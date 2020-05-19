Xbox One, giochi in sconto: The Witcher 3, Control e A Plague Tale tra le promozioni
Puntuali come ogni martedì tornano le offerte attive su Xbox Store e dedicate ad una vasta selezione di giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360, proposti ad un prezzo scontato.
Numerosi i giochi valevoli di segnalazione: tra i tanti, possiamo ad esempio citare l'interessante A Plague Tale: Innocence, coinvolgente avventura sviluppata da Asobo Studio ambientata nel XIV secolo e incentrata sulle vicende dei fratelli Hugo e Amicia. In attesa di novità di The Witcher 4, segnaliamo anche una promozione dedicata a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt e alle sue espansioni. Sconti anche per Vampyr, di Dontnod, o Control, con quest'ultimo proposto addirittura al 50% in meno.
SCONTI GIOCHI XBOX ONE
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One Game 70% New Stories, New Voices
- 39 Days to Mars Xbox One Game 33% New Stories, New Voices
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
- A Winter’s Daydream Xbox One X Enhanced 40% New Stories, New Voices
- Aaero Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1: A Dreadly Business Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Afterparty Xbox Game Pass 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale
- Agony Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
- Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- Another Sight Xbox One X Enhanced 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather Xbox One Game 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Aritana and the Twin Masks Xbox One Game 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Banner Saga 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 67% Super Saver Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
- Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Beast Quest Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Beatsplosion for Kinect Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Black Desert – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- Black Desert – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- Black Desert – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- Black The Fall Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Blood Waves Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale
- Boiling Bolt Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% DWG
- Celeste Xbox One Game 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Claybook Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
- Control Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- Cruz Brothers Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Xbox One Game 60% New Stories, New Voices
- DayZ Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 70% New Stories, New Voices
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox Game Pass 85% Super Saver Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% Super Saver Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Die for Valhalla! Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
- Draugen Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Emily Wants To Play Xbox One Game 65% Super Saver Sale
- Emily Watns To Play Too Xbox One Game 65% Super Saver Sale
- Energy Cycle Edge Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
- F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
- Far-Out Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Fear Effect Sedna Xbox One Game 85% Super Saver Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Firewatch Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
- For The King Xbox Game Pass 65% Super Saver Sale
- Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- Fragments Of Him Xbox One Game 65% New Stories, New Voices
- Freedom Finger Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
- Furi Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- Generation Zero – Island Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Golem Gates Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale
- Gone Home: Console Edition Xbox One Game 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- GreedFall Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- Gryphon Knight Epic Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass Add-On 75% Super Saver Sale
- How To Survive 2 Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 85% Super Saver Sale
- HyperDot Xbox Play Anywhere 25% New Stories, New Voices
- I, Hope Xbox One Game 70% New Stories, New Voices
- In Between Xbox One Game 60% New Stories, New Voices
- Indie darling Bundle vol. 2 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Inferno 2+ Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
- Just Cause 3 Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 65% Super Saver Sale
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth Xbox One Game 80% New Stories, New Voices
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% New Stories, New Voices
- Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack Add-On 33% DWG
- Kholat Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
- Kill The Bad Guy Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
- Kona Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale
- L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- LA Cops Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Late Shift Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
- LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG
- Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale
- Life Is Strange 2 – Episode 1 Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale
- Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- Lost Ember Xbox One Game 40% New Stories, New Voices
- Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos Xbox One Game 80% New Stories, New Voices
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Super Saver Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- Mr. Shifty Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Saver Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Mulaka Xbox One Game 65% New Stories, New Voices
- Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One Game 85% Super Saver Sale
- Mutant Football League Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Super Saver Sale
- Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- MXGP3 Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- My Memory of Us Xbox One Game 70% New Stories, New Voices
- n Verlore Verstand Xbox One Game 70% New Stories, New Voices
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) Xbox One Game 80% New Stories, New Voices
- Never Alone Arctic Collection Xbox One Game 80% New Stories, New Voices
- Never Alone: Foxtales Add-On 50% New Stories, New Voices
- NHL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Night in the Woods Xbox One Game 40% New Stories, New Voices
- Nine Parchments Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
- Nippon Marathon Xbox One Game 67% New Stories, New Voices
- Octahedron Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Super Saver Sale
- Oh My Godheads Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Old Man’s Journey Xbox Game Pass 75% New Stories, New Voices
- Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Payday 2 – Crimewave Edition – The Big Score DLC Bundle! Add-On 75% Super Saver Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale
- Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 65% New Stories, New Voices
