Xbox Series X/S parte col botto: Xbox registra il miglior anno fiscale della sua storia

The sharp increase in the past fiscal year was in part due to the pandemic boost, which led to increased software spend and a boost in Game Pass subscriptions. Hardware revenue almost doubled due to Series X|S launch. FY21: Content & Services: $12.17bn Hardware: $3.53bn pic.twitter.com/fA3cdlrfKy

We estimate that the Xbox Series X|S total sell in was 6.5m as of June 30, 2021.



Compared to our estimate of 5.7m for Xbox One and 5.0m for Xbox 360 in the same timeframe.



Supply for Series X|S improved in the past quarter, with hardware revenue up 20% QoQ. https://t.co/ypHqyTqZzo