Xbox Series X|S e One, giochi in sconto fino all'80%: il multiplayer protagonista

Mentre gli appassionati abbonati a Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate possono al momento approfittare di ben tre giochi gratis su Xbox Store, l'intera utenza verdecrociata può beneficiare di interessanti promozioni.

Sono infatti al momento disponibili moltissimi giochi in sconto su Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S, con un'iniziativa di Microsoft che punta ad accendere i riflettori sul multiplayer in locale. Con riduzioni sino all'80% del prezzo di listino, il negozio digitale delle console include una ricca selezione di promozioni disponibili, tra sconti legati ad A Way Out, It Takes Two, Mortal Kombat 11, Borderlands e moltissimi altri. In promozione anche BioShock The Collection, Devil May Cry V Special Edition e non solo: di seguito, trovate una parziale selezione degli sconti disponibili:

A Way Out EA Play 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

DIRT 5 EA Play 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Couch Co-Op Sale

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

DIRT 5 Year One Edition Smart Delivery 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

It Takes Two – Digital Version Smart Delivery 25% Couch Co-Op Sale

LoveChoice Smart Delivery 20% Spotlight Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 67% Couch Co-Op Sale

Saints Row The Third Remastered Smart Delivery 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*

Cris Tales Xbox Game Pass 20% DWG*

Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 20% Spotlight Sale

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Descenders Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Couch Co-Op Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*

Atlas (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Guardian Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Gunstar Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Blue Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Couch Co-Op Sale

Brawlout Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Couch Co-Op Sale

Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Couch Co-Op Sale

Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Couch Co-Op Sale

Endurance: Space Action Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Couch Co-Op Sale

Guilt Battle Arena Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Couch Co-Op Sale

Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Couch Co-Op Sale

Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Life of Fly Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Nine Parchments Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Couch Co-Op Sale

Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Couch Co-Op Sale

Spaceland Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Tanky Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Couch Co-Op Sale

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*

Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Couch Co-Op Sale

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Couch Co-Op Sale

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Couch Co-Op Sale

9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Couch Co-Op Sale

Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Armello Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Arrest of a stone Buddha Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Ashen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Beatsplosion for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Ben 10: Power Trip Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Couch Co-Op Sale

Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Boom Ball 1+2+3 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Brutal Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Couch Co-Op Sale

Dead Alliance Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Demon’s Crystals Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Digerati Best Sellers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Double Kick Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Elliot Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Fibbage: The Hilarious Bluffing Party Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Couch Co-Op Sale

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Couch Co-Op Sale

Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Ginger: Beyond the crystal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Hero Defense Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Couch Co-Op Sale

Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Couch Co-Op Sale

Infinite Minigolf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Couch Co-Op Sale

Max and the book of chaos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Moonfall Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Couch Co-Op Sale

Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Moving Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Couch Co-Op Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Couch Co-Op Sale

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

No Straight Roads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Couch Co-Op Sale

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Couch Co-Op Sale

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Couch Co-Op Sale

Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Couch Co-Op Sale

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Play Something Different Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

Quiplash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Road Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Siegecraft Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Sine Mora EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Skater XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Couch Co-Op Sale

Soul Axiom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Start Your Engines Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Super Hyperactive Ninja Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Switch ‘N’ Shoot Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

The friends of Ringo Ishikawa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Couch Co-Op Sale

The King’s Bird Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Couch Co-Op Sale

The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

The Wild Eight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Tricky Towers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Vaporum Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Couch Co-Op Sale

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Liege Dragon Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Monster Viator Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*

Riverbond Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Couch Co-Op Sale

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Spotlight Sale

Le promozioni segnalate resteranno attive susino al prossimo 13 settembre 2021.