Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto: le nuove offerte settimanali su Xbox Store

Mentre si godono la splendida docu-serie Power On: The Story of Xbox, ora disponibili gratuitamente per la visione, gli appassionati del mondo Microsoft possono prepararsi al Natale con una nuova ondata di giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in sconto.
Le pagine di Xbox Store hanno infatti accolto le nuove promozioni settimanali, che includono AAA e pregevoli Indie. Sull'onda della presentazione di ricche novità su A Plague Tale: Requiem, troviamo A Plague Tale: Innocence in promozione, con uno sconto di ben il 75%. Presenti all'appello anche il recente Hood: Outlaws & Legends, titolo multiplayer ispirato al mondo di Robin Hood, GreedFall o l'intrigante Vampyr. Di seguito, trovate una selezione di giochi in offerta, mentre segnaliamo che sullo store di Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S sono inoltre attive molte promozioni dedicate ai titoli free to play.
Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S
- A Gummy’s Life Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
- GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Sale
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Sale
- Outbreak Co-Op Anthology Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- GreedFall Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- The Wild at Heart Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Trailmakers Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
- Port Royale 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Redout: Space Assault Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Sir Lovelot Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Akuto: Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Add-On Sale
- Dead Dust Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Add-On Sale
- Fin and the Ancient Mystery Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Five Dates Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Goosebumps Dead of Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Ikenfell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Add-On Sale
- Just Dance 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- MageQuit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- MechaNika Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Nidhogg 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Paladins Starter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Free To Play Sale
- Prison Architect: DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Add-On Sale
- Quern – Undying Thoughts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Rememoried Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Revenant Saga Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Sale
- SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Free To Play Sale
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Speed 3 – Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- The Dark Eye: Memoria Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Tony and Clyde Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Trüberbrook Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Void Bastards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- World Soccer Strikers ’91 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- World War Z: Aftermath Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% DWG*
- AntVentor Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Mechstermination Force Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*
- Neverout Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale
- Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 60% DWG*
- Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
- Omerta – City of Gangsters Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Rockstar Table Tennis Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG*
- The Outfit Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Tropico 5 Games On Demand 75% DWG*
Come di consueto, le promozioni avranno una durata limitata, con scadenza fissata al prossimo 20 dicembre 2021.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/QIqV75uvXz— Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) December 14, 2021
