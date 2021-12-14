Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto: le nuove offerte settimanali su Xbox Store

Mentre si godono la splendida docu-serie Power On: The Story of Xbox, ora disponibili gratuitamente per la visione, gli appassionati del mondo Microsoft possono prepararsi al Natale con una nuova ondata di giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in sconto.

Le pagine di Xbox Store hanno infatti accolto le nuove promozioni settimanali, che includono AAA e pregevoli Indie. Sull'onda della presentazione di ricche novità su A Plague Tale: Requiem, troviamo A Plague Tale: Innocence in promozione, con uno sconto di ben il 75%. Presenti all'appello anche il recente Hood: Outlaws & Legends, titolo multiplayer ispirato al mondo di Robin Hood, GreedFall o l'intrigante Vampyr. Di seguito, trovate una selezione di giochi in offerta, mentre segnaliamo che sullo store di Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S sono inoltre attive molte promozioni dedicate ai titoli free to play.

Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S

  • A Gummy’s Life Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
  • GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Sale
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Sale
  • Outbreak Co-Op Anthology Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
  • GreedFall Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
  • The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • The Wild at Heart Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
  • Trailmakers Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
  • Port Royale 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Redout: Space Assault Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Sir Lovelot Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Akuto: Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Add-On Sale
  • Dead Dust Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Add-On Sale
  • Fin and the Ancient Mystery Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Five Dates Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Goosebumps Dead of Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Ikenfell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Add-On Sale
  • Just Dance 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • MageQuit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • MechaNika Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Nidhogg 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Paladins Starter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Free To Play Sale
  • Prison Architect: DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Add-On Sale
  • Quern – Undying Thoughts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Rememoried Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Revenant Saga Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Sale
  • SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Free To Play Sale
  • SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
  • Speed 3 – Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • The Dark Eye: Memoria Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Tony and Clyde Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Trüberbrook Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Void Bastards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • World Soccer Strikers ’91 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • World War Z: Aftermath Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% DWG*
  • AntVentor Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Mechstermination Force Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*
  • Neverout Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
Giochi Xbox 360
  • Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 60% DWG*
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
  • Omerta – City of Gangsters Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Rockstar Table Tennis Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG*
  • The Outfit Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Tropico 5 Games On Demand 75% DWG*

Come di consueto, le promozioni avranno una durata limitata, con scadenza fissata al prossimo 20 dicembre 2021.

