Xbox One, giochi in sconto: da A Way Out a Fallout 76, tutte le nuove offerte
Come ogni martedì, è operativa da quest'oggi una nuova ondata di promozioni su Xbox Store. Tra Deals With Gold e sconti speciali attivati dai publisher, la scelta, come di consueto, è decisamente vasta.
Tra i titoli inclusi nell'iniziativa, troviamo diverse produzioni Bethesda parte della serie Fallout. Tra questi troviamo Fallout 3 e Fallout 4, ma anche il più recente Fallout 76, per il quale è stata di recente pubblicata l'espansione Wastelanders. Presente poi all'appello anche l'interessante avventura A Way Out, giocabile tramite una intrigante formula cooperativa. Frutto dell'estro creativo di Josef Fares, ve ne ha parlato il nostro Alessandro Bruni nella sua recensione di A Way Out. Di seguito, trovate ad ogni modo l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 parte delle nuove promozioni:
Giochi Xbox One in sconto
- 112th Seed Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale
- 39 Days to Mars Xbox One Game 33% Cozy Games Sale
- 6180 the moon Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
- A Fold Apart Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale
- A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
- ADIOS Amigos Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Cozy Games Sale
- AER – Memories of Old Xbox One Game 67% Cozy Games Sale
- Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Cozy Games Sale
- American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Armello Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Atomicrops Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Bleed Complete Bundle Xbox One Game 85% DWG*
- Boom Ball 3 for Kinect Xbox One Game 70% Cozy Games Sale
- Brunswick Pro Billiards Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Cozy Games Sale
- Bunny Parking Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale
- Bus Simulator Xbox One Game 33% Cozy Games Sale
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One Game 45% Cozy Games Sale
- Classic Snake Adventures Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Cozy Games Sale
- Clumsy Rush Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Cozy Games Sale
- Coffee Talk Xbox One Game 40% Cozy Games Sale
- Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition Xbox One Game 20% Cozy Games Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Cyber Protocol Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 40% DWG*
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep + Season Add-On 50% DWG*
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition Add-On 35% DWG*
- Digerati Couch Co-Op Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Digerati Horror Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Dog Duty Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- Doodle Games Collector’s Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
- Doodle God: Evolution Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Double Cross Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale
- Drawful 2 Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- EMMA: Lost in Memories Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale
- Energy Cycle Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Evan’s Remains Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Cozy Games Sale
- Evoland Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Cozy Games Sale
- F1 2019 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Factotum 90 Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Fallout 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Season Pass Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) Atoms Add-On 25% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) Atoms Add-On 30% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) Atoms Add-On 35% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: 500 Atoms Add-On 20% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content Bundle Add-On 40% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: Raiders Content Bundle Add-On 40% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: Settlers Content Bundle Add-On 40% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale
- FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- FuzzBall Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Glass Masquerade Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Glass Masquerade Double Pack Xbox One Game 67% Cozy Games Sale
- Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Golazo! Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale
- Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 25% Cozy Games Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- HardCube Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Helheim Hassle Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Cozy Games Sale
- Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Hidden Through Time Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale
- House Flipper Xbox One Game 30% Cozy Games Sale
- Industry Giant 2 Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Inferno 2+ Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Infinite Minigolf Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- InnerSpace Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale
- Jump, Step, Step Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Lanternium Xbox One Game 40% Cozy Games Sale
- Lost Wing Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- Machinarium Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale
- Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight Sale
- Mars Power Industries Deluxe Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Cozy Games Sale
- Merchant of the Skies Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 33% Cozy Games Sale
- MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Moving Out Xbox Game Pass 25% Cozy Games Sale
- Mushroom Quest Xbox One Game 40% Cozy Games Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Never Alone Arctic Collection Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale
- Nippon Marathon Xbox One Game 70% Cozy Games Sale
