Xbox Game Pass genera profitti per Microsoft: crescono gli abbonati PC, in calo su console

Phil Spencer also says Xbox Game Pass on console has slowed down. "We're seeing incredibly growth on PC... on console I've seen growth slow down, mainly because at some point you've reached everybody on console that wants to subscribe." 2/2

Spencer says he doesn't believe subscription revenue will grow dramatically to something like 70% of revenue. Instead, he says, free to play is clearly the most popular business model. Xbox Games Pass "I think it'll stay in that 10-15% overall revenue, and it's profitable for us"