Xbox Game Studios: Microsoft lancerà 9 esclusive nel 2023? I dubbi di Jeff Grubb

According to @JeffGrubb, Xbox originally planned to release 9 exclusive games in 2023. The games are:

-Hellblade 2

-Perfect Dark

-Fable

-Contraband

-Avowed

-Everwild

-New games from InXile, Compulsion and Coalition (not gears of war)

Source: https://t.co/HpgdJmmKe2