Xbox One: Call of Duty WW2 e Onrush tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha pubblicato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana disponibili su Xbox Store. Tra i giochi in offerta per Xbox One troviamo Call of Duty WW2, Onrush e Ghost Recon Wildlands.
Xbox One: offerte valide per i Gold
- Anima: Gate of Memories - 40%
- Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition - 75%
- Blood Bowl 2 – Lizardmen - 33%
- Blood Bowl 2 – Official Expansion + Team Pack - 33%
- Blood Bowl 2 – Undead - 33%
- Blood Bowl 2 - 75%
- Butcher - 50%
- Castles - 40%
- Demon’s Crystals - 50%
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal - 50%
- Locks Quest - 80%
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack - 50%
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition - 75%
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - 75%
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore - 75%
- Numantia - 60%
- One Hundred Ways - 40%
- Onrush Digital Deluxe Edition - 50%
- Onrush - 40%
- Shift Quantum - 35%
- Sine Mora EX - 67%
- Star Wars Battlefront II - 85%
- The Dwarves - 80%
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset - 25%
- The FMV Bundle - 30%
- The Jackbox Party Pack - 40%
- The Raven Remastered - 50%
- Thumper - 67%
- Wizard of Legend - 20%
- WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition - 70%
- WWE 2K18 Season Pass - 33%
- WWE 2K18 - 67%
- Zenith - 50%
Xbox One: offerte valide anche per i Silver
- ACA NEOGEO Alpha Mission II - 40%
- ACA NEOGEO Art of Fighting - 40%
- ACA NEOGEO Burning Fight - 40%
- ACA NEOGEO Ftal Sury 2 - 40%
- ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug - 40%
- ACA NEOGEO Puzzled - 40%
- ACA NEOGEO Samurai Shodown - 40%
- ACA NEOGEO Super Sidekicks - 40%
- ACA NEOGEO The King of Fighters 94 - 40%
- ACA NEOGEO The King of Monsters - 40%
- Battlefield 1 - 85%
- Call of Cthulhu - 10%
- Death Road to Canada - 20%
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing - 50%
- Euro Fishing: Bergsee - 50%
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 - 60%
- Rocket League - 40%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition - 50%
- Call of Duty: Ghosts - 67%
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition - 67%
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - 40%
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe - 40%
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition - 40%
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - 67%
- King’s Quest : The Complete Collection - 67%
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle - 67%
- Shiftlings - 67%
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 - 67%
Per consultare l'elenco completo delle offerte, compresi i DLC e i Season Pass in promozione, potete consultare il blog di Major Nelson. Ne approfitterete per fare qualche acquisto su Xbox Store? Intanto ricordiamo che per gli abbonati a Xbox Live Gold sono disponibili i Games with Gold della prima metà di agosto (Forza Horizon 2 e Dead Space 3).