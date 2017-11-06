Logo Everyeye.it

Xbox One X: tutti i giochi aggiornati e ottimizzati per la nuova console

di
Xbox One X arriverà domani nei negozi, su Everyeye.it avete letto nei giorni scorsi la recensione e avete visto unboxing e prime impressioni live da Lucca Comics. Adesso arriva anche la lista aggiornata di tutti i giochi ottimizzati per Xbox One X, di seguito trovate il lungo elenco dei titoli aggiornati per la console.

Periodo di lancio
Sono tanti i giochi che verranno aggiornati in tempo per il lancio della console, tra cui troviamo Assassin's Creed Origins, Halo 5 Guardians, La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra, Wolfenstein II The New Colossus, Halo Wars 2, Titanfall 2, Outlast 2 e Need for Speed Payback, solamente per citarne alcuni.

  • Agents of Mayhem
  • ARK Survival Evolved
  • Ashes Cricket (4K, HDR)
  • Assassin’s Creed
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins (4K, HDR)
  • Assault Android Cactus (4K)
  • Astroneer (4K, HDR)
  • Titanfall 2
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (HDR)
  • Transcripted
  • Warhammer End Times Vermintide
  • Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
  • World of Tanks (4K, HDR)
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship (4K)
  • Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection (4K, HDR)
  • Call of Duty WWII (4K, HDR)
  • Conan Exiles
  • Crossout (4K)
  • Danger Zone (4K)
  • Dead Rising 4 (HDR)
  • Diablo III Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition (4K)
  • Dishonored 2 (4K)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (4K)
  • Disneyland Adventures (4K, HDR)
  • EA Sports FIFA 18 (4K, HDR)
  • EA Sports Madden NFL 18 (4K, HDR)
  • EA Sports NBA Live 18 (4K)
  • Elite: Dangerous (4K)
  • F1 2017 (4K, HDR)
  • Fallout 3
  • Farming Simulator 17 (4K)
  • Final Fantasy 15 (4K, HDR)
  • Forza Motorsport 7 (4K, HDR)
  • Gears of War 4 (4K, HDR)
  • GRIDD Retroenhanced (4K, HDR)
  • Halo 3
  • Halo 5 Guardians (4K, HDR con supporto limitato)
  • Halo Wars 2 (4K, HDR)
  • Hand of Fate 2 (4K)
  • Hello Neighbor (4K)
  • Morphite (4K)
  • NBA 2K18 (4K, HDR)
  • Need for Speed Payback
  • Okami HD
  • Outlast 2 (4K)
  • Paladins
  • Path of Exile (4K, HDR)
  • Portal Knights (4K)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  • Project CARS 2 (HDR)
  • Quantum Break
  • Raiders of the Broken Planet (HDR)
  • Real Farm
  • ReCore: Definitive Edition (HDR)
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider (4K, HDR)
  • Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure (4K, HDR)
  • Slime Rancher
  • SMITE
  • Sonic Forces
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 (HDR)
  • Super Lucky’s Tale (4K)
  • Super Night Riders (4K)
  • The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion
  • The Evil Within 2
  • The Surge (HDR)
  • Hitman (4K, HDR)
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Injustice 2 (HDR)
  • Killer Instinct (4K)
  • Killing Floor 2
  • L.A. Noire (4K, HDR)
  • Mafia 3 (4K, HDR)
  • Mantis Burn Racing (4K, HDR)
  • Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra (4K, HDR)
  • Thumper (4K)

La lista include anche giochi per Xbox 360 come Halo 3 e Fallout 3, i quali, come sappiamo, godranno di varie migliorie grafiche e tecniche se giocati su Xbox One X.

Giochi ottimizzati per Xbox One X

  • A Plague Tale Innocence
  • A Way Out
  • Anthem
  • Ashen
  • Away Journey to the Unexpected
  • Battlerite
  • Below
  • Biomutant (4K)
  • Black Desert
  • Brawlout
  • Chess Ultra (HDR)
  • Code Vein
  • Crackdown 3 (4K, HDR)
  • Dark and Light
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders III
  • MX vs ATV All Out (4K)
  • Nine Parchments
  • Ooblets
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (4K)
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (HDR)
  • Railway Empire (4K, HDR)
  • Redout: Lightspeed Edition
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (HDR)
  • RiME
  • Riverbond
  • Roblox
  • Robocraft Infinity
  • Rocket League
  • Rugby 18
  • Sea of Thieves (4K, HDR)
  • State of Decay 2 (4K, HDR)
  • Steep
  • Strange Brigade (4K, HDR)
  • Superhot
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tacoma
  • Tennis World Tour
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Crew 2
  • The Darwin Project
  • The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind (4K, HDR)
  • The Last Night
  • The Long Dark
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  • The Hunter Call of the Wild
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division
  • Train Sim World
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge
  • Unruly Heroes (4K, HDR)
  • War Thunder (4K)
  • Warframe
  • We Happy Few
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • DOOM
  • Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • EA Sports NHL 18
  • EA Sports UFC 3
  • Elex (4K)
  • Everspace
  • Fable Fortune
  • Fallout 4
  • Far Cry 5
  • Fe
  • Firewatch
  • For Honor
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 3 (4K, HDR)
  • Gravel
  • Greedfall
  • Halo The Master Chief Collection
  • Immortal: Unchained
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm (4K)
  • Marvel Heroes Omega (4K)
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Metro Exodus
  • Minecraft (4K, HDR)
  • Minion Masters
  • Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame
  • Monster Hunter World (HDR)

Sono tanti i giochi in fase di sviluppo che supporteranno Xbox One X, inoltre molti sviluppatori sono al lavoro per aggiornare i propri titoli più recenti. Tra i tanti prodotti in procinto di ricevere un corposo update per i prossimi mesi troviamo Minecraft, Halo The Master Chief Collection, Life is Strange Before the Storm, DOOM, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard e PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

