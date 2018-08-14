Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox One: Call of Duty WW2 e Onrush tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha pubblicato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana disponibili su Xbox Store. Tra i giochi in offerta per Xbox One troviamo Call of Duty WW2, Onrush e Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Xbox One: offerte valide per i Gold

  • Anima: Gate of Memories - 40%
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition - 75%
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Lizardmen - 33%
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Official Expansion + Team Pack - 33%
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Undead - 33%
  • Blood Bowl 2 - 75%
  • Butcher - 50%
  • Castles - 40%
  • Demon’s Crystals - 50%
  • Ginger: Beyond the Crystal - 50%
  • Locks Quest - 80%
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack - 50%
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition - 75%
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - 75%
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore - 75%
  • Numantia - 60%
  • One Hundred Ways - 40%
  • Onrush Digital Deluxe Edition - 50%
  • Onrush - 40%
  • Shift Quantum - 35%
  • Sine Mora EX - 67%
  • Star Wars Battlefront II - 85%
  • The Dwarves - 80%
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset - 25%
  • The FMV Bundle - 30%
  • The Jackbox Party Pack - 40%
  • The Raven Remastered - 50%
  • Thumper - 67%
  • Wizard of Legend - 20%
  • WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition - 70%
  • WWE 2K18 Season Pass - 33%
  • WWE 2K18 - 67%
  • Zenith - 50%

Xbox One: offerte valide anche per i Silver

  • ACA NEOGEO Alpha Mission II - 40%
  • ACA NEOGEO Art of Fighting - 40%
  • ACA NEOGEO Burning Fight - 40%
  • ACA NEOGEO Ftal Sury 2 - 40%
  • ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug - 40%
  • ACA NEOGEO Puzzled - 40%
  • ACA NEOGEO Samurai Shodown - 40%
  • ACA NEOGEO Super Sidekicks - 40%
  • ACA NEOGEO The King of Fighters 94 - 40%
  • ACA NEOGEO The King of Monsters - 40%
  • Battlefield 1 - 85%
  • Call of Cthulhu - 10%
  • Death Road to Canada - 20%
  • Dovetail Games Euro Fishing - 50%
  • Euro Fishing: Bergsee - 50%
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 - 60%
  • Rocket League - 40%
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition - 50%
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts - 67%
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition - 67%
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - 40%
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe - 40%
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition - 40%
  • Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - 67%
  • King’s Quest : The Complete Collection - 67%
  • Prototype Biohazard Bundle - 67%
  • Shiftlings - 67%
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 - 67%

Per consultare l'elenco completo delle offerte, compresi i DLC e i Season Pass in promozione, potete consultare il blog di Major Nelson. Ne approfitterete per fare qualche acquisto su Xbox Store? Intanto ricordiamo che per gli abbonati a Xbox Live Gold sono disponibili i Games with Gold della prima metà di agosto (Forza Horizon 2 e Dead Space 3).

