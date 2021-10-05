Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X|S e One, tanti giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store

Xbox Series X|S e One, tanti giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
Puntualissima come ogni settimana, anche martedì 5 ottobre approda su Xbox Store una nuova ondata di sconti per i giochi Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Mentre Marvel's Avengers conquista trionfalmente Xbox Game Pass, gli utenti verdecrociati possono dunque approfittare di interessanti saldi su moltissime produzioni. Tra queste ultime, possiamo ad esempio citare l'apprezzato A Plague Tale: Innocence. In attesa dell'esordio del sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem, il titolo Asobo è infatti proposto con uno sconto di ben il 75%. Sul fronte Indie, segnaliamo anche il coinvolgente Lost Words: Beyond the Page e l'ottimo Narita Boy. Per le grandi produzioni, sconto per i nuovi ingressi in Xbox Game Pass, come Scarlet Nexus e il già citato Marvel's Avengers.

Di seguito, l'elenco delle promozioni al momento attive su Xbox Store:

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

  • Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
  • Neon Chrome Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Harvest Sale
  • Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 40% Harvest Sale
  • Curved Space Smart Delivery 20% Harvest Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Sale
  • Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 60% Harvest Sale
  • Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Harvest Sale
  • Relicta Smart Delivery 75% Harvest Sale
  • SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Harvest Sale
  • Spacebase Startopia Smart Delivery 40% Harvest Sale
  • WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 75% Harvest Sale
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 75% Harvest Sale
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
  • eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION Xbox Game Pass 80% Harvest Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox Game Pass 35% Harvest Sale
  • Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 50% Harvest Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale
  • Narita Boy Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 60% Harvest Sale
  • Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 65% DWG*
  • SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 30% Harvest Sale
  • Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Harvest Sale
  • The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 65% Harvest Sale
  • The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 65% Harvest Sale
  • The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 60% Harvest Sale
  • The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG*
  • Tropico 6 Xbox Game Pass 50% Harvest Sale
  • Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 67% Harvest Sale
  • Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 60% Harvest Sale
  • I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Harvest Sale
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 69% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% Publisher Sale
  • Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Harvest Sale
  • Metal Gear Solid HD Edition 2 & 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Harvest Sale
  • Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Port Royale 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
  • Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Arcade Spirits Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Close To The Sun Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Harvest Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Harvest Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Harvest Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Harvest Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
  • DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Harvest Sale
  • Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Harvest Sale
  • God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Harvest Sale
  • Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Hitman – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Harvest Sale
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Harvest Sale
  • Landflix Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Harvest Sale
  • Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Harvest Sale
  • Minesweeper Genius Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
  • Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
  • Race With Ryan Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Harvest Sale
  • RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Sigi – A Fart for Melusina Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Harvest Sale
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Harvest Sale
  • STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Subdivision Infinity DX Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Harvest Sale
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Harvest Sale
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Harvest Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Harvest Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Harvest Sale
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Harvest Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Harvest Sale
  • V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
  • V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
  • War Tech Fighters Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Xenon Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Harvest Sale
  • ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Harvest Sale
  • 2Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Harvest Sale
  • 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Harvest Sale
  • 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Harvest Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Akinofa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Harvest Sale
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Bard’s Gold Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Harvest Sale
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Harvest Sale
  • Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Harvest Sale
  • Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Harvest Sale
  • Cryogear Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
  • Dark Quest 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Daymare: 1998 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Harvest Sale
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Harvest Sale
  • Dog Duty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Harvest Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Harvest Sale
  • Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Harvest Sale
  • eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Harvest Sale
  • Ellen – The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Forgotton Anne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • From Shadows Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
  • Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Indiecalypse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • Kona Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Harvest Sale
  • Let’s Sing Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Harvest Sale
  • Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Harvest Sale
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Minoria Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Harvest Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Harvest Sale
  • Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • NASCAR Heat 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Harvest Sale
  • NeuroVoider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Nexomon: Extinction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Nine Witches: Family Disruption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Open Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Harvest Sale
  • Pile Up! Box by Box Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Harvest Sale
  • Port Royale 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
  • Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Harvest Sale
  • Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Harvest Sale
  • REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
  • Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Shadows: Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Harvest Sale
  • Sig.NULL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Spotlight Sale
  • Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Harvest Sale
  • Slender: The Arrival Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Smelter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Snakeybus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Splasher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Steel Rats Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Story of a Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Strider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Styx: Master of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Harvest Sale
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • The Explorer Of Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Town of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • This is the Zodiac Speaking Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
  • Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Tour de France 2017 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
  • TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • Virginia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Windbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
  • Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Harvest Sale
  • Marooners Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Harvest Sale
  • Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
  • The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% DWG*
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% DWG*
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Harvest Sale
  • UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Harvest Sale
  • Vikings Wolves of Midgard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Harvest Sale
  • Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Restless Hero Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG*
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% DWG*

Giochi Xbox 360 in sconto

  • Alone in the Dark Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • ArcaniA Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Dark Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Dollar Dash Arcade 70% DWG*
  • I Am Alive Backward Compatible 70% Harvest Sale
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 55% Publisher Sale
  • METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE Backward Compatible 75% Harvest Sale
  • METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3 Backward Compatible 67% Harvest Sale
  • Midway Arcade Origins Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Outland Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Tropcio 4 Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Zombie Driver HD Arcade 70% DWG*
I nuovi Deals with Gold e sconti Xbox Store resteranno attivi sino al prossimo 11 ottobre 2021.
Sconti giochi per Xbox Series X: ultimi giorni delle offerte estive

