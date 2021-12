Xbox Series S diventa un PC semi-portatile: aperti i preordini di xScreen

Check out the first ever video of the the production model #xScreen for #XboxSeriesS!!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Full video @ https://t.co/Jlx4MLfuM7



Order now @ https://t.co/I5JnSid8KE pic.twitter.com/p3ZCox74PR