertruck
- Code Vein
- Comanche
- Conan Exiles
- Control
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 19
- Cris Tales
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings 3
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Cyber Shadow
- Dandy Ace
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead Cells
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Desperados 3
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dirt 5
- Dishonored
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dodgeball Academia
- Donut County
- Doom (1993)
- Doom 2
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Eastshade
- The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition
- Empire of Sin
- Enter The Gungeon
- Europa Universalis IV
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Falconeer
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout Tactics
- Farming Simulator 19
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X HD Remastered
- Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remastered
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Five Nights At Freddy's
- Football Manager 2021
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Frostpunk
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Gang Beasts
- The Gardens Between
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Genesis Noir
- Going Under
- Ghost of a Tale
- Grounded
- Goat Simulator
- Golf With Your Friends
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hades
- Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo 2 Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3 ODST
- Halo Reach
- Halo 4
- Halo Wars Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2 Standard Edition
- Halo Spartan Assault
- Halo Spartan Strike
- Haven
- Hearts of Iron 4
- Heave Ho
- Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I Am Fish
- Immortal Realms Vampire Wars
- Injustice 2
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Katana Zero
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Knockout City
- Last Stop
- Lemnis Gate
- Lethal League Blaze
- Library of Ruina
- Limbo
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- The Long Dark
- Lost Words Beyond The Page
- Lumines Remastered
- Maneater
- MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries
- The Medium
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection
- La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- MotoGP 20
- Mount & Blade Warband
- My Time at Portia
- Myst
- Narita Boy
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NieR Automata
- No Man's Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Omno
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Outer Worlds
- Overcooked! 2
- Outlast 2
- Pandemic The Board Game
- Pathway
- Phoenix Point
- Phogs
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity
- Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire
- Power Rangers Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Project Wingman
- Project Winter
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
- Rage 2
- Raji An Ancient Epiс
- Rain On Your Parade
- Recompile
- Recore
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Rush A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sable
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Signs of the Sojourner
- Skate Bird
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Snowrunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SpellForce 3 Soul Harvest
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- State of Decay 2
- Stellaris
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica Below Zero
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superhot Mind Control Delete
- Superliminal
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Supraland
- The Surge 2
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Surviving Mars
- The Swords of Ditto Mormo's Curse
- Tainted Grail Conquest
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition
- Tell Me Why Chapters 1, 2, & 3
- Tetris Effect Connected
- Torchlight 3
- Torment Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Tropico 6
- Twelve Minutes
- Two Point Hospital
- Undertale
- VA-11Hall-A Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- Void Bastards
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- The Wild at Heart
- Wilmot's Warehouse
- World War Z
- Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein The New Order
- Wolfenstein The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Yakuza 6 The Song of Life
- Yakuza Like A Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace
- Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zombie Army 4 Dead War
Recentemente Microsoft ha rinnovato l'app PC Game Pass per PC, il software offre ora nuove opzioni di gestione e visualizzazione, oltre alla possibilità di organizzare al meglio la propria libreria software. Ecco come creare un collegamento sul desktop ai giochi Game Pass su Windows 11.
