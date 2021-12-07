Xbox Series X|S e One, sconti sui giochi: al via le nuove offerte su Xbox Store
Mentre Serious Sam 4 si aggiunge al catalogo Xbox Game Pass a sorpresa, il negozio digitale verdecrociato accoglie una nuova selezione di sconti su giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S.
Contestualmente all'avvio dell'ID@Xbox Winter Fest 2021, che vede la pubblicazione di oltre trenta Demo per i titoli parte del programma, gli Indie sono grandi protagonisti anche delle nuove promozioni settimanali. Da Sword of the NecroDancer ad Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, sono molte le piccole produzioni scontate, alle quali si affiancano anche diversi AAA. Di seguito, l'elenco dei giochi in sconto su Xbox Store:
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 80% Family Time Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 85% Family Time Sale
- The Sims 4 EA Play 85% Family Time Sale
- Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Concept Destruction Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Crash Drive 3 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Phoenotopia: Awakening Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
- Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Sword of the Necromancer Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- WW1 Game Series Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Smart Delivery 30% Family Time Sale
- An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Smart Delivery 25% Family Time Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered Smart Delivery 20% Family Time Sale
- GoNNer2 Smart Delivery 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Operation: Tango Smart Delivery 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 60% Family Time Sale
- Relicta Smart Delivery 70% Family Time Sale
- Spacebase Startopia Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
- Tannenberg Smart Delivery 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Verdun Smart Delivery 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox Game Pass 67% Family Time Sale
- KILLER QUEEN BLACK Xbox Game Pass 25% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Lethal League Blaze Xbox Game Pass 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- PHOGS! Xbox Game Pass 25% Family Time Sale
- Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Game Pass 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Secret Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service Xbox Game Pass 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Hunter: The Reckoning Xbox One Backward Compatible 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Family Time Sale
- LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Family Time Sale
- Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Family Time Sale
- MX Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Family Time Sale
- Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
- Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Family Time Sale
- Brunswick Pro Billiards Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Calico Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale
- Cardpocalypse Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Cat Quest II Xbox One X Enhanced 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Evan’s Remains Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Family Time Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Farm for your Life Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Family Time Sale
- Formula Retro Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Hover Xbox One X Enhanced 80% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Knight Squad 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Legends of Ethernal Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- Life of Fly 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- MotoGP 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Mutant Football League Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- My Little Riding Champion Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Family Time Sale
- Outbuddies DX Xbox One X Enhanced 80% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Party Arcade Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- PBA Pro Bowling 2021 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Potata: Fairy Flower Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
- RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- Redout – Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Rover Wars : Battle for Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 45% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Ruvato: Original Complex Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Shadow Gangs Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Sleepin’ Deeply Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
- STAB STAB STAB! Xbox One X Enhanced 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Storm Boy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
- Streets of Rogue Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Tangle Tower Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Towaga: Among Shadows Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Tracks – The Train Set Game Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Family Time Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Unrailed! Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- Unspottable Xbox One X Enhanced 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- War Tech Fighters Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- WINGSPAN Xbox One X Enhanced 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Wintermoor Tactics Club Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Wizard of Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- 8-Bit Armies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- 9th Dawn III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
- Aground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- At Sundown: Shots in the Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Aven Colony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Axis Football 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- BFF or Die Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Biped Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Blightbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Bonkies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Brick Breaker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Bunny Factory Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Butcher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Cannon Brawl Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Can’t Drive This Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- CarX Drift Racing Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- CastleStorm – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- CATTCH Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Family Time Sale
- Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
- Conglomerate 451: Overloaded Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- ConnecTank Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Family Time Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Crisis Wing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Cruz Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
- de Blob Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Dwarf Journey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Family Time Sale
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Eight Dragons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
- Extinction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Faeria Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Farm Frenzy: Refreshed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Feather Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Flaskoman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- Flying Islands Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- Galaxy Champions TV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Get Packed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
- Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Gunscape Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Harvest Moon: One World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Family Time Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Hellpoint Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Help Will Come Tomorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Hyposphere: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- Infinite Minigolf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Jet Set Knights Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Kona Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- Legendary Eleven Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Family Time Sale
- Let’s Cook Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Let’s Sing 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- Let’s Sing Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
- Let’s Sing Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Mad Streets Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Mahjong Adventure DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Marble Duel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Maximum Football 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
- Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Mayhem Brawler Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Monster Prom: XXL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Moon Raider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- MXGP3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- NASCAR Heat 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Family Time Sale
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Night Call Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Nippon Marathon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Oh…Sir! The Holloywood Roast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Out of Space: Couch Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Family Time Sale
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Oxenfree Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Pets no more Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Family Time Sale
- Pile Up! Box by Box Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Family Time Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Premium Pool Arena Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
- RIDE 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Sam & Max Save the World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Family Time Sale
- Screencheat Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- Shakes on a Plane Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Spy Chameleon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Star Crossed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Super Arcade Soccer 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- Super Soccer Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Tank Brawl 2: Armor Fury Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- The Last Campfire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Family Time Sale
- The Technomancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- The Unicorn Princess Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Titan Chaser Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Family Time Sale
- Trailblazers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Tricky Towers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- UnMetal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Warparty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- We Were Here Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- We Were Here Series Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- We Were Here Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- We Were Here Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- What the Box? Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- What The Dub?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Wildfire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Wind Peaks Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Windbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Family Time Sale
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
- Marooners Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Reus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Family Time Sale
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
- Save Your Nuts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Family Time Sale
- SpeedRunners Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
- Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Family Time Sale
- Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Family Time Sale
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Family Time Sale
- Quest Hunter Xbox Play Anywhere 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- REKT! High Octane Stunts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Splash Blast Panic Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG*
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 85% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Supermarket Shriek Xbox Play Anywhere 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Button City Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Family Time Sale
- RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*
Le nuove promozioni settimanali resteranno attive sino al prossimo 13 dicembre 2021.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/vXRRwJChRz— Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) December 7, 2021
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Store: Deals with Gold e nuovi sconti sui migliori giochi validi fino al 6 dicembre
- Xbox Store, al via il Black Friday: una marea di giochi Xbox One e Series X|S in sconto
- Xbox Store: perché in Giappone alcuni vecchi giochi costano 1.500 euro?
- Sconti Xbox Store: DBZ Kakarot, Immortals, A Plague Tale e tanti altri giochi in offerta
- Xbox Series X|S e One, ondata di giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 97 commentiHalo Infinite: Recensione della campagna, il grande ritorno di Master Chief
- 1 commentiPS5 e PS4, giochi in sconto per la Fine dell'Anno: 10 giochi a meno di 10 euro su PS Store
- Nier Automata e Sailor Moon uniti in questo cosplay di 2B col potere della luna
- 3 commentiCOD Vanguard e Warzone Pacific, trailer della Stagione 1: roadmap e orario di sblocco
- 4 commentiPlayStation Now: ecco i giochi gratis di dicembre tra GTA, Final Fantasy... e Keanu Reeves
- Xbox Series X torna acquistabile su Amazon, pochi pezzi disponibili
- The Matrix Awakens: il preload dell'app è gratis su PS5 e Series X, link al download
- PlayStation Plus: quando escono i nuovi giochi gratis di dicembre per PS4 e PS5?
- Genshin Impact: un cosplay di Ningguang favoloso di Kanalyss
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: il bundle Cavaliere Oscuro è gratis... se avete Prime Gaming