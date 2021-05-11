Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X|S e One, una marea di giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi Xbox Store

Nuovo martedì e sinonimo di nuovi giochi in sconto su Xbox Store, con una selezione di produzioni davvero vasta, che include tra gli altri anche l'acclamato Red Dead Redemtpion 2 di Rockstar Games.

L'epopea western non è tuttavia l'unica produzione interessante protagonista delle promozioni Microsoft. A titolo di esempio, possiamo infatti citare l'inclusione del recente Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Immortals Fenix Rising, Watch Dogs Legion oppure Sunset Overdrive. Presenti poi all'appello piccole gemme indie, da Arise: A Simple Story a Ori and the Blind Forest.

Di seguito, trovate una selezione dei titoli in sconto su Xbox Store:

Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X

  • Burnout Paradise Remastered EA Play 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 33% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 67% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Relicta Smart Delivery 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% DC Franchise Sale
  • Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 67% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Drake Hollow Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
  • Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% DC Franchise Sale
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • New Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Game Pass 20% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • ReCore Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Soulcalibur VI Xbox Game Pass 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Age of Booty Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Asura’s Wrath Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Dark Void Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Flock! Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DC Franchise Sale
  • MEGA MAN 10 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • MEGA MAN 9 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DC Franchise Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DC Franchise Sale
  • CastleStorm II Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DC Franchise Sale
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
  • Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Redout: Space Assault Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
  • STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Twin Mirror Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Arise: A simple story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DC Franchise Sale
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Control Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Darkwood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Guard Duty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Habroxia 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Let’s Sing Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Let’s Sing Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Lost Artifacts: Soulstone Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DC Franchise Sale
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Nippon Marathon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Project CARS 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Raji: An Ancient Epiс Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Rugby 20 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DC Franchise Sale
  • Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Steampunk Tower 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • The Bunker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • The Technomancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Tour de France 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Unturned Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • WARSAW Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Without Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Woodle Tree Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% DWG*
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 33% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • UFC 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% DWG*
  • Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Operencia: the Stolen Sun Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
  • She Sees Red Interactive Movie Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Summer in Mara Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Sconti giochi Xbox 360

  • Age of Booty Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Asura’s Wrath Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Dark Void Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Flock! Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 75% DC Franchise Sale
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% DC Franchise Sale
  • Lost Planet 2 Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Lost Planet 3 Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Lost Planet Colonies Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • MEGA MAN 10 Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • MEGA MAN 9 Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Skate 3 Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Street Fighter IV Backward Compatible 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Stuntman: Ignition Games On Demand 75% DWG*
Come di consueto, gli sconti segnalati resteranno attivi solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza fissata al prossimo 17 maggio 2021.
