Xbox Series X|S e One, grandi saldi sui giochi: nuove offerte su Xbox Store
Come ogni martedì, è tempo di sconti su Xbox Store, con il negozio digitale del colosso di Redmond che accoglie una vasta rassegna di promozioni dedicate ad AAA e Indie.
Per questa settimana, i giocatori attivi su Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S potranno approfittare di una scelta particolarmente ampia, che coinvolge tanto recentissimi shooter, come Call of Duty: Vanguard, quanto JRPG dall'eccellente comparto artistico, come Cris Tales. Contestualmente all'apertura dei cancelli delle Olimpiadi Invernali di Pechino 2022, che utilizzeranno per la prima volta neve artificiale al 100%, troviamo anche numerosi sconti su simulatori sportivi, come Steep o il divertente Riders Republic (trovate su Everyeye una ricca recensione di Riders Republic).
Di seguito, trovate un'ampia rassegna degli sconti disponibili al momento su Xbox Store:
Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in sconto
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Sports Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Sports Sale
- MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Sword of the Necromancer Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Sports Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Tour de France 2021 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Sports Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Original Xbox (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
- Cyber Shadow PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Anodyne 2 Smart Delivery 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Asdivine Saga Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% Publisher Sale
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Anime Month Sale
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Smart Delivery 35% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Sale
- Instant Sports Paradise Smart Delivery 35% Sports Sale
- Just Dance 2022 Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Neon Chrome Overseer Edition Smart Delivery 70% Spotlight Sale
- Nowhere Girl Smart Delivery 40% Anime Month Sale
- Riders Republic Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Sale
- Sable’s Grimoire Smart Delivery 50% Anime Month Sale
- ScourgeBringer Smart Delivery 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Smoots Golf Smart Delivery 50% Sports Sale
- Summer Sports Games – 4K Edition Smart Delivery 25% Sports Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Sale
- Winter Sports Games – 4K Edition Smart Delivery 25% Sports Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
- CastleStorm Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 50% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 70% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 75% Publisher Sale
- ScreamRide Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 75% DWG*
- SEGA Bass Fishing Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Sports Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 60% Publisher Sale
- Trials HD Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 70% Publisher Sale
- skate. Xbox 360 (Back Compat) (EA Play) 60% Sports Sale
- Mass Effect Xbox 360 (Back Compat) (Xbox Game Pass) 75% DWG*
- Backbone Xbox Game Pass 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Xbox Game Pass 50% Sports Sale
- Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 80% Anime Month Sale
- Cris Tales Xbox Game Pass 50% Anime Month Sale
- Descenders Xbox Game Pass 40% Sports Sale
- Dodgeball Academia Xbox Game Pass 25% Sports Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Forager Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Generation Zero Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% Sports Sale
- Kill It With Fire Xbox Game Pass 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox Game Pass 60% Anime Month Sale
- My Friend Pedro Xbox Game Pass 60% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Raji: An Ancient Epiс Xbox Game Pass 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Recompile Xbox Game Pass 35% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Sniper Elite 4 Xbox Game Pass 90% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- STEEP Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing Xbox Game Pass 35% Sports Sale
- The Forgotten City Xbox Game Pass 25% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- The Wild at Heart Xbox Game Pass 25% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Twelve Minutes Xbox Game Pass 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- ADIOS Amigos Xbox One X Enhanced 80% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Anime Month Sale
- Aery – Calm Mind Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Sports Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Braveland Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Candleman Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Golem Gates Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Ion Fury Xbox One X Enhanced 67% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
- Minesweeper Genius Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Mutant Football League Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Sports Sale
- My Little Riding Champion Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Sports Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Ruvato: Original Complex Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Sir Lovelot Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Spaceland Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- The Forbidden Arts Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Anime Month Sale
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Violett Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 33% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- VirtuaVerse Xbox One X Enhanced 25% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- A Boy and His Blob Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- A Day Without Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Active Soccer 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Sports Sale
- Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Akinofa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Alchemist Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Anime Month Sale
- Alwa’s Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Bard’s Gold Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Black Skylands (Game Preview) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Blazing Chrome Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Blood Waves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Bloody Shooters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Bombslinger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Cave Bad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Crashlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Crimson Spires Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Die for Valhalla! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Earth Marines Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Ellen – The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Eternity: The Last Unicorn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- European Fishing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Sports Sale
- Even the Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Exit the Gungeon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- ExZeus: The Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Feist Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Fishing Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Sports Sale
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Sports Sale
- Forgotton Anne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Fort Triumph Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- From Shadows Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Ghoulboy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Sports Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Handball 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Sports Sale
- Hellpoint Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Immortal Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- In Celebration of Violence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Infinitrap : Rehamstered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Karma. Incarnation 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Katana Zero XB1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Kick it, Bunny! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Legendary Eleven Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Sports Sale
- Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
- Machinarium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Sports Sale
- Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Mulaka Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Sports Sale
- MXGP2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
- My Memory of Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- n Verlore Verstand Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Anime Month Sale
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- NHL 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Sports Sale
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Sports Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Oniria Crimes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Police Stories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Quantum Replica Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Rainswept Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Reverse Crawl Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- RICO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Rico – Breakout Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Rise Eterna Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Rogue Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Rugby 20 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Sports Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Selma and the Wisp X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Sig.NULL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 17% Spotlight Sale
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Street Power Soccer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Sports Sale
- Super Blood Hockey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Sports Sale
- Super Retro Charge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Super Slam Dunk Touchdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Sports Sale
- Switch ‘N’ Shoot Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Sword & Sorcery Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Sports Sale
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- The Town of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Tour de France 2021 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Sports Sale
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Trüberbrook Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Tunche Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Turok Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
- Vampire’s Fall: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Vesta Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
- Ys Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Anime Month Sale
- Mr. Shifty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Sports Sale
- Full Metal Furies Xbox Play Anywhere 75% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Unto The End Xbox Play Anywhere 40% ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 70% Sports Sale
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Publisher Sale
- RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% DWG*
I nuovi sconti Xbox resteranno attivi sino alla giornata di lunedì 14 febbraio 2022.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/t3Y86DLZSb— Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) February 8, 2022
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, una marea di giochi in sconto: nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
- Xbox One e Series X|S, sconti per il Capodanno Lunare: saldi fino al 70% su tanti giochi
- Halo Infinite e Biomutant tra i nuovi giochi in offerta su Xbox Store
- FIFA 22 scontatissimo su Xbox: è la nuova offerta della settimana
- Xbox Store: Yakuza Remastered Collection gratis nel weekend con i Free Play Days
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 95 commentiSifu Recensione: la crudele legge della vendetta
- PlayStation Plus: ecco il primo gioco gratis di marzo per PS5
- L'imponente set LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler è in offerta su Amazon
- Nintendo Switch: tre giochi da non perdere in sconto a meno di 20 euro
- 8 commentiThe Seven Deadly Sins Origin: un action rpg open world in stile anime
- 8 commentiIn Dying Light 2 c'è una bicicletta, ma Techland non vuole che la guidiate
- La Guardiana del Fuoco di Dark Souls 3 in un cosplay oscuro e affascinante
- 7 commentiDragon Quest 12 The Flames of Fate: i fuochi della rivoluzione
- Apex Legends, la Stagione 12 ai blocchi di partenza: data e orario di uscita
- 7 commentiGran Turismo 7, quali sono le nuove auto? La lista con tutti i veicoli inediti per GT