Xbox One, Series X|S, giochi in sconto: anche The Medium tra le nuove offerte!
Anche questa settimana ritornano come di consueto i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store, con moltissimi giochi per Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S disponibili a prezzo ridotto.
Tra i tanti, possiamo segnalare A Plague Tale: Innocence, apprezzata produzione firmata da Asobo Studio (ve ne ha parlato il nostro Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli nella sua recensione di A Plague Tale: Innocence), proposta con il75% di sconto. In promozione inoltre l'intera serie di Darksiders, incluso il più recente Darksiders Genesis, proposto a metà prezzo. In sconto anche ulteriori titoli apprezzati, come A Way Out o Desperados III. Sconto anche per l'attesissimo The Medium, con la possibilità di risparmiare il 10% tramite preordine. Di seguito, trovate la rassegna completa delle promozioni attive:
Giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X
- 112th Seed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- A Way Out EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Anthem EA Play 90% Spotlight Sale
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*
- Attack of the Toy Tanks Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Braveland Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Burnout Paradise Remastered EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Butcher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
- Chronos: Before the Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Publisher Sale
- Costume Quest Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Cruz Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Curious Expedition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Genesis Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders III Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Daymare: 1998 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- de Blob Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead Cells Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Desperados III Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale
- Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 40% Publisher Sale
- Desperados III Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Publisher Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Publisher Sale
- Element Space Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Even the Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Forager Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Guts & Glory Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Knightin’+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Legends of Ethernal Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- Liege Dragon Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*
- Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Mulletman and the Molemen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out 2017 KTM Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out – 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – James Stewart Compound Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Need For Speed EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Payback EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
- NHL 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- NHL 21 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- NHL 21 Great Eight Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- NHL 21: Rewind Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Nicole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Oniria Crimes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Pipe Push Paradise Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
- Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Roommates Visual Novel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Rugby 20 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Seasons of the Samurai Xbox Play Anywhere 20% DWG*
- Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Sine Mora EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Snakeybus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Publisher Sale
- Stacking Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Super Space Serpent SE Xbox Play Anywhere 65% DWG*
- Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Task Force Kampas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- The Explorer Of Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Spotlight Sale
- The Inner World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- The Medium Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 10% Spotlight Sale
- The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- The Surge: A Walk In The Park Add-On 50% DWG*
- The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion Add-On 50% DWG*
- This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Sale
- Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Titan Quest: Atlantis Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- Titan Quest: Ragnarök Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Train Sim World 2020 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
- Trüberbrook Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- We Sing Pop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Wreckfest Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Publisher Sale
- Wreckfest Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Sale
- Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- Wreckfest – American All-Stars Car Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
Giochi Xbox 360
- ArcaniA Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Conan Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Costume Quest Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Arcade 70% DWG*
- JUJU Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- MX vs. ATV Untamed Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in US) Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Risen 2: Dark Waters – The Air Temple Add-On 70% DWG*
- Risen 3: Titan Lords Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Fog Island Add-On 70% DWG*
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Uprising of the Little Guys Add-On 70% DWG*
- Rocket Riot Arcade 75% Publisher Sale
- Sacred 2 Fallen Angel (not available in US) Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Sine Mora Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Sphinx & the Cursed Mummy Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Arcade 70% DWG*
- Stacking Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Stuntman: Ignition Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- The Outfit Games On Demand 70% DWG*
Come di consueto, ricordiamo che le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza fissata al prossimo martedì 2 febbraio 2021.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including a publisher sale on a number of @THQNordic titles https://t.co/ifg4Wx1CNA— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) January 26, 2021
