Xbox Series X|S e One, tanti giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
Puntualissima come ogni settimana, anche martedì 5 ottobre approda su Xbox Store una nuova ondata di sconti per i giochi Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e Xbox 360.
Mentre Marvel's Avengers conquista trionfalmente Xbox Game Pass, gli utenti verdecrociati possono dunque approfittare di interessanti saldi su moltissime produzioni. Tra queste ultime, possiamo ad esempio citare l'apprezzato A Plague Tale: Innocence. In attesa dell'esordio del sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem, il titolo Asobo è infatti proposto con uno sconto di ben il 75%. Sul fronte Indie, segnaliamo anche il coinvolgente Lost Words: Beyond the Page e l'ottimo Narita Boy. Per le grandi produzioni, sconto per i nuovi ingressi in Xbox Game Pass, come Scarlet Nexus e il già citato Marvel's Avengers.
Di seguito, l'elenco delle promozioni al momento attive su Xbox Store:
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
- Neon Chrome Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Harvest Sale
- Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 40% Harvest Sale
- Curved Space Smart Delivery 20% Harvest Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Sale
- Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 60% Harvest Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Harvest Sale
- Relicta Smart Delivery 75% Harvest Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Harvest Sale
- Spacebase Startopia Smart Delivery 40% Harvest Sale
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 75% Harvest Sale
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 75% Harvest Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale
- Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION Xbox Game Pass 80% Harvest Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox Game Pass 35% Harvest Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 50% Harvest Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale
- Narita Boy Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 60% Harvest Sale
- Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 65% DWG*
- SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 30% Harvest Sale
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Harvest Sale
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 65% Harvest Sale
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 65% Harvest Sale
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 60% Harvest Sale
- The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG*
- Tropico 6 Xbox Game Pass 50% Harvest Sale
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 67% Harvest Sale
- Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 60% Harvest Sale
- I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Harvest Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 69% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% Publisher Sale
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Harvest Sale
- Metal Gear Solid HD Edition 2 & 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Harvest Sale
- Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Port Royale 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Arcade Spirits Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Close To The Sun Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Harvest Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Harvest Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Harvest Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Harvest Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Harvest Sale
- Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Harvest Sale
- God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Harvest Sale
- Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Hitman – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Harvest Sale
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Harvest Sale
- Landflix Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Harvest Sale
- Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Harvest Sale
- Minesweeper Genius Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
- Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
- Race With Ryan Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Harvest Sale
- RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Sigi – A Fart for Melusina Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Harvest Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Harvest Sale
- STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Subdivision Infinity DX Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Harvest Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Harvest Sale
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Harvest Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Harvest Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Harvest Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Harvest Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Harvest Sale
- V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Harvest Sale
- War Tech Fighters Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Xenon Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Harvest Sale
- ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Harvest Sale
- 2Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Harvest Sale
- 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Harvest Sale
- 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Harvest Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Akinofa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Harvest Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Bard’s Gold Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Harvest Sale
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Harvest Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Harvest Sale
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Harvest Sale
- Cryogear Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- Dark Quest 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Daymare: 1998 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Harvest Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Harvest Sale
- Dog Duty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Harvest Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Harvest Sale
- Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Harvest Sale
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Harvest Sale
- Ellen – The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Forgotton Anne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- From Shadows Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Indiecalypse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Kona Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Harvest Sale
- Let’s Sing Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Harvest Sale
- Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Harvest Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Minoria Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Harvest Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Harvest Sale
- Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- NASCAR Heat 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Harvest Sale
- NeuroVoider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Nexomon: Extinction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Open Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Harvest Sale
- Pile Up! Box by Box Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Harvest Sale
- Port Royale 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
- Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Harvest Sale
- Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Harvest Sale
- REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Shadows: Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Harvest Sale
- Sig.NULL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Spotlight Sale
- Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Harvest Sale
- Slender: The Arrival Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Smelter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Snakeybus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Splasher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Steel Rats Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Story of a Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Strider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Styx: Master of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Harvest Sale
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- The Explorer Of Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- The Town of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- This is the Zodiac Speaking Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Harvest Sale
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Tour de France 2017 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Harvest Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Harvest Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- Virginia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Harvest Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Harvest Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Windbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Harvest Sale
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Harvest Sale
- Marooners Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale
- Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Harvest Sale
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% DWG*
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% DWG*
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Harvest Sale
- UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Harvest Sale
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Harvest Sale
- Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Spotlight Sale
- Restless Hero Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG*
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% DWG*
Giochi Xbox 360 in sconto
- Alone in the Dark Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- ArcaniA Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Dark Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Dollar Dash Arcade 70% DWG*
- I Am Alive Backward Compatible 70% Harvest Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 55% Publisher Sale
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE Backward Compatible 75% Harvest Sale
- METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3 Backward Compatible 67% Harvest Sale
- Midway Arcade Origins Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Outland Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Tropcio 4 Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Zombie Driver HD Arcade 70% DWG*
