Xbox One, giochi scontati: Wolfenstein, Far Cry, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot nelle nuove offerte

I canali digitali dello store di Xbox One accolgono, come ogni martedì, una nuova e vasta selezione di sconti speciali e promozioni attivate dai publisher: ecco i dettagli.

Per festeggiare il recente ingresso di Bethesda negli Xbox Game Studios, i giocatori possono recuperare diversi capitoli della saga di Wolfenstein a prezzo scontato. Particolarmente interessante la proposta di Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection al 60% di sconto. Promozioni interessanti anche per la saga di Far Cry, con sconti tra il 60% e il 70%. Da segnalare anche un taglio di prezzo del 50% anche per Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, che raggiunge il 60% nel caso della Ultimate Edition. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 in saldo:

Sconti Giochi Xbox One

8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale

Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Arcade Spirits Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Retro Fun Sale

Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

BATTLESHIP Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Retro Fun Sale

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale

Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Retro Fun Sale

Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale

Ben 10 Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Blasphemous Xbox One Game 50% DWG*

Blood and Guts Xbox One Game 67% DWG*

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 40% Retro Fun Sale

Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Boom Ball 2 for Kinect Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale

Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

BQM – BlockQuest Maker [COMPLETE EDITION] Xbox One Game 33% DWG*

Bullet Beat Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale

Civilization VI Expansion Bundle Add-On 35% DWG*

Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale

Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro Fun Sale

Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale

de Blob Xbox Game Pass 70% Retro Fun Sale

Degrees Of Separation Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG*

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale

Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG*

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG*

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 67% DWG*

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG*

Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG*

Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*

Fight’N Rage Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale

Frost Xbox One Game 70% DWG*

Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One Game 35% Retro Fun Sale

Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 55% DWG*

Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Gravel Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale

Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Gunscape Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Hyperdrive Massacre Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale

Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale

Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale

Let’s Sing 2020 Xbox One Game 45% Retro Fun Sale

Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale

Let’s Sing Country Xbox One Game 45% Retro Fun Sale

Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale

Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Marooners Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Retro Fun Sale

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Retro Fun Sale

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 33% Retro Fun Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale

Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale

Monopoly Deal Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Monster Hunter World Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One Game 20% DWG*

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 25% DWG*

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One Game 10% DWG*

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 15% DWG*

Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale

Morphite Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG*

MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One Game 85% DWG*

My Memory of Us Xbox One Game 75% DWG*

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 85% Retro Fun Sale

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

NASCAR Heat 4 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*

NASCAR Heat 4 – 2019 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*

NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*

NBA 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

NeuroVoider Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale

Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro Fun Sale

One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Retro Fun Sale

Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One Game 50% DWG*

Overcooked Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale

Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG*

Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale

PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

PAC-MAN CE DX+ Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Retro Fun Sale

PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

PAC_MAN CE DX+ All You Can Eat Add-on Pack Add-On 75% Retro Fun Sale

Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Retro Fun Sale

Pro Fishing Simulator Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Race With Ryan Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale

RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale

Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale

Railway Empire Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale

Rainswept Xbox One Game 30% DWG*

Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro Fun Sale

Risk Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 75% DWG*

Saints Row The Third Remastered Xbox One Game 35% DWG*

Scrabble Xbox One Game 67% Retro Fun Sale

SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Skully Xbox One Game 35% DWG*

Smoke And Sacrifice Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

Sonic Adventure 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale

Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale

Sonic Generations Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale

Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale

SONIC UNLEASHED Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale

Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Retro Fun Sale

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale

Strider Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale

Stunt Kite Party Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Subdivision Infinity DX Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale

Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale

Taimumari: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale

Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale

Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro Fun Sale

The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale

The Last Door – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*

The Occupation Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Dine Out Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Discover University Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Get To Work Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Get Together Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Parenthood Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Spa Day Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 StrangerVille Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale

Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale

Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Retro Fun Sale

UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale

Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale

Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale

Underhero Xbox One Game 50% DWG*

UNO Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro Fun Sale

UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip! Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Retro Fun Sale

Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro Fun Sale

Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro Fun Sale

Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale

Vanquish Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale

Wheel of Fortune Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG*

Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 50% DWG*

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 50% DWG*

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG*

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*

Worms W.M.D Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*

Yooka-Laylee Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale

Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale

Sconti Giochi Xbox 360

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth Games On Demand 75% DWG*

Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Add-On 60% DWG*

Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 60% DWG*

Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 80% DWG*

Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second Strike Add-On 80% DWG*

Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale

Sonic Generations Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale

Sonic Unleashed Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale

Things on Wheels Arcade 80% DWG*

Thunder Wolves Arcade 75% DWG*

Zombie Driver Arcade 75% DWG*

Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato e si concluderanno in data 19 ottobre.