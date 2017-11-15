Xbox One X: accoglienza tiepida in Giappone, solo 1.344 unità vendute al lancio

Stando a quanto riferiscono i dati diffusi dall'ente Media Create,non è riuscita a replicare in Giappone il successo riscosso in Europa e Nord America. La nuova console di Redmond, nella settimana di lancio, ha venduto solo 1.344 unità nel Paese del Sol Levante.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo i dati relativi alle vendite hardware in Giappone che vanno dal 6 al 12 novembre.

Switch: 79, 958

PS4: 20,021

New 2DS XL: 10, 323

New 3 DS XL: 7,296

PS4 Pro: 6,037

PS Vita: 3,210

2DS: 1,484

Xbox One X: 1,344

New 3DS: 266

Xbox One: 121

PS3: 41

Wii U: 36

Sembrerebbe inoltre che Microsoft abbia distribuito la console in quantità piuttosto limitate, in quanto alcuni negozi retail non disponevano affatto di Xbox One X al day one.



Infine, ecco i dati relativi alle vendite software

Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 73, 315/652, 284

Call of Duty: WWII – PS4 – 67,044/235, 368

Splatoon 2 – Switch – 23, 130/1,318,138

Need for Speed Payback – PS4 – 20,964

New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 14,027/802, 472

Assassin’s Creed Origins – PS4 – 11,051/82,742

ARK: Survival Evolved – PS4 – 10, 253/103, 800

Girls Mode 4 Star Stylist – 3DS – 9,650/41, 826

.hack//G.U. Last Recode – PS4 – 6,659/68,475

Sonic Forces – PS4 – 5,938

New Occultic;Nine – PS4 – 5,846

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilds – Switch – 5,498/634, 850

Gran Turismo Sport – PS4 – 5,439/182, 440

Sonic Forces – Switch – 4,686

Occultic;Nine – PS Vita – 4,595

DJMAX Respect – PS4 -4,376

Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! – PS4 – 4,002/39, 925

Pokkén Tournament DX – Switch – 3,862/115, 691

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – 3DS – 3,533/74, 180

Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 3,085/267, 322

Ottimi, ancora una volta, i numeri fatti registrare da Nintendo Switch, grandemente supportata dal recente lancio di Super Mario Odissey che, insieme The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, rappresenta una vera e propria killer app per l'ibrida della grande N.