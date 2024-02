Xbox Series S come l'Ornitottero di Dune: svelata la console speciale con pad fluttuante!

Straight from Arrakis – it's the world's first floating controller 🏜🎮



Follow and RT with #XboxDunePartTwoSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom #DuneMovie Xbox Series S package.



Ages 18+. Ends 03/25/24. Rules: https://t.co/IAz17LeuU6



Watch #‌DuneMovie only in theaters… pic.twitter.com/dPE2p0KfbK