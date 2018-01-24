Everyeye.it

Xbox Live: arrivano The Vanishing of Ethan Carter e Batman The Enemy Within Episodio 4

di
Puntuale come ogni settimana, Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb ci aggiorna su tutte le novità di cui si arricchisce Xbox Live. La piattaforma Microsoft vede come al solito l'arrivo di numerosi giochi, fasi di beta e di pre-order ora disponibili.

Di seguito, andiamo ad elencarvi tutti i nuovi giochi e i pre-order disponibili su Xbox Live in questa settimana:

Novità Xbox One

  • Beholder Complete Edition
  • Vesta
  • The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter
  • The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human
  • Mutant Football League
  • OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
  • Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 4
  • Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate Of Firmament

Preordini Giochi Xbox One

  • Attack On Titan 2
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
  • DYE

Nella giornata di ieri, inoltre, sono stati rivelati i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana: i giocatori possono mettere le mani su numerosi giochi scontati, tra i quali troviamo Titanfall 2, Battlefield 1 e Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

FONTE: Major Nelson
