Xbox Series X|S e One, una marea di giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi Xbox Store
Nuovo martedì e sinonimo di nuovi giochi in sconto su Xbox Store, con una selezione di produzioni davvero vasta, che include tra gli altri anche l'acclamato Red Dead Redemtpion 2 di Rockstar Games.
L'epopea western non è tuttavia l'unica produzione interessante protagonista delle promozioni Microsoft. A titolo di esempio, possiamo infatti citare l'inclusione del recente Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Immortals Fenix Rising, Watch Dogs Legion oppure Sunset Overdrive. Presenti poi all'appello piccole gemme indie, da Arise: A Simple Story a Ori and the Blind Forest.
Di seguito, trovate una selezione dei titoli in sconto su Xbox Store:
Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X
- Burnout Paradise Remastered EA Play 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 33% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 67% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Relicta Smart Delivery 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% DC Franchise Sale
- Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 67% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Drake Hollow Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
- Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% DC Franchise Sale
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- New Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Game Pass 20% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- ReCore Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Xbox Game Pass 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Age of Booty Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Asura’s Wrath Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dark Void Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Flock! Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DC Franchise Sale
- MEGA MAN 10 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- MEGA MAN 9 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DC Franchise Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DC Franchise Sale
- CastleStorm II Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DC Franchise Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Redout: Space Assault Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Twin Mirror Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Arise: A simple story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DC Franchise Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Darkwood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Guard Duty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Habroxia 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Let’s Sing 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Let’s Sing Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Let’s Sing Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DC Franchise Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Nippon Marathon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Project CARS 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Raji: An Ancient Epiс Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Rugby 20 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DC Franchise Sale
- Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Steampunk Tower 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Bunker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Technomancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tour de France 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Unturned Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- WARSAW Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Without Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Woodle Tree Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% DWG*
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 33% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- UFC 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spotlight Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% DWG*
- Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Operencia: the Stolen Sun Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale
- Summer in Mara Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
Sconti giochi Xbox 360
- Age of Booty Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Asura’s Wrath Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dark Void Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Flock! Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 75% DC Franchise Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% DC Franchise Sale
- Lost Planet 2 Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Lost Planet 3 Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Lost Planet Colonies Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- MEGA MAN 10 Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- MEGA MAN 9 Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Street Fighter IV Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Stuntman: Ignition Games On Demand 75% DWG*
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/AQwSbEVroK— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) May 11, 2021
