Xbox One, giochi scontati: Wolfenstein, Far Cry, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot nelle nuove offerte

I canali digitali dello store di Xbox One accolgono, come ogni martedì, una nuova e vasta selezione di sconti speciali e promozioni attivate dai publisher: ecco i dettagli.

Per festeggiare il recente ingresso di Bethesda negli Xbox Game Studios, i giocatori possono recuperare diversi capitoli della saga di Wolfenstein a prezzo scontato. Particolarmente interessante la proposta di Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection al 60% di sconto. Promozioni interessanti anche per la saga di Far Cry, con sconti tra il 60% e il 70%. Da segnalare anche un taglio di prezzo del 50% anche per Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, che raggiunge il 60% nel caso della Ultimate Edition. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 in saldo:

Sconti Giochi Xbox One

  • 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Arcade Spirits Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Retro Fun Sale
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • BATTLESHIP Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Retro Fun Sale
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Ben 10 Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Blasphemous Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Blood and Guts Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
  • Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Boom Ball 2 for Kinect Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • BQM – BlockQuest Maker [COMPLETE EDITION] Xbox One Game 33% DWG*
  • Bullet Beat Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • Civilization VI Expansion Bundle Add-On 35% DWG*
  • Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
  • Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro Fun Sale
  • Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • de Blob Xbox Game Pass 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Degrees Of Separation Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
  • DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
  • Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
  • Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
  • Fight’N Rage Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Frost Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
  • Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One Game 35% Retro Fun Sale
  • Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 55% DWG*
  • Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Gravel Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Gunscape Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Hyperdrive Massacre Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2020 Xbox One Game 45% Retro Fun Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Let’s Sing Country Xbox One Game 45% Retro Fun Sale
  • Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Marooners Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 33% Retro Fun Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale
  • Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
  • Monopoly Deal Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Monster Hunter World Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One Game 20% DWG*
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One Game 10% DWG*
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 15% DWG*
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Morphite Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
  • MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One Game 85% DWG*
  • My Memory of Us Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 85% Retro Fun Sale
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • NASCAR Heat 4 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • NASCAR Heat 4 – 2019 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
  • NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • NBA 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • NeuroVoider Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Overcooked Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
  • Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • PAC-MAN CE DX+ Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • PAC_MAN CE DX+ All You Can Eat Add-on Pack Add-On 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Pro Fishing Simulator Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Race With Ryan Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale
  • Railway Empire Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Rainswept Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Risk Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Saints Row The Third Remastered Xbox One Game 35% DWG*
  • Scrabble Xbox One Game 67% Retro Fun Sale
  • SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Skully Xbox One Game 35% DWG*
  • Smoke And Sacrifice Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Sonic Adventure 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Sonic Generations Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • SONIC UNLEASHED Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Retro Fun Sale
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • Strider Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
  • Stunt Kite Party Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Subdivision Infinity DX Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale
  • Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Taimumari: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
  • Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • The Last Door – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • The Occupation Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Dine Out Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Discover University Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Get To Work Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Get Together Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Parenthood Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Spa Day Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 StrangerVille Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Retro Fun Sale
  • UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
  • Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
  • Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Underhero Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • UNO Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip! Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Retro Fun Sale
  • Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro Fun Sale
  • Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro Fun Sale
  • Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
  • Vanquish Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Wheel of Fortune Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
  • Worms W.M.D Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Yooka-Laylee Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale

Sconti Giochi Xbox 360

  • Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Add-On 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 80% DWG*
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second Strike Add-On 80% DWG*
  • Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Sonic Generations Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Sonic Unleashed Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Things on Wheels Arcade 80% DWG*
  • Thunder Wolves Arcade 75% DWG*
  • Zombie Driver Arcade 75% DWG*

Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato e si concluderanno in data 19 ottobre.

