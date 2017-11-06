Xbox One X: tutti i giochi aggiornati e ottimizzati per la nuova console

arriverà domani nei negozi, su Everyeye.it avete letto nei giorni scorsi lae avete vistoe prime impressioni live da Lucca Comics. Adesso arriva anche la lista aggiornata di tutti i giochi ottimizzati per, di seguito trovate il lungo elenco dei titoli aggiornati per la console.

Periodo di lancio

Sono tanti i giochi che verranno aggiornati in tempo per il lancio della console, tra cui troviamo Assassin's Creed Origins, Halo 5 Guardians, La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra, Wolfenstein II The New Colossus, Halo Wars 2, Titanfall 2, Outlast 2 e Need for Speed Payback, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Agents of Mayhem

ARK Survival Evolved

Ashes Cricket (4K, HDR)

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Origins (4K, HDR)

Assault Android Cactus (4K)

Astroneer (4K, HDR)

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (HDR)

Transcripted

Warhammer End Times Vermintide

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus

World of Tanks (4K, HDR)

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship (4K)

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection (4K, HDR)

Call of Duty WWII (4K, HDR)

Conan Exiles

Crossout (4K)

Danger Zone (4K)

Dead Rising 4 (HDR)

Diablo III Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition (4K)

Dishonored 2 (4K)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (4K)

Disneyland Adventures (4K, HDR)

EA Sports FIFA 18 (4K, HDR)

EA Sports Madden NFL 18 (4K, HDR)

EA Sports NBA Live 18 (4K)

Elite: Dangerous (4K)

F1 2017 (4K, HDR)

Fallout 3

Farming Simulator 17 (4K)

Final Fantasy 15 (4K, HDR)

Forza Motorsport 7 (4K, HDR)

Gears of War 4 (4K, HDR)

GRIDD Retroenhanced (4K, HDR)

Halo 3

Halo 5 Guardians (4K, HDR con supporto limitato)

Halo Wars 2 (4K, HDR)

Hand of Fate 2 (4K)

Hello Neighbor (4K)

Morphite (4K)

NBA 2K18 (4K, HDR)

Need for Speed Payback

Okami HD

Outlast 2 (4K)

Paladins

Path of Exile (4K, HDR)

Portal Knights (4K)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project CARS 2 (HDR)

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet (HDR)

Real Farm

ReCore: Definitive Edition (HDR)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (4K, HDR)

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure (4K, HDR)

Slime Rancher

SMITE

Sonic Forces

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (HDR)

Super Lucky’s Tale (4K)

Super Night Riders (4K)

The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion

The Evil Within 2

The Surge (HDR)

Hitman (4K, HDR)

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2 (HDR)

Killer Instinct (4K)

Killing Floor 2

L.A. Noire (4K, HDR)

Mafia 3 (4K, HDR)

Mantis Burn Racing (4K, HDR)

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra (4K, HDR)

Thumper (4K)

La lista include anche giochi per Xbox 360 come Halo 3 e Fallout 3, i quali, come sappiamo, godranno di varie migliorie grafiche e tecniche se giocati su Xbox One X.

Giochi ottimizzati per Xbox One X



A Plague Tale Innocence

A Way Out

Anthem

Ashen

Away Journey to the Unexpected

Battlerite

Below

Biomutant (4K)

Black Desert

Brawlout

Chess Ultra (HDR)

Code Vein

Crackdown 3 (4K, HDR)

Dark and Light

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

MX vs ATV All Out (4K)

Nine Parchments

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (4K)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (HDR)

Railway Empire (4K, HDR)

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (HDR)

RiME

Riverbond

Roblox

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Rugby 18

Sea of Thieves (4K, HDR)

State of Decay 2 (4K, HDR)

Steep

Strange Brigade (4K, HDR)

Superhot

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

Tennis World Tour

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind (4K, HDR)

The Last Night

The Long Dark

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

The Hunter Call of the Wild

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Train Sim World

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge

Unruly Heroes (4K, HDR)

War Thunder (4K)

Warframe

We Happy Few

Deep Rock Galactic

DOOM

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dynasty Warriors 9

EA Sports NHL 18

EA Sports UFC 3

Elex (4K)

Everspace

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Far Cry 5

Fe

Firewatch

For Honor

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 3 (4K, HDR)

Gravel

Greedfall

Halo The Master Chief Collection

Immortal: Unchained

Jurassic World Evolution

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (4K)

Marvel Heroes Omega (4K)

Metal Gear Survive

Metro Exodus

Minecraft (4K, HDR)

Minion Masters

Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame

Monster Hunter World (HDR)

Sono tanti i giochi in fase di sviluppo che supporteranno Xbox One X, inoltre molti sviluppatori sono al lavoro per aggiornare i propri titoli più recenti. Tra i tanti prodotti in procinto di ricevere un corposo update per i prossimi mesi troviamo Minecraft, Halo The Master Chief Collection, Life is Strange Before the Storm, DOOM, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard e PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.