- Pipe Push Paradise Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Pirates of First Star Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Pit People Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier Xbox One Game 65% Super Saver Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Super Saver Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
- Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
- Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Seek Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
- Silence – The Whispered World 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% New Stories, New Voices
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 85% Super Saver Sale
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 15% Publisher Sale
- SolSeraph Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Super Saver Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- SpeedRunners Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Saver Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition Upgrade Add-On 50% DWG
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% DWG
- Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera Add-On 80% Spotlight Sale
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans Add-On 80% Spotlight Sale
- STAY Xbox One Game 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Steel Rats Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- Steep and The Crew Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale
- STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Storm Boy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% New Stories, New Voices
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
- Strider Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Super Blood Hockey Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- Super Bomberman R Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- SUPERHOT Xbox Game Pass 60% Super Saver Sale
- Tacoma Xbox Game Pass 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 10% DWG
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- The Council – Complete Season Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Super Saver Sale
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale
- The Crew and Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- The Dwarves Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- The Escapists 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG
- The Escapists 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The First Tree Xbox One X Enhanced 70% New Stories, New Voices
- The Flame in the Flood Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale
- The Gardens Between Xbox Game Pass 65% New Stories, New Voices
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete Trilogy Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- The King’s Bird Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
- The Little Acre Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
- The Mooseman Xbox One X Enhanced 50% New Stories, New Voices
- The Padre Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- The Path of Motus Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 65% New Stories, New Voices
- The Sinking City Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- The Station Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
- The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- The Surge 2 – Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
- The Surge – Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- The Town of Light Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone Add-On 60% Super Saver Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 60% Super Saver Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine Add-On 60% Super Saver Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- Thief Xbox One Game 85% Super Saver Sale
- This Is the Police Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale
- Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Through the Woods Xbox One Game 75% New Stories, New Voices
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox Game Pass 67% Super Saver Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Super Saver Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale
- Tour de France 2019 Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- Transference Xbox One Game 75% Super Saver Sale
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Trüberbrook Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- Vampyr Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Vegas Party Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- Virginia Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Wailing Heights Xbox One Game 60% Super Saver Sale
- Wandersong Xbox Game Pass 25% New Stories, New Voices
- War Tech Fighters Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Super Saver Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 80% Super Saver Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One Game 70% Super Saver Sale
- What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox Game Pass 50% New Stories, New Voices
- Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 80% New Stories, New Voices
- Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- World of Tanks – Rival Team Up Mega Add-On 67% Super Saver Sale
- World of Tanks – Type 59-II Ultimate Add-On 60% Super Saver Sale
- World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap Xbox One Game 67% Super Saver Sale
- World of Warships: Legends – Iwaki Typhoon Xbox One Game 50% Super Saver Sale
- World of Warships: Legends – Nimble De Grasse Add-On 50% Super Saver Sale
- World War Z Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- World War Z – Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale
- ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale
SCONTI GIOCHI XBOX 360
- BattleBlock Theatre* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Beyond Good & Evil HD* Backward Compatible 67% DWG
- Bound By Flame Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Brothers in Arms: HH* Backward Compatible 40% DWG
- Castle Crashers* Arcade 60% DWG
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Final Exam Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
- I Am Alive* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
- Let’s Sing And Dance* Arcade 60% DWG
- Mighty No. 9* Games On Demand 65% DWG
- Outland* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
- Rayman 3* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Rayman Legends* Backward Compatible 67% DWG
- Rayman Origins* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
- Rocket Knight Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale
- Sonic Adventure Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
- Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
- Sonic CD Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
- Sonic Generations Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
- Sonic The Fighters Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
- Sonic The Hedgehog Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
- Sonic Unleashed Backward Compatible 50% Super Saver Sale
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition Backward Compatible 85% Super Saver Sale
- Trials Fusion* Arcade 67% DWG
- Trials HD* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive solo per un periodo di tempo limitato e termineranno dunque il prossimo martedì 26 maggio.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including a publisher sale on a number of @FocusHome titles https://t.co/H92eX0QxTT— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) May 19, 2020
