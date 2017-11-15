Everyeye.it

Xbox One X: accoglienza tiepida in Giappone, solo 1.344 unità vendute al lancio

di
Stando a quanto riferiscono i dati diffusi dall'ente Media Create, Xbox One X non è riuscita a replicare in Giappone il successo riscosso in Europa e Nord America. La nuova console di Redmond, nella settimana di lancio, ha venduto solo 1.344 unità nel Paese del Sol Levante.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo i dati relativi alle vendite hardware in Giappone che vanno dal 6 al 12 novembre.

  • Switch: 79, 958
  • PS4: 20,021
  • New 2DS XL: 10, 323
  • New 3 DS XL: 7,296
  • PS4 Pro: 6,037
  • PS Vita: 3,210
  • 2DS: 1,484
  • Xbox One X: 1,344
  • New 3DS: 266
  • Xbox One: 121
  • PS3: 41
  • Wii U: 36

Sembrerebbe inoltre che Microsoft abbia distribuito la console in quantità piuttosto limitate, in quanto alcuni negozi retail non disponevano affatto di Xbox One X al day one.

Infine, ecco i dati relativi alle vendite software

  • Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 73, 315/652, 284
  • Call of Duty: WWII – PS4 – 67,044/235, 368
  • Splatoon 2 – Switch – 23, 130/1,318,138
  • Need for Speed Payback – PS4 – 20,964
  • New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 14,027/802, 472
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – PS4 – 11,051/82,742
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – PS4 – 10, 253/103, 800
  • Girls Mode 4 Star Stylist – 3DS – 9,650/41, 826
  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode – PS4 – 6,659/68,475
  • Sonic Forces – PS4 – 5,938
  • New Occultic;Nine – PS4 – 5,846
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilds – Switch – 5,498/634, 850
  • Gran Turismo Sport – PS4 – 5,439/182, 440
  • Sonic Forces – Switch – 4,686
  • Occultic;Nine – PS Vita – 4,595
  • DJMAX Respect – PS4 -4,376
  • Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! – PS4 – 4,002/39, 925
  • Pokkén Tournament DX – Switch – 3,862/115, 691
  • Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – 3DS – 3,533/74, 180
  • Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 3,085/267, 322

Ottimi, ancora una volta, i numeri fatti registrare da Nintendo Switch, grandemente supportata dal recente lancio di Super Mario Odissey che, insieme The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, rappresenta una vera e propria killer app per l'ibrida della grande N.

FONTE: Dualshockers
