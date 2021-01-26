Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox One, Series X|S, giochi in sconto: anche The Medium tra le nuove offerte!

Anche questa settimana ritornano come di consueto i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store, con moltissimi giochi per Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S disponibili a prezzo ridotto.

Tra i tanti, possiamo segnalare A Plague Tale: Innocence, apprezzata produzione firmata da Asobo Studio (ve ne ha parlato il nostro Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli nella sua recensione di A Plague Tale: Innocence), proposta con il75% di sconto. In promozione inoltre l'intera serie di Darksiders, incluso il più recente Darksiders Genesis, proposto a metà prezzo. In sconto anche ulteriori titoli apprezzati, come A Way Out o Desperados III. Sconto anche per l'attesissimo The Medium, con la possibilità di risparmiare il 10% tramite preordine. Di seguito, trovate la rassegna completa delle promozioni attive:

Giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X

  • 112th Seed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • A Way Out EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
  • Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
  • Anthem EA Play 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*
  • Attack of the Toy Tanks Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Braveland Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Butcher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
  • Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Publisher Sale
  • Costume Quest Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Cruz Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Curious Expedition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Genesis Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders III Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Daymare: 1998 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • de Blob Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Cells Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Desperados III Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale
  • Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 40% Publisher Sale
  • Desperados III Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
  • Destroy All Humans! Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Publisher Sale
  • Destroy All Humans! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Publisher Sale
  • Element Space Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Even the Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Forager Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Guts & Glory Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
  • Knightin’+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Legends of Ethernal Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
  • Liege Dragon Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*
  • Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Sale
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Metal Wolf Chaos XD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Mulletman and the Molemen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out 2017 KTM Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out – 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – James Stewart Compound Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Need For Speed EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Need For Speed Payback EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
  • NHL 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • NHL 21 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
  • NHL 21 Great Eight Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
  • NHL 21: Rewind Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Nicole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Oniria Crimes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Pipe Push Paradise Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
  • Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
  • Red Faction: Battlegrounds Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Roommates Visual Novel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Rugby 20 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Seasons of the Samurai Xbox Play Anywhere 20% DWG*
  • Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
  • SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Sine Mora EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Snakeybus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Publisher Sale
  • Stacking Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Super Space Serpent SE Xbox Play Anywhere 65% DWG*
  • Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Task Force Kampas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Explorer Of Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Spotlight Sale
  • The Inner World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • The Medium Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 10% Spotlight Sale
  • The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • The Surge: A Walk In The Park Add-On 50% DWG*
  • The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion Add-On 50% DWG*
  • This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Sale
  • Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Titan Quest: Atlantis Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
  • Titan Quest: Ragnarök Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 50% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Train Sim World 2020 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Trüberbrook Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • We Sing Pop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Wreckfest Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Publisher Sale
  • Wreckfest Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Sale
  • Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
  • Wreckfest – American All-Stars Car Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale

Giochi Xbox 360

  • ArcaniA Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Conan Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Costume Quest Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Arcade 70% DWG*
  • JUJU Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • MX vs. ATV Untamed Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in US) Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Red Faction: Battlegrounds Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters – The Air Temple Add-On 70% DWG*
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords – Fog Island Add-On 70% DWG*
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords – Uprising of the Little Guys Add-On 70% DWG*
  • Rocket Riot Arcade 75% Publisher Sale
  • Sacred 2 Fallen Angel (not available in US) Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Sine Mora Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Sphinx & the Cursed Mummy Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Arcade 70% DWG*
  • Stacking Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Stuntman: Ignition Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Outfit Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Come di consueto, ricordiamo che le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza fissata al prossimo martedì 2 febbraio 2021.

