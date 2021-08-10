Xbox Series X, tantissimi giochi in sconto: nuovi saldi estivi
Puntuale come ogni martedì, approda sullo store digitale di Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S una nuova ondata di sconti speciali e promozioni, con moltissimi giochi proposti a prezzo ridotto.
Moltissime le produzioni coinvolte, tra le quali trovano spazio tanto Assassin's Creed: Valhalla quanto Grand Theft Auto 5 e Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Presenti all'appello anche molti titoli Bethesda, tra le serie di DOOM, The Elder Scrolls e Fallout. Spazio anche ai DLC, con promozioni che includono il Season Pass di Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Di seguito, una selezione delle offerte disponibili:
Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 25% Add-On Sale
- Battlefield 4 EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Lawn Mowing Simulator Launch Discount 15% Spotlight Sale
- Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Sale
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 85% QuakeCon Sale
- Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 67% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 67% QuakeCon Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Oblivion (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Prey Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- RAGE (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 60% QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Oblivion DLC Knights of the Nine Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Oblivion DLC Shivering Isles Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- ASCENDANCE – First Horizon Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale
- Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Golem Gates Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Murder Miners Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Rage 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% QuakeCon Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% QuakeCon Sale
- XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- 88 Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Blackwood Crossing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Caveman Warriors Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Coffin Dodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% QuakeCon Sale
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 – XXL Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Far-Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Infinity Runner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Outbreak: Lost Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Paladins Starter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Add-On Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Regions of Ruin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Rugby 20 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
- Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
- Sentinels of Freedom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Surf World Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% QuakeCon Sale
- The Monster Couch Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Technomancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Trailblazers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- UnderMine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Warparty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% QuakeCon Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Publisher Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Publisher Sale
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Sale
- Cold Silence Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Spotlight Sale
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/p4TuNEeyMb— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) August 10, 2021
