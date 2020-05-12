Xbox One, nuova ondata di sconti: Control, Titanfall 2 e Forza tra le promozioni
Un nuovo martedì significa una nuova tornata di sconti su Xbox Store, che infatti vengono puntualmente annunciati da Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb, dalle pagine del proprio account Twitter ufficiale.
Come sempre, numerose le promozioni proposte, tra Deals with Gold e saldi attivati dai Publisher. Tra le tante iniziative, possiamo ad esempio segnalare Control, proposto con uno sconto del 50%. o Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, scontato dell'85% e Journey to the Savage Planet, scontato del 40%. Molte promozioni riguardano inoltre i racing game, con sconti per titoli della serie Forza, Need for Speed, Assetto Corsa. Per ulteriori dettagli, sulle pagine di Everyeye potete ovviamente trovare la recensione di Control o la recensione di Journey to the Savage Planet, redatte dai nostri Andrea Porta e Francesco Fossetti.
GIOCHI XBOX ONE
- #KILLALLZOMBIES Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- 20XX* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- ABZU Xbox One Game 65% Publisher Sale
- Accidents Will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Animal Super Squad Xbox One Game 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Aqua Moto Racing Utopia Xbox One Game 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Assetto Corsa Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLC Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Battlefield V Standard Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Beach Buggy Racing Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Bears Can’t Drift!? Xbox One Game 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLC Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Bomber Crew* Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition* Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
- Book of Demons Xbox One Game 20% Publisher Sale
- Boom Ball 1+2+3 Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Bridge Constructor Stunts Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One Game 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Coffin Dodgers Xbox One Game 65% Start Your Engines Sale
- Control Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Crashbots* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Crossout – The Inventor Pack Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Crossout – ‘Arachnophobia’ Pack Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Dangerous Driving Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Degrees Of Separation* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Destiny 2: Forsaken* Add-On 40% DWG
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep* Add-On 40% DWG
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition* Add-On 33% DWG
- DiRT Rally 2.0 Xbox Game Pass 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Driven Out* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- F1 2018 Xbox Game Pass 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Fallout 76 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Final Star* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Gems of War – Mini VIP Pack Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
- Gift of Parthax Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Gravel Season Pass Add-On 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Grizzland Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- How To Survive 2 Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Indivisible Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC Add-On 10% Publisher Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Light Fairytale Episode 1* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Lost Sea Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Memories of Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Publisher Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Season Pass Add-On 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- MotoGP 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Mushroom Quest Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale
- Music Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One Bundle Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One Game 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition* Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
- Need for Speed Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need for Speed Rivals Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Start Your Engines Sale
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- NHL 20 Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- ONRUSH Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Payday 2 – Crimewave Edition – The Big Score DLC Bundle! Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Crimewave Collection Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – John Wick Heists Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Scarface Character Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Sydney Character Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Butchers BBQ Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Golden Grin Casino Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Penarium* Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% DWG
- Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic Defense Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and Rifts Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Project CARS 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Project CARS – Digital Edition Xbox One Game 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Raging Justice* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- RGX: Showdown Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- RIDE Xbox One Game 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- RIDE 3 – Season Pass Add-On 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Riptide GP: Renegade Xbox Game Pass 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Road Redemption Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption* Xbox One Game 55% DWG
- Skelly Selest* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Snakeybus Xbox One Game 25% Start Your Engines Sale
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics* Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
- Super Pixel Racers Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Super Space Serpent SE* Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG
- Super Street: The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Super Toy Cars Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- The Assembly Xbox One Game 55% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Crew and Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Crew Calling All Units Add-On 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Crew Season Pass Add-On 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- The Outer Worlds* Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG
- The Technomancer* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Time Recoil Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
- Trailblazers Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- TRAX – Build it, Race it Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Start Your Engines Sale
- Ultimate Racing 2D Xbox One Game 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Virginia Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One Game 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Wreckfest Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Start Your Engines Sale
- Wreckfest Deluxe Xbox One Game 20% Start Your Engines Sale
- Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 20% Start Your Engines Sale
- WWE 2K20 Backstage Pass* Add-On 50% DWG
- WWE 2K20 Originals: Southpaw Regional Wrestling* Add-On 50% DWG
- XCOM 2 Collection* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- XCOM 2* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Xenon Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Start Your Engines Sale
GIOCHI XBOX 360
- Crazy Taxi Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- DAYTONA USA Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- MotoGP14 Games On Demand 90% DWG
- MotoGP15 Games On Demand 85% DWG
- MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight Sale
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight Sale
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 67% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 67% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including a publisher sale on a number of titles from @505_Games https://t.co/LraD7AHjVn— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) May 12, 2020
