Xbox Series X|S: sono questi i giochi retrocompatibili in arrivo a novembre?

(Leaked) 7 OG Xbox games added to Microsoft Store from the old Xbox 360 store in September, all with a November 30th release date.



The 7 games are:

• Dead or Alive 3

• Dead or Alive Ultimate

• Full Spectrum Warrior

• Gladius

• Gunvalkyrie

• Advent Rising

• Chicken Little