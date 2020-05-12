Xbox One, nuova ondata di sconti: Control, Titanfall 2 e Forza tra le promozioni

Un nuovo martedì significa una nuova tornata di sconti su Xbox Store, che infatti vengono puntualmente annunciati da Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb, dalle pagine del proprio account Twitter ufficiale.

Come sempre, numerose le promozioni proposte, tra Deals with Gold e saldi attivati dai Publisher. Tra le tante iniziative, possiamo ad esempio segnalare Control, proposto con uno sconto del 50%. o Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, scontato dell'85% e Journey to the Savage Planet, scontato del 40%. Molte promozioni riguardano inoltre i racing game, con sconti per titoli della serie Forza, Need for Speed, Assetto Corsa. Per ulteriori dettagli, sulle pagine di Everyeye potete ovviamente trovare la recensione di Control o la recensione di Journey to the Savage Planet, redatte dai nostri Andrea Porta e Francesco Fossetti.

GIOCHI XBOX ONE

#KILLALLZOMBIES Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

20XX* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

ABZU Xbox One Game 65% Publisher Sale

Accidents Will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Start Your Engines Sale

All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Start Your Engines Sale

Animal Super Squad Xbox One Game 70% Start Your Engines Sale

Aqua Moto Racing Utopia Xbox One Game 50% Start Your Engines Sale

Assetto Corsa Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale

Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLC Add-On 40% Publisher Sale

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Battlefield V Standard Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

Beach Buggy Racing Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale

Bears Can’t Drift!? Xbox One Game 40% Start Your Engines Sale

Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLC Add-On 30% Publisher Sale

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale

Bomber Crew* Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG

Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition* Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG

Book of Demons Xbox One Game 20% Publisher Sale

Boom Ball 1+2+3 Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale

Borderlands 3* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Bridge Constructor Stunts Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale

Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale

Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One Game 40% Start Your Engines Sale

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale

Coffin Dodgers Xbox One Game 65% Start Your Engines Sale

Control Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

Crashbots* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Crossout – The Inventor Pack Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale

Crossout – ‘Arachnophobia’ Pack Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale

Dangerous Driving Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale

Degrees Of Separation* Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Destiny 2: Forsaken* Add-On 40% DWG

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep* Add-On 40% DWG

Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition* Add-On 33% DWG

DiRT Rally 2.0 Xbox Game Pass 70% Start Your Engines Sale

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Start Your Engines Sale

Driven Out* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

F1 2018 Xbox Game Pass 80% Start Your Engines Sale

Fallout 76 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale

Final Star* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Start Your Engines Sale

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Start Your Engines Sale

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Start Your Engines Sale

Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Start Your Engines Sale

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Start Your Engines Sale

Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Start Your Engines Sale

Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale

Gems of War – Mini VIP Pack Add-On 40% Publisher Sale

Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale

Gift of Parthax Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale

Gravel Season Pass Add-On 80% Start Your Engines Sale

Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale

GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale

GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale

Grizzland Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale

How To Survive 2 Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale

Indivisible Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale

Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale

Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC Add-On 10% Publisher Sale

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Light Fairytale Episode 1* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Lost Sea Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale

Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

Memories of Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Publisher Sale

Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Season Pass Add-On 40% Start Your Engines Sale

Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale

MotoGP 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale

Mushroom Quest Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale

Music Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale

MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One Bundle Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale

MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One Game 70% Start Your Engines Sale

NBA 2K20 Legend Edition* Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG

Need for Speed Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale

Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale

Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale

Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale

Need for Speed Rivals Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Start Your Engines Sale

NHL 20 Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

NHL 20 Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

ONRUSH Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale

ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale

Payday 2 – Crimewave Edition – The Big Score DLC Bundle! Add-On 75% Publisher Sale

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Crimewave Collection Add-On 75% Publisher Sale

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – John Wick Heists Add-On 75% Publisher Sale

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Scarface Character Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Sydney Character Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Butchers BBQ Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Golden Grin Casino Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale

Penarium* Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% DWG

Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic Defense Add-On 20% Publisher Sale

Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and Rifts Add-On 20% Publisher Sale

Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale

Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale

Project CARS 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale

Project CARS – Digital Edition Xbox One Game 80% Start Your Engines Sale

Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale

Raging Justice* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale

RGX: Showdown Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale

RIDE Xbox One Game 80% Start Your Engines Sale

RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale

RIDE 3 – Season Pass Add-On 75% Start Your Engines Sale

Riptide GP: Renegade Xbox Game Pass 60% Start Your Engines Sale

Road Redemption Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale

SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption* Xbox One Game 55% DWG

Skelly Selest* Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Snakeybus Xbox One Game 25% Start Your Engines Sale

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Space Hulk: Tactics* Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG

Super Pixel Racers Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale

Super Space Serpent SE* Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG

Super Street: The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale

Super Toy Cars Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale

Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale

Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

Terraria Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale

The Assembly Xbox One Game 55% Spotlight Sale

The Crew Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Start Your Engines Sale

The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale

The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale

The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale

The Crew and Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale

The Crew Calling All Units Add-On 60% Start Your Engines Sale

The Crew Season Pass Add-On 60% Start Your Engines Sale

The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 70% Start Your Engines Sale

The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

The Outer Worlds* Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG

The Technomancer* Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Time Recoil Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG

Trailblazers Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale

TRAX – Build it, Race it Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale

Trials Fusion Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Start Your Engines Sale

Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 70% Start Your Engines Sale

Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Start Your Engines Sale

Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Start Your Engines Sale

Ultimate Racing 2D Xbox One Game 30% Start Your Engines Sale

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale

V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale

Virginia Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale

WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale

Wreckfest Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Start Your Engines Sale

Wreckfest Deluxe Xbox One Game 20% Start Your Engines Sale

Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 20% Start Your Engines Sale

WWE 2K20 Backstage Pass* Add-On 50% DWG

WWE 2K20 Originals: Southpaw Regional Wrestling* Add-On 50% DWG

XCOM 2 Collection* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

XCOM 2* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

Xenon Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Start Your Engines Sale

GIOCHI XBOX 360

Crazy Taxi Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

DAYTONA USA Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

MotoGP14 Games On Demand 90% DWG

MotoGP15 Games On Demand 85% DWG

MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight Sale

MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight Sale

MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame Games On Demand 80% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 67% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 67% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 60% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 60% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Come sempre, le promozioni saranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato e scadranno il prossimo, alle ore 12:00 PM CEST.