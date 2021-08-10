Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X, tantissimi giochi in sconto: nuovi saldi estivi

Puntuale come ogni martedì, approda sullo store digitale di Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S una nuova ondata di sconti speciali e promozioni, con moltissimi giochi proposti a prezzo ridotto.

Moltissime le produzioni coinvolte, tra le quali trovano spazio tanto Assassin's Creed: Valhalla quanto Grand Theft Auto 5 e Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Presenti all'appello anche molti titoli Bethesda, tra le serie di DOOM, The Elder Scrolls e Fallout. Spazio anche ai DLC, con promozioni che includono il Season Pass di Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Di seguito, una selezione delle offerte disponibili:

Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 25% Add-On Sale
  • Battlefield 4 EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator Launch Discount 15% Spotlight Sale
  • Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Sale
  • Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Sale
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
  • Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 85% QuakeCon Sale
  • Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • DOOM Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
  • DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
  • DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 67% QuakeCon Sale
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
  • DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% QuakeCon Sale
  • Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 67% QuakeCon Sale
  • For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Oblivion (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Prey Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • RAGE (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 60% QuakeCon Sale
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% QuakeCon Sale
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% QuakeCon Sale
  • Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% QuakeCon Sale
  • Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% QuakeCon Sale
  • Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% QuakeCon Sale
  • Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% QuakeCon Sale
  • Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Oblivion DLC Knights of the Nine Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Oblivion DLC Shivering Isles Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • ASCENDANCE – First Horizon Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% QuakeCon Sale
  • DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale
  • Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Golem Gates Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Murder Miners Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Rage 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale
  • Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% QuakeCon Sale
  • XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • 88 Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Blackwood Crossing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Caveman Warriors Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Coffin Dodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% QuakeCon Sale
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% QuakeCon Sale
  • DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% QuakeCon Sale
  • Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% QuakeCon Sale
  • Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 – XXL Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far-Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Infinity Runner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Just Dance 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Outbreak: Lost Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Paladins Starter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Add-On Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Regions of Ruin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Rugby 20 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
  • Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
  • Sentinels of Freedom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Surf World Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% QuakeCon Sale
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% QuakeCon Sale
  • The Monster Couch Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • The Technomancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Trailblazers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • UnderMine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Warparty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% QuakeCon Sale
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Publisher Sale
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Sale
  • Cold Silence Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Spotlight Sale
Ricordiamo che le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per pochi giorni, con scadenza fissata al prossimo martedì 16 agosto. Successivamente, Microsoft attiverà anche gli speciali sconti Xbox Gamescom 2021, organizzati per celebrare la fiera di settore. Durante quest'ultima, peraltro, il colosso di Redmond terrà una speciale conferenza sulle novità in casa Xbox.

