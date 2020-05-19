Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Xbox One, giochi in sconto: The Witcher 3, Control e A Plague Tale tra le promozioni

Xbox One, giochi in sconto: The Witcher 3, Control e A Plague Tale tra le promozioni
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Puntuali come ogni martedì tornano le offerte attive su Xbox Store e dedicate ad una vasta selezione di giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360, proposti ad un prezzo scontato.

Numerosi i giochi valevoli di segnalazione: tra i tanti, possiamo ad esempio citare l'interessante A Plague Tale: Innocence, coinvolgente avventura sviluppata da Asobo Studio ambientata nel XIV secolo e incentrata sulle vicende dei fratelli Hugo e Amicia. In attesa di novità di The Witcher 4, segnaliamo anche una promozione dedicata a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt e alle sue espansioni. Sconti anche per Vampyr, di Dontnod, o Control, con quest'ultimo proposto addirittura al 50% in meno.

SCONTI GIOCHI XBOX ONE

  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One Game 70% New Stories, New Voices
  • 39 Days to Mars Xbox One Game 33% New Stories, New Voices
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
  • A Winter’s Daydream Xbox One X Enhanced 40% New Stories, New Voices
  • Aaero Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1: A Dreadly Business Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Afterparty Xbox Game Pass 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Agony Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
  • Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Another Sight Xbox One X Enhanced 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
  • Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather Xbox One Game 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Aritana and the Twin Masks Xbox One Game 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Banner Saga 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 67% Super Saver Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Beast Quest Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Beatsplosion for Kinect Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Black Desert – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Black Desert – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Black Desert – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Black The Fall Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Blood Waves Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Boiling Bolt Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG
  • Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
  • Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% DWG
  • Celeste Xbox One Game 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Claybook Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Control Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Cruz Brothers Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Xbox One Game 60% New Stories, New Voices
  • DayZ Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 70% New Stories, New Voices
  • Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox Game Pass 85% Super Saver Sale
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% Super Saver Sale
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Die for Valhalla! Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
  • Draugen Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Emily Wants To Play Xbox One Game 65% Super Saver Sale
  • Emily Watns To Play Too Xbox One Game 65% Super Saver Sale
  • Energy Cycle Edge Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
  • F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Far-Out Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
  • Fear Effect Sedna Xbox One Game 85% Super Saver Sale
  • Fighter Within Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Firewatch Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
  • For The King Xbox Game Pass 65% Super Saver Sale
  • Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Fragments Of Him Xbox One Game 65% New Stories, New Voices
  • Freedom Finger Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Furi Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Generation Zero – Island Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Golem Gates Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale
  • Gone Home: Console Edition Xbox One Game 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • GreedFall Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • GRIDD: Retroenhanced Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Gryphon Knight Epic Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass Add-On 75% Super Saver Sale
  • How To Survive 2 Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 85% Super Saver Sale
  • HyperDot Xbox Play Anywhere 25% New Stories, New Voices
  • I, Hope Xbox One Game 70% New Stories, New Voices
  • In Between Xbox One Game 60% New Stories, New Voices
  • Indie darling Bundle vol. 2 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Inferno 2+ Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Just Cause 3 Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Just Cause 3: XXL Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 65% Super Saver Sale
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth Xbox One Game 80% New Stories, New Voices
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% New Stories, New Voices
  • Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack Add-On 33% DWG
  • Kholat Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
  • Kill The Bad Guy Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Kona Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale
  • L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • LA Cops Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Late Shift Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
  • LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG
  • Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Life Is Strange 2 – Episode 1 Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Lost Ember Xbox One Game 40% New Stories, New Voices
  • Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos Xbox One Game 80% New Stories, New Voices
  • Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Mr. Shifty Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Saver Sale
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
  • Mulaka Xbox One Game 65% New Stories, New Voices
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One Game 85% Super Saver Sale
  • Mutant Football League Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • MXGP3 Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • My Memory of Us Xbox One Game 70% New Stories, New Voices
  • n Verlore Verstand Xbox One Game 70% New Stories, New Voices
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG
  • Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) Xbox One Game 80% New Stories, New Voices
  • Never Alone Arctic Collection Xbox One Game 80% New Stories, New Voices
  • Never Alone: Foxtales Add-On 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • NHL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • Night in the Woods Xbox One Game 40% New Stories, New Voices
  • Nine Parchments Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Nippon Marathon Xbox One Game 67% New Stories, New Voices
  • Octahedron Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Oh My Godheads Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Old Man’s Journey Xbox Game Pass 75% New Stories, New Voices
  • Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Payday 2 – Crimewave Edition – The Big Score DLC Bundle! Add-On 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 65% New Stories, New Voices
  • Pipe Push Paradise Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Pirates of First Star Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Pit People Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier Xbox One Game 65% Super Saver Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
  • Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Seek Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG
  • Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale
  • Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
  • Silence – The Whispered World 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% New Stories, New Voices
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 85% Super Saver Sale
  • Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 15% Publisher Sale
  • SolSeraph Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Super Saver Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • SpeedRunners Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition Upgrade Add-On 50% DWG
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% DWG
  • Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera Add-On 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans Add-On 80% Spotlight Sale
  • STAY Xbox One Game 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Steel Rats Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Steep and The Crew Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
  • STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Storm Boy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% New Stories, New Voices
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
  • Strider Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Blood Hockey Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Super Bomberman R Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • SUPERHOT Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Tacoma Xbox Game Pass 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 10% DWG
  • Terraria Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • The Council – Complete Season Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Super Saver Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
  • The Crew and Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • The Dwarves Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • The Escapists 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
  • The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG
  • The Escapists 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The First Tree Xbox One X Enhanced 70% New Stories, New Voices
  • The Flame in the Flood Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale
  • The Gardens Between Xbox Game Pass 65% New Stories, New Voices
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete Trilogy Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4 Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • The King’s Bird Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
  • The Little Acre Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
  • The Mooseman Xbox One X Enhanced 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • The Padre Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • The Path of Motus Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 65% New Stories, New Voices
  • The Sinking City Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • The Station Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
  • The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • The Surge 2 – Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
  • The Surge – Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • The Town of Light Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
  • The Ultimate Sonic Bundle Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone Add-On 60% Super Saver Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 60% Super Saver Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine Add-On 60% Super Saver Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Thief Xbox One Game 85% Super Saver Sale
  • This Is the Police Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Through the Woods Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox Game Pass 67% Super Saver Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Tour de France 2019 Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Transference Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Trüberbrook Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Vampyr Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Vegas Party Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • Virginia Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Wailing Heights Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
  • Wandersong Xbox Game Pass 25% New Stories, New Voices
  • War Tech Fighters Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
  • What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox Game Pass 50% New Stories, New Voices
  • Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 80% New Stories, New Voices
  • Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • World of Tanks – Rival Team Up Mega Add-On 67% Super Saver Sale
  • World of Tanks – Type 59-II Ultimate Add-On 60% Super Saver Sale
  • World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
  • World of Warships: Legends – Iwaki Typhoon Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
  • World of Warships: Legends – Nimble De Grasse Add-On 50% Super Saver Sale
  • World War Z Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • World War Z – Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
  • WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale
  • ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

SCONTI GIOCHI XBOX 360

  • BattleBlock Theatre* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD* Backward Compatible 67% DWG
  • Bound By Flame Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Brothers in Arms: HH* Backward Compatible 40% DWG
  • Castle Crashers* Arcade 60% DWG
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Final Exam Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
  • I Am Alive* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
  • Let’s Sing And Dance* Arcade 60% DWG
  • Mighty No. 9* Games On Demand 65% DWG
  • Outland* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman 3* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Rayman Legends* Backward Compatible 67% DWG
  • Rayman Origins* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
  • Rocket Knight Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale
  • Sonic Adventure Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Sonic CD Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Sonic Generations Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Sonic The Fighters Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Sonic The Hedgehog Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
  • Sonic Unleashed Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition Backward Compatible 85% Super Saver Sale
  • Trials Fusion* Arcade 67% DWG
  • Trials HD* Backward Compatible 60% DWG

Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive solo per un periodo di tempo limitato e termineranno dunque il prossimo martedì 26 maggio.

Quanto è interessante?
3
speciale

Offerte Xbox: i migliori giochi in sconto per i saldi di primavera

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. New Super Lucky's Tale annunciato per PS4 e Xbox One
  2. Abbonamento PS Plus 12 mesi in sconto, la nuova offerta