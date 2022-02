Xbox Series X|S, si aggiorna il controller: ora si può personalizzare il tasto Share

Out today to Xbox Alpha Insiders: You can now use the Xbox Accessories app to map your Xbox Series X|S controller's Share button (press, hold, and double-tap) to a wide range of custom actions, including Quick Settings and accessibility options. pic.twitter.com/SgKI1qE5KN

Also: the new accessibility toggles will also be available to buttons that were previously configurable with extra actions, like the Elite Series 2 paddles, Xbox Adaptive Controller inputs, and the Chatpad's X1/X2 buttons.