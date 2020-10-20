Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox One, giochi in sconto: da A Way Out a Fallout 76, tutte le nuove offerte
Come ogni martedì, è operativa da quest'oggi una nuova ondata di promozioni su Xbox Store. Tra Deals With Gold e sconti speciali attivati dai publisher, la scelta, come di consueto, è decisamente vasta.

Tra i titoli inclusi nell'iniziativa, troviamo diverse produzioni Bethesda parte della serie Fallout. Tra questi troviamo Fallout 3 e Fallout 4, ma anche il più recente Fallout 76, per il quale è stata di recente pubblicata l'espansione Wastelanders. Presente poi all'appello anche l'interessante avventura A Way Out, giocabile tramite una intrigante formula cooperativa. Frutto dell'estro creativo di Josef Fares, ve ne ha parlato il nostro Alessandro Bruni nella sua recensione di A Way Out. Di seguito, trovate ad ogni modo l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 parte delle nuove promozioni:

Giochi Xbox One in sconto

  • 112th Seed Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale
  • 39 Days to Mars Xbox One Game 33% Cozy Games Sale
  • 6180 the moon Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • A Fold Apart Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale
  • A Summer with the Shiba Inu Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale
  • A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • ADIOS Amigos Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Cozy Games Sale
  • AER – Memories of Old Xbox One Game 67% Cozy Games Sale
  • Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Cozy Games Sale
  • American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Armello Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Atomicrops Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
  • Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Bleed Complete Bundle Xbox One Game 85% DWG*
  • Boom Ball 3 for Kinect Xbox One Game 70% Cozy Games Sale
  • Brunswick Pro Billiards Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Cozy Games Sale
  • Bunny Parking Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale
  • Bus Simulator Xbox One Game 33% Cozy Games Sale
  • Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One Game 45% Cozy Games Sale
  • Classic Snake Adventures Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Cozy Games Sale
  • Clumsy Rush Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Cozy Games Sale
  • Coffee Talk Xbox One Game 40% Cozy Games Sale
  • Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition Xbox One Game 20% Cozy Games Sale
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Cyber Protocol Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 40% DWG*
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep + Season Add-On 50% DWG*
  • Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition Add-On 35% DWG*
  • Digerati Couch Co-Op Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Digerati Horror Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Dog Duty Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
  • Doodle Games Collector’s Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Doodle God: Evolution Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
  • Double Cross Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale
  • Drawful 2 Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • EMMA: Lost in Memories Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale
  • Energy Cycle Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Euro Fishing: Urban Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Evan’s Remains Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Cozy Games Sale
  • Evoland Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • F1 2019 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Factotum 90 Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Fallout 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Season Pass Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) Atoms Add-On 25% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) Atoms Add-On 30% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) Atoms Add-On 35% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76: 500 Atoms Add-On 20% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content Bundle Add-On 40% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76: Raiders Content Bundle Add-On 40% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76: Settlers Content Bundle Add-On 40% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale
  • FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
  • FuzzBall Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Glass Masquerade Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Glass Masquerade Double Pack Xbox One Game 67% Cozy Games Sale
  • Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
  • Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Golazo! Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale
  • Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 25% Cozy Games Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
  • HardCube Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Helheim Hassle Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Cozy Games Sale
  • Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Hidden Through Time Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale
  • House Flipper Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale
  • Industry Giant 2 Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Inferno 2+ Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Infinite Minigolf Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • InnerSpace Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale
  • Jump, Step, Step Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Lanternium Xbox One Game 40% Cozy Games Sale
  • Lost Wing Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Machinarium Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Madden NFL 21 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Mars Power Industries Deluxe Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Cozy Games Sale
  • Merchant of the Skies Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 33% Cozy Games Sale
  • MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Moving Out Xbox Game Pass 25% Cozy Games Sale
  • Mushroom Quest Xbox One Game 40% Cozy Games Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Never Alone Arctic Collection Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale
  • Nippon Marathon Xbox One Game 70% Cozy Games Sale
  • Obey Me Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Old Man’s Journey Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Ooblets Xbox Game Preview 20% Cozy Games Sale
  • Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Outbreak Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Outbreak: The New Nightmare Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Pankapu Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Party Panic Xbox One Game 25% Cozy Games Sale
  • PC Building Simulator Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG*
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG*
  • Ping Redux Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Cozy Games Sale
  • Pipe Push Paradise Xbox One Game 70% Cozy Games Sale
  • Pool Nation FX Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Professional Farmer 2017 Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Professional Farmer: American Dream Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Project CARS 3 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • Quatros Origins Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
  • Refunct Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Cozy Games Sale
  • Rememoried Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale
  • Road to Ballhalla Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale
  • Roarr! Jurassic Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • Roundguard Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
  • Seasons of the Samurai Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
  • Siegecraft Commander Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • SiNKR Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Cozy Games Sale
  • Skate 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Slime Rancher Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Cozy Games Sale
  • Snooker Nation Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • SokoBunny Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale
  • Splasher Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale
  • Storm Boy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Cozy Games Sale
  • Strawberry Vinegar Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 40% DWG*
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • The Adventures of 00 Dilly Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • The Bridge Xbox One Game 85% Cozy Games Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
  • The Escapists 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
  • The Gardens Between Xbox Game Pass 65% Cozy Games Sale
  • THE LAST SCAPE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 55% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 55% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Top Run Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service Xbox Game Pass 30% Cozy Games Sale
  • Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Transport Giant: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
  • UFC 4 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Ultra Hat Dimension Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale
  • Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Wandersong Xbox Game Pass 40% Cozy Games Sale
  • Warface: Breakout Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Warface: Breakout – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • We Were Here Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale
  • Weakless Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One Game 85% Cozy Games Sale
  • Woven the Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 67% DWG*
  • Youtubers Life – OMG Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale

Giochi Xbox 360 in sconto

  • Deadfall Adventures Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Dogfight 1942 Arcade 80% DWG*
  • Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa Add-On 67% DWG*
  • Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege Add-On 67% DWG*
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Arcade 80% DWG*
  • Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Point Lookout Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: The Pitt Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas – Dead Money Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome Road Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
  • MotoGP 15 Games On Demand 85% DWG*
  • Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
  • The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 75% DWG*
  • The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2 Add-On 75% DWG*
  • The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3 Add-On 75% DWG*

In chiusura, vi ricordiamo che le nuove promozioni su Xbox Store resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza attesa per il prossimo martedì 27 ottobre.

