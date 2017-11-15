Xbox One X: accoglienza tiepida in Giappone, solo 1.344 unità vendute al lancio

Di seguito, vi riportiamo i dati relativi alle vendite hardware in Giappone che vanno dal 6 al 12 novembre.
- Switch: 79, 958
- PS4: 20,021
- New 2DS XL: 10, 323
- New 3 DS XL: 7,296
- PS4 Pro: 6,037
- PS Vita: 3,210
- 2DS: 1,484
- Xbox One X: 1,344
- New 3DS: 266
- Xbox One: 121
- PS3: 41
- Wii U: 36
Sembrerebbe inoltre che Microsoft abbia distribuito la console in quantità piuttosto limitate, in quanto alcuni negozi retail non disponevano affatto di Xbox One X al day one.
Infine, ecco i dati relativi alle vendite software
- Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 73, 315/652, 284
- Call of Duty: WWII – PS4 – 67,044/235, 368
- Splatoon 2 – Switch – 23, 130/1,318,138
- Need for Speed Payback – PS4 – 20,964
- New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 14,027/802, 472
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – PS4 – 11,051/82,742
- ARK: Survival Evolved – PS4 – 10, 253/103, 800
- Girls Mode 4 Star Stylist – 3DS – 9,650/41, 826
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode – PS4 – 6,659/68,475
- Sonic Forces – PS4 – 5,938
- New Occultic;Nine – PS4 – 5,846
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilds – Switch – 5,498/634, 850
- Gran Turismo Sport – PS4 – 5,439/182, 440
- Sonic Forces – Switch – 4,686
- Occultic;Nine – PS Vita – 4,595
- DJMAX Respect – PS4 -4,376
- Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! – PS4 – 4,002/39, 925
- Pokkén Tournament DX – Switch – 3,862/115, 691
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – 3DS – 3,533/74, 180
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 3,085/267, 322
Ottimi, ancora una volta, i numeri fatti registrare da Nintendo Switch, grandemente supportata dal recente lancio di Super Mario Odissey che, insieme The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, rappresenta una vera e propria killer app per l'ibrida della grande N.
FONTE: Dualshockers
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti