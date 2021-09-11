Xbox Series X|S e One, giochi in sconto fino all'80%: il multiplayer protagonista
Mentre gli appassionati abbonati a Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate possono al momento approfittare di ben tre giochi gratis su Xbox Store, l'intera utenza verdecrociata può beneficiare di interessanti promozioni.
Sono infatti al momento disponibili moltissimi giochi in sconto su Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S, con un'iniziativa di Microsoft che punta ad accendere i riflettori sul multiplayer in locale. Con riduzioni sino all'80% del prezzo di listino, il negozio digitale delle console include una ricca selezione di promozioni disponibili, tra sconti legati ad A Way Out, It Takes Two, Mortal Kombat 11, Borderlands e moltissimi altri. In promozione anche BioShock The Collection, Devil May Cry V Special Edition e non solo: di seguito, trovate una parziale selezione degli sconti disponibili:
- A Way Out EA Play 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- DIRT 5 EA Play 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition Smart Delivery 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- It Takes Two – Digital Version Smart Delivery 25% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LoveChoice Smart Delivery 20% Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 67% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Saints Row The Third Remastered Smart Delivery 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- Cris Tales Xbox Game Pass 20% DWG*
- Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 20% Spotlight Sale
- Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Descenders Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- Atlas (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Guardian Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Gunstar Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Blue Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Brawlout Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Endurance: Space Action Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Guilt Battle Arena Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Life of Fly Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Nine Parchments Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Spaceland Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Tanky Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Couch Co-Op Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Armello Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Arrest of a stone Buddha Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Ashen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Beatsplosion for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Ben 10: Power Trip Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Boom Ball 1+2+3 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Brutal Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Dead Alliance Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Demon’s Crystals Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Digerati Best Sellers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Double Kick Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Elliot Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Fibbage: The Hilarious Bluffing Party Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Couch Co-Op Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Ginger: Beyond the crystal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Hero Defense Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Infinite Minigolf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Max and the book of chaos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Moonfall Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Moving Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- No Straight Roads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Play Something Different Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Quiplash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Road Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Siegecraft Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Sine Mora EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Skater XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Soul Axiom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Start Your Engines Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Super Hyperactive Ninja Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Switch ‘N’ Shoot Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The friends of Ringo Ishikawa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The King’s Bird Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- The Wild Eight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Tricky Towers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Vaporum Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Liege Dragon Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Monster Viator Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*
- Riverbond Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Spotlight Sale
