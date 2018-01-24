Xbox Live: arrivano The Vanishing of Ethan Carter e Batman The Enemy Within Episodio 4

Di seguito, andiamo ad elencarvi tutti i nuovi giochi e i pre-order disponibili su Xbox Live in questa settimana:
Novità Xbox One
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Vesta
- The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter
- The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human
- Mutant Football League
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 4
- Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate Of Firmament
Preordini Giochi Xbox One
- Attack On Titan 2
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
- DYE
Nella giornata di ieri, inoltre, sono stati rivelati i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana: i giocatori possono mettere le mani su numerosi giochi scontati, tra i quali troviamo Titanfall 2, Battlefield 1 e Star Wars: Battlefront 2.
FONTE: Major Nelson
