Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Xbox Series X|S e One, sconti sui giochi: al via le nuove offerte su Xbox Store

Xbox Series X|S e One, sconti sui giochi: al via le nuove offerte su Xbox Store
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Mentre Serious Sam 4 si aggiunge al catalogo Xbox Game Pass a sorpresa, il negozio digitale verdecrociato accoglie una nuova selezione di sconti su giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S.

Contestualmente all'avvio dell'ID@Xbox Winter Fest 2021, che vede la pubblicazione di oltre trenta Demo per i titoli parte del programma, gli Indie sono grandi protagonisti anche delle nuove promozioni settimanali. Da Sword of the NecroDancer ad Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, sono molte le piccole produzioni scontate, alle quali si affiancano anche diversi AAA. Di seguito, l'elenco dei giochi in sconto su Xbox Store:

  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 80% Family Time Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 85% Family Time Sale
  • The Sims 4 EA Play 85% Family Time Sale
  • Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Concept Destruction Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Crash Drive 3 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Phoenotopia: Awakening Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
  • Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Sword of the Necromancer Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • WW1 Game Series Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Smart Delivery 30% Family Time Sale
  • An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Smart Delivery 25% Family Time Sale
  • Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
  • Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered Smart Delivery 20% Family Time Sale
  • GoNNer2 Smart Delivery 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Operation: Tango Smart Delivery 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 60% Family Time Sale
  • Relicta Smart Delivery 70% Family Time Sale
  • Spacebase Startopia Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • Tannenberg Smart Delivery 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Verdun Smart Delivery 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox Game Pass 67% Family Time Sale
  • KILLER QUEEN BLACK Xbox Game Pass 25% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Lethal League Blaze Xbox Game Pass 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • PHOGS! Xbox Game Pass 25% Family Time Sale
  • Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Game Pass 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Secret Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service Xbox Game Pass 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Hunter: The Reckoning Xbox One Backward Compatible 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Family Time Sale
  • LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Family Time Sale
  • Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Family Time Sale
  • MX Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Family Time Sale
  • Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
  • Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Family Time Sale
  • Brunswick Pro Billiards Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Calico Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale
  • Cardpocalypse Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Cat Quest II Xbox One X Enhanced 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Evan’s Remains Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Family Time Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Farm for your Life Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Family Time Sale
  • Formula Retro Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Hover Xbox One X Enhanced 80% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Knight Squad 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Legends of Ethernal Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
  • Life of Fly 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • MotoGP 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Mutant Football League Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • My Little Riding Champion Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Family Time Sale
  • Outbuddies DX Xbox One X Enhanced 80% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Party Arcade Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • PBA Pro Bowling 2021 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Potata: Fairy Flower Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
  • RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
  • Redout – Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Rover Wars : Battle for Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 45% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Ruvato: Original Complex Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Shadow Gangs Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Sleepin’ Deeply Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
  • STAB STAB STAB! Xbox One X Enhanced 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Storm Boy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
  • Streets of Rogue Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Tangle Tower Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Towaga: Among Shadows Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Tracks – The Train Set Game Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Family Time Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Unrailed! Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
  • Unspottable Xbox One X Enhanced 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • War Tech Fighters Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • WINGSPAN Xbox One X Enhanced 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Wintermoor Tactics Club Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Wizard of Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
  • XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
  • 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • 8-Bit Armies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • 9th Dawn III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • Aground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • At Sundown: Shots in the Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Aven Colony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Axis Football 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • BFF or Die Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Biped Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Blightbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Bonkies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Brick Breaker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Bunny Factory Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Butcher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Cannon Brawl Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Can’t Drive This Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
  • Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • CarX Drift Racing Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • CastleStorm – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • CATTCH Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Family Time Sale
  • Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • Conglomerate 451: Overloaded Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • ConnecTank Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Family Time Sale
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Crisis Wing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Cruz Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • de Blob Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Do Not Feed the Monkeys Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Dwarf Journey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Family Time Sale
  • Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Eight Dragons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
  • Extinction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Faeria Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Farm Frenzy: Refreshed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Feather Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Flaskoman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Flying Islands Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
  • Galaxy Champions TV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Get Packed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
  • Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Gunscape Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Harvest Moon: One World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Family Time Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Hellpoint Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Help Will Come Tomorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Hyposphere: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Infinite Minigolf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Jet Set Knights Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Kona Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Legendary Eleven Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Family Time Sale
  • Let’s Cook Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Let’s Sing Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
  • Let’s Sing Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • M.A.C.E. Space Shooter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Mad Streets Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Mahjong Adventure DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Marble Duel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Maximum Football 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Mayhem Brawler Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Monster Prom: XXL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Moon Raider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • MXGP3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • NASCAR Heat 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Family Time Sale
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Night Call Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Nine Witches: Family Disruption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Nippon Marathon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Oh…Sir! The Holloywood Roast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Out of Space: Couch Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Family Time Sale
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Oxenfree Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Pets no more Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Family Time Sale
  • Pile Up! Box by Box Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Family Time Sale
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Premium Pool Arena Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • RIDE 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Sam & Max Save the World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Family Time Sale
  • Screencheat Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Shakes on a Plane Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Spy Chameleon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Star Crossed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Super Arcade Soccer 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Super Soccer Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Tank Brawl 2: Armor Fury Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • The Escapists + The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • The Fisherman – Fishing Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • The Last Campfire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Family Time Sale
  • The Technomancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • The Unicorn Princess Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Titan Chaser Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Family Time Sale
  • Trailblazers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Tricky Towers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • UnMetal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Warparty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • We Were Here Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • We Were Here Series Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • We Were Here Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • We Were Here Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • What the Box? Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • What The Dub?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Wildfire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Wind Peaks Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Windbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Family Time Sale
  • Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
  • Marooners Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Reus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Family Time Sale
  • Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
  • Save Your Nuts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Family Time Sale
  • SpeedRunners Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
  • Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
  • Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Family Time Sale
  • Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Family Time Sale
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Family Time Sale
  • Quest Hunter Xbox Play Anywhere 65% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • REKT! High Octane Stunts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Splash Blast Panic Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG*
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 85% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Supermarket Shriek Xbox Play Anywhere 50% ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
  • Button City Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Family Time Sale
  • RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*

Le nuove promozioni settimanali resteranno attive sino al prossimo 13 dicembre 2021.

Quanto è interessante?
2
offerta

Sconti giochi per Xbox Series X: ultimi giorni delle offerte estive

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. PlayStation Plus e PS Now: disponibili da oggi i giochi gratis di dicembre per PS4 e PS5
  2. Nuove offerte PlayStation Store: tanti giochi in sconto a meno di 6 euro