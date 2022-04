Xbox, primo trimestre da record: crescono le vendite di Series X|S e Game Pass

This the highest Revenue ever recorded by the Xbox Ecosystem during the first 3 months of the year

Microsoft said its Xbox Gaming segment revenue was up 6% YoY for the quarter ending March 31.



Hardware sales up 14% YoY, which is a positive sign for console availability.



Software and services up 4% YoY with growth from Game Pass.