- Obey Me Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Old Man’s Journey Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Ooblets Xbox Game Preview 20% Cozy Games Sale
- Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Pankapu Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Party Panic Xbox One Game 25% Cozy Games Sale
- PC Building Simulator Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG*
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 15% DWG*
- Ping Redux Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Cozy Games Sale
- Pipe Push Paradise Xbox One Game 70% Cozy Games Sale
- Pool Nation FX Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Professional Farmer 2017 Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Professional Farmer: American Dream Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Project CARS 3 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Quatros Origins Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- Refunct Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Cozy Games Sale
- Rememoried Xbox One Game 80% Cozy Games Sale
- Road to Ballhalla Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale
- Roarr! Jurassic Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- Roundguard Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- Seasons of the Samurai Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- Siegecraft Commander Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- SiNKR Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Cozy Games Sale
- Skate 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Slime Rancher Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Cozy Games Sale
- Snooker Nation Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Cozy Games Sale
- SokoBunny Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale
- Splasher Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale
- Storm Boy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Cozy Games Sale
- Strawberry Vinegar Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 40% DWG*
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- The Adventures of 00 Dilly Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
- The Bridge Xbox One Game 85% Cozy Games Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- The Escapists 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- The Gardens Between Xbox Game Pass 65% Cozy Games Sale
- THE LAST SCAPE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 55% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 55% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Top Run Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service Xbox Game Pass 30% Cozy Games Sale
- Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Transport Giant: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
- UFC 4 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 30% Spotlight Sale
- Ultra Hat Dimension Xbox One Game 35% Cozy Games Sale
- Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Wandersong Xbox Game Pass 40% Cozy Games Sale
- Warface: Breakout Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Warface: Breakout – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- We Were Here Xbox One Game 75% Cozy Games Sale
- Weakless Xbox One Game 50% Cozy Games Sale
- Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One Game 85% Cozy Games Sale
- Woven the Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Cozy Games Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 67% DWG*
- Youtubers Life – OMG Edition Xbox One Game 60% Cozy Games Sale
Giochi Xbox 360 in sconto
- Deadfall Adventures Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Dogfight 1942 Arcade 80% DWG*
- Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa Add-On 67% DWG*
- Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege Add-On 67% DWG*
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Arcade 80% DWG*
- Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Point Lookout Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: The Pitt Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas – Dead Money Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome Road Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- MotoGP 15 Games On Demand 85% DWG*
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 75% DWG*
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2 Add-On 75% DWG*
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3 Add-On 75% DWG*
In chiusura, vi ricordiamo che le nuove promozioni su Xbox Store resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza attesa per il prossimo martedì 27 ottobre.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/ly3LT55c3X— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) October 20, 2020
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox One, giochi scontati: Wolfenstein, Far Cry, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot nelle nuove offerte
- Da Assassin's Creed a Wasteland 3 e Mad Max: nuovi sconti sui giochi Xbox One!
- Giochi Xbox One, The Division 2 e Borderlands 3 tra i nuovi sconti della settimana
- Sconti giochi Xbox One: Red Dead Redemption 2 e Nier Automata tra le nuove offerte
- Xbox One, giochi in sconto: da Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order a COD, le nuove promozioni
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 1 commentiPlayStation Plus: nuovi sconti esclusivi sul PS Store
- 4 commentiMicrosoft Flight Simulator accoglie le Frecce Tricolori e una PS5 gigante
- 2 commentiCyberpunk 2077 non è Grand Theft Auto: come rubare le auto!
- 22 commentiPS5: il lancio è stato rinviato in alcuni Paesi? In diversi mercati arriverà dopo Natale
- 4 commentiCOD Warzone: i non morti arrivano a Verdansk con l'evento di Halloween
- 34 commentiThe Witcher 3 e Horizon Zero Dawn in 8K: RTX 3090 è un mostro di potenza!
- 20 commentiGenshin Impact: streamer spende 5.000 dollari in-game ma è l'ultima volta
- Volantino Unieuro Sottoprezzo con nuove offerte e sconti su PS4 e Nintendo Switch Lite
- 32 commentiGiochi PS5: ricompense in-game ottenibili sbloccando i trofei?
- 6 commentiPlayStation Plus: quando verranno annunciati i giochi gratis PS4 di novembre 2020?