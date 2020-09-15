Xbox One, giochi in sconto: da Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order a COD, le nuove promozioni
Puntuali come ogni martedì, fanno ritorno su Xbox Store le consuete promozioni attivate per un periodo di tempo limitato da Microsoft e dai publisher Terze Parti.
Tra gli sconti particolarmente interessanti proposti da questa nuova tornata di Deals with Gold, troviamo sicuramente Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. Il titolo che pone il giocatore nei panni di Cal Kestis, giovane padawan scampato all'esecuzione dell'Ordine 66, è infatti proposto a metà prezzo. Numerose poi le promozioni legate alla saga di Call of Duty, con Activision che ha attivato promozioni su molte sue iterazioni. Per tutti i dettagli, di seguito trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 attualmente in promozione.
Sconti Giochi Xbox One
- 7th Sector Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Atomicrops Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Awesome Zombie Games Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Duty 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Xbox One Game 25% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Xbox One Backward Compatible 35% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass (Xbox 360) Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition Xbox One Game 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: World at War Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Carnival Games Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One Game 45% Publisher Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Publisher Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Desperados III Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- Destroy All Humans! Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Double Cross Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- DragoDino Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- Everreach: Project Eden Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Extinction Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Forza Le Mans Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Forza Le Mans Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle Add-On 60% Forza Le Mans Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Forza Le Mans Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Forza Le Mans Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Forza Le Mans Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Forza Le Mans Sale
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Hovership Havoc Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Jump Force Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight Sale
- Jump Force – Characters Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Jump Force – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
- Jump Force – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
- Knee Deep Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
- Mecho Tales Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One Game 55% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross – Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Need for Speed Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Need for Speed Rivals Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Neverout Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Xbox One Game 55% Spotlight Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Plague Road Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% DWG*
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- Rad Rodgers Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- REZ PLZ Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
- RIDE 2 Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Ritual Crown of Horns Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Rogue Company: Standard Founder’s Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Roundguard Xbox One X Enhanced 45% DWG*
- Rugby 20 Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Skate 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Cut Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- STELLATUM Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Tango Fiesta Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- The Surge: A Walk In The Park Add-On 50% DWG*
- The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion Add-On 50% DWG*
- This Is the Police Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow Pack Add-On 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand Add-On 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit Bundle Add-On 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival Add-On 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground Add-On 50% DWG*
- Tour de France 2020 Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- UnExplored – Unlocked Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- World War Z Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- World War Z – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- World War Z – Last Aid Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- World War Z – Marseille Episode DLC Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- World War Z – Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG*
- World War Z – The Professionals Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- World War Z – War Heroes Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
Sconti Giochi Xbox 360
- Call of Duty 2 Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty 3 Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward Compatible 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle Games On Demand 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack Add-On 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack Add-On 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Backward Compatible 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: World at War Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Conan Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Darksiders II Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Destroy All Humans! (2005) Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- MotoGP 14 Games On Demand 90% DWG*
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame Games On Demand 80% DWG*
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza prevista per la giornata di martedì 22 settembre.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including a publisher sale on a number of @Activision titles https://t.co/KYR1pgBHtu— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 15, 2020
