Xbox Series S e specifiche tecniche: le reazioni degli sviluppatori

I don't share that sentiment. Unless you're platform exclusive, normally you always have to account for users on different specs.



We've been dealing with this same type of difference in the current gen of consoles. So it's not exactly a new consideration that has to be made imo. — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) September 9, 2020

The S is significantly nerfed compared to X ( 4 vs 12.5 TFLOPS / 20 vs 52 CU ) but still much beefier than a base One.



It’s a good option for xbox exclusives if you buy a PS5 and don’t want to buy another expensive console. https://t.co/lSpADH4YN3 — Dustin Land (@DustinHLand) September 10, 2020