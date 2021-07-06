Xbox Series X|S e One, giochi in sconto: disponibili i nuovi saldi sullo store
È il momento dell'appuntamento del martedì con i nuovi sconti sui giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S, con promozioni dedicate ad una vasta rassegna di produzioni videoludiche.
Come di consueto, si spazia ampiamente tra i generi, tra titoli sportivi e avventure lovecraftiane. Possiamo ad esempio segnalare NBA 2K21, proposto addirittura con uno sconto del 90%, e The Sinking City, aggiornatosi con un update next-gen gratuito e proposto con prezzo scontato dell'80%. Presente all'appello anche l'ultima apprezzata avventura di Raw Fury, di cui vi abbiamo parlato nella recensione di Call of the Sea.
Di seguito, trovate la rassegna delle produzioni al momento in saldo su Xbox Store:
Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 60% NACON Connect Sale
- Call of the Sea Xbox Game Pass 25% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Dead Cells Xbox Game Pass 40% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Hypnospace Outlaw Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
- Maneater Xbox Game Pass 65% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- NBA 2K21 Xbox Game Pass 90% DWG*
- Rain on Your Parade Xbox Game Pass 20% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- The Falconeer Xbox Game Pass 35% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- World War Z Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- Atlas (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 25% NACON Connect Sale
- Hydrophobia Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- #Funtime Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% NACON Connect Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Blazing Beaks Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Close To The Sun Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Deep Ones Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Depth Of Extinction Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Down in Bermuda Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Dread Nautical Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale
- Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Outbuddies DX Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- STAB STAB STAB! Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Storm Boy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% NACON Connect Sale
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 85% NACON Connect Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 85% NACON Connect Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 75% NACON Connect Sale
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- World War Z – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- 9th Dawn III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Anoxemia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Banner of the Maid Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Brotherhood United Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Caves and Castles: Underworld Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Chaos On Deponia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Deponia Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Earth Atlantis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Eternity: The Last Unicorn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Haimrik Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Hellpoint Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% NACON Connect Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Immortal Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Kill It With Fire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Layers Of Fear 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Megaquarium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% NACON Connect Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% NACON Connect Sale
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- OVERPASS Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% NACON Connect Sale
- Retro Machina Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- RICO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Rico – Breakout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Rico – Breakout Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Rugby 20 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Skatemasta Tcheco Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: Class Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Slide Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- SOMA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Squid Hero for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Steel Rain X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Stranded Deep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Strawberry Vinegar Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% NACON Connect Sale
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- The Flame in the Flood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% NACON Connect Sale
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% NACON Connect Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Tour de France 2021 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% NACON Connect Sale
- Toy Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Trenga Unlimited Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- WarriOrb Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% NACON Connect Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% NACON Connect Sale
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Hell Warders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 45% DWG*
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 20% Spotlight Sale
- Save Your Nuts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Spotlight Sale
- Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Spotlight Sale
- UFC 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
- Clan N Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Doodle Devil: 3volution Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
- Hexologic Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- Summer in Mara Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Deep Sea Discounts Sale
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation Xbox Series X|S 71% DWG*
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Previous1Next
Sconti giochi Xbox 360
- Dogfight 1942 Arcade 80% DWG*
- Things on Wheels Arcade 80% DWG*
- Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/YD4GuCNF6t— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) July 6, 2021
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Sconti Xbox: le nuove offerte della settimana sui migliori giochi
- Overwatch e Saints Row 4 tra i giochi gratis per il weekend su Xbox One e Series X|S
- Xbox Series X e One, giochi in sconto: una marea di promozioni su Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X|S e One, giochi in sconto per l'E3 2021: attive le promozioni speciali
- Xbox Store: sconti su 500 giochi e 3 mesi di Game Pass Ultimate a 1 euro durante l'E3 2021
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 7 commentiApex Legends: hacker violano i server per chiedere a Respawn di 'salvare Titanfall'
- 1 commentiPlayStation Plus: oggi è ultimo giorno per riscattare i giochi gratis di giugno
- 6 commentiNintendo eShop: 5 giochi imperdibili da portarsi in vacanza
- 154 commentiGhost of Tsushima Director's Cut: è polemica per il prezzo della versione PS5
- 6 commentiMinecraft: un fan crea una versione funzionante di Tetris con la polvere di redstone!
- 19 commentiGiochi Xbox Series X: da Flight Simulator a The Ascent, le novità di luglio
- 10 commentiPS5 e DualSense: un kit da saldare sul retro del controller aggiunge due pulsanti
- Pokémon GO: un Allenatore domina una palestra da oltre 1.400 giorni, è record
- 8 commentiSky arriva su Nintendo Switch: la comunicazione secondo Jenova Chen
- 2 commentiZelda Breath of the Wild: un glitch permette di sbloccare subito la Master Sword