Xbox Series X|S e One, grandi saldi sui giochi: nuove offerte su Xbox Store

Come ogni martedì, è tempo di sconti su Xbox Store, con il negozio digitale del colosso di Redmond che accoglie una vasta rassegna di promozioni dedicate ad AAA e Indie.

Per questa settimana, i giocatori attivi su Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S potranno approfittare di una scelta particolarmente ampia, che coinvolge tanto recentissimi shooter, come Call of Duty: Vanguard, quanto JRPG dall'eccellente comparto artistico, come Cris Tales. Contestualmente all'apertura dei cancelli delle Olimpiadi Invernali di Pechino 2022, che utilizzeranno per la prima volta neve artificiale al 100%, troviamo anche numerosi sconti su simulatori sportivi, come Steep o il divertente Riders Republic (trovate su Everyeye una ricca recensione di Riders Republic).

Di seguito, trovate un'ampia rassegna degli sconti disponibili al momento su Xbox Store:

Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in sconto

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Sports Sale
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Sports Sale
  • MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Sword of the Necromancer Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Sports Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tour de France 2021 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Sports Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Original Xbox (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
  • Cyber Shadow PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Anodyne 2 Smart Delivery 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Asdivine Saga Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Sale
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Anime Month Sale
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Smart Delivery 35% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Sale
  • Instant Sports Paradise Smart Delivery 35% Sports Sale
  • Just Dance 2022 Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
  • Neon Chrome Overseer Edition Smart Delivery 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Nowhere Girl Smart Delivery 40% Anime Month Sale
  • Riders Republic Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Sale
  • Sable’s Grimoire Smart Delivery 50% Anime Month Sale
  • ScourgeBringer Smart Delivery 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Smoots Golf Smart Delivery 50% Sports Sale
  • Summer Sports Games – 4K Edition Smart Delivery 25% Sports Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Sale
  • Winter Sports Games – 4K Edition Smart Delivery 25% Sports Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
  • CastleStorm Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 50% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 70% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 70% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 70% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia Classic Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman 3 HD Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 75% Publisher Sale
  • ScreamRide Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 75% DWG*
  • SEGA Bass Fishing Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Sports Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
  • Trials HD Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 70% Publisher Sale
  • skate. Xbox 360 (Back Compat) (EA Play) 60% Sports Sale
  • Mass Effect Xbox 360 (Back Compat) (Xbox Game Pass) 75% DWG*
  • Backbone Xbox Game Pass 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Xbox Game Pass 50% Sports Sale
  • Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Cris Tales Xbox Game Pass 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Descenders Xbox Game Pass 40% Sports Sale
  • Dodgeball Academia Xbox Game Pass 25% Sports Sale
  • For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Forager Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Generation Zero Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% Sports Sale
  • Kill It With Fire Xbox Game Pass 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox Game Pass 60% Anime Month Sale
  • My Friend Pedro Xbox Game Pass 60% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Raji: An Ancient Epiс Xbox Game Pass 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Recompile Xbox Game Pass 35% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Sniper Elite 4 Xbox Game Pass 90% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • STEEP Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing Xbox Game Pass 35% Sports Sale
  • The Forgotten City Xbox Game Pass 25% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • The Wild at Heart Xbox Game Pass 25% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Twelve Minutes Xbox Game Pass 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • ADIOS Amigos Xbox One X Enhanced 80% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Anime Month Sale
  • Aery – Calm Mind Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Sports Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Attack on Titan 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Bad North: Jotunn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Braveland Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Candleman Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Golem Gates Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Ion Fury Xbox One X Enhanced 67% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Minesweeper Genius Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Mutant Football League Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Sports Sale
  • My Little Riding Champion Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Sports Sale
  • One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Ruvato: Original Complex Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Sir Lovelot Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Spaceland Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Forbidden Arts Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Violett Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 33% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • VirtuaVerse Xbox One X Enhanced 25% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale
  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • A Boy and His Blob Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • A Day Without Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Active Soccer 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Sports Sale
  • Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Akinofa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Alchemist Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Anime Month Sale
  • Alwa’s Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Bard’s Gold Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Black Skylands (Game Preview) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Blazing Chrome Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Blood Waves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Bloody Shooters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Bombslinger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Cave Bad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Crashlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Crimson Spires Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Die for Valhalla! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
  • DUCATI – 90th Anniversary Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Earth Marines Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Ellen – The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Eternity: The Last Unicorn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • European Fishing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Sports Sale
  • Even the Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Exit the Gungeon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • ExZeus: The Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Feist Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Fishing Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Sports Sale
  • Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Sports Sale
  • Forgotton Anne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Fort Triumph Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • From Shadows Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Ghoulboy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Sports Sale
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Handball 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Sports Sale
  • Hellpoint Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Immortal Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • In Celebration of Violence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Infinitrap : Rehamstered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Karma. Incarnation 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Katana Zero XB1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • Kick it, Bunny! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Legendary Eleven Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Sports Sale
  • Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
  • Machinarium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Madden NFL 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Sports Sale
  • Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Anime Month Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Mulaka Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Sports Sale
  • MXGP2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
  • My Memory of Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • n Verlore Verstand Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Anime Month Sale
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • NBA 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • NHL 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Sports Sale
  • Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Sports Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Oniria Crimes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Police Stories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Quantum Replica Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Rainswept Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Reverse Crawl Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • RICO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Rico – Breakout Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Rise Eterna Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Rogue Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Rugby 20 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Sports Sale
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Selma and the Wisp X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Sig.NULL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 17% Spotlight Sale
  • Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Street Power Soccer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Sports Sale
  • Super Blood Hockey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Sports Sale
  • Super Retro Charge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Super Slam Dunk Touchdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Sports Sale
  • Switch ‘N’ Shoot Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Sword & Sorcery Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Sports Sale
  • The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • The Town of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Tour de France 2021 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Sports Sale
  • Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Trüberbrook Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Tunche Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Turok Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Vampire’s Fall: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Vesta Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Ys Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Mr. Shifty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Sports Sale
  • Full Metal Furies Xbox Play Anywhere 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Unto The End Xbox Play Anywhere 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
  • Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 70% Sports Sale
  • NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Publisher Sale
  • RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% DWG*

I nuovi sconti Xbox resteranno attivi sino alla giornata di lunedì 14 febbraio 2022.

