Xbox One, giochi scontati: Wolfenstein, Far Cry, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot nelle nuove offerte
I canali digitali dello store di Xbox One accolgono, come ogni martedì, una nuova e vasta selezione di sconti speciali e promozioni attivate dai publisher: ecco i dettagli.
Per festeggiare il recente ingresso di Bethesda negli Xbox Game Studios, i giocatori possono recuperare diversi capitoli della saga di Wolfenstein a prezzo scontato. Particolarmente interessante la proposta di Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection al 60% di sconto. Promozioni interessanti anche per la saga di Far Cry, con sconti tra il 60% e il 70%. Da segnalare anche un taglio di prezzo del 50% anche per Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, che raggiunge il 60% nel caso della Ultimate Edition. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 in saldo:
Sconti Giochi Xbox One
- 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale
- Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Arcade Spirits Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Retro Fun Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- BATTLESHIP Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Retro Fun Sale
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Ben 10 Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Blasphemous Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Blood and Guts Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Boom Ball 2 for Kinect Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- BQM – BlockQuest Maker [COMPLETE EDITION] Xbox One Game 33% DWG*
- Bullet Beat Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
- Civilization VI Expansion Bundle Add-On 35% DWG*
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
- Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro Fun Sale
- Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
- de Blob Xbox Game Pass 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Degrees Of Separation Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
- Fight’N Rage Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- Frost Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One Game 35% Retro Fun Sale
- Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 55% DWG*
- Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Gravel Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale
- Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Gunscape Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Hyperdrive Massacre Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Let’s Sing 2020 Xbox One Game 45% Retro Fun Sale
- Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Let’s Sing Country Xbox One Game 45% Retro Fun Sale
- Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Marooners Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Retro Fun Sale
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 33% Retro Fun Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
- Monopoly Deal Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Monster Hunter World Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One Game 20% DWG*
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One Game 10% DWG*
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 15% DWG*
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Morphite Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One Game 85% DWG*
- My Memory of Us Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 85% Retro Fun Sale
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- NASCAR Heat 4 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- NASCAR Heat 4 – 2019 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- NBA 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- NeuroVoider Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro Fun Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Overcooked Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
- Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- PAC-MAN CE DX+ Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Retro Fun Sale
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- PAC_MAN CE DX+ All You Can Eat Add-on Pack Add-On 75% Retro Fun Sale
- Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Pro Fishing Simulator Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Race With Ryan Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale
- RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale
- Railway Empire Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Rainswept Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Risk Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Saints Row The Third Remastered Xbox One Game 35% DWG*
- Scrabble Xbox One Game 67% Retro Fun Sale
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Skully Xbox One Game 35% DWG*
- Smoke And Sacrifice Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Sonic Adventure 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Sonic Generations Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
- SONIC UNLEASHED Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Retro Fun Sale
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
- Strider Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
- Stunt Kite Party Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Subdivision Infinity DX Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale
- Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Taimumari: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro Fun Sale
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
- The Last Door – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- The Occupation Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Dine Out Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Discover University Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Get To Work Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Get Together Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Parenthood Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Spa Day Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 StrangerVille Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Retro Fun Sale
- UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale
- Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale
- Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- Underhero Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- UNO Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro Fun Sale
- UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip! Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Retro Fun Sale
- Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro Fun Sale
- Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro Fun Sale
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale
- Vanquish Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Wheel of Fortune Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- Worms W.M.D Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Yooka-Laylee Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
Sconti Giochi Xbox 360
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Add-On 60% DWG*
- Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 60% DWG*
- Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 80% DWG*
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second Strike Add-On 80% DWG*
- Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
- Sonic Generations Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
- Sonic Unleashed Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
- Things on Wheels Arcade 80% DWG*
- Thunder Wolves Arcade 75% DWG*
- Zombie Driver Arcade 75% DWG*
Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato e si concluderanno in data 19 ottobre.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/vOss7nuoqG— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) October 13, 2020
