Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One, giochi in sconto: al via le nuove promozioni su store Xbox

Come ogni martedì, l'universo Xbox propone una nuova carrellata di sconti e promozioni, tra Deals With Gold e iniziative attivate dai publisher. Per questa settimana, al catalogo contribuiscono con decisione sia Ubisoft sia Activision.

Tra i titoli scontati troviamo infatti l'ultimo capitolo della serie COD, con Call of Duty: Back Ops Cold War proposto con sconti che variano dal 17% al 25% a seconda dell'edizione. La software house francese rende invece disponibili moltissimi sconti sulla saga di Assassin's Creed, inclusi capitoli più recenti racchiusi in un interessante bundle che propone Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey e Assassin's Creed: Origins a un prezzo speciale. Di seguito, alcuni degli sconti attivi su Xbox Store:

Sconti Giochi Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S / Xbox One

  • A Way Out EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
  • Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
  • Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 45% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Currently Not Available 55% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Sale
  • Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Black Desert: Explorer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 67% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG*
  • Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
  • Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Brutal Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Franchise Sale
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Franchise Sale
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 17% Franchise Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Franchise Sale
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 17% Franchise Sale
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
  • Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Darkestville Castle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • DarkStar One Games On Demand 80% DWG*
  • Dead End Job Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Descenders Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
  • Desert Child Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
  • Destroy All Humans! Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
  • DOOM (1993) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • DOOM 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • DOOM 64 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • DOOM II (Classic) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Going Under Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • I AM ALIVE Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
  • Inferno 2+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC Add-On 30% DWG*
  • Just Dance 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 55% DWG*
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 50% DWG*
  • Nidhogg 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Niffelheim Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Pen and Paper Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Portal Knights – Legendary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
  • Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
  • Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale
  • Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Spellspire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • STEEP and The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Surviving Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Surviving Mars – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
  • Train Sim World 2020 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Vampire’s Fall: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Virginia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
  • Xenoraid Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
Sconti Giochi Xbox 360
  • Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • DarkStar One Games On Demand 80% DWG*
  • Dollar Dash Arcade 75% DWG*
  • Enemy Front Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Enemy Front Multiplayer Expansion Pack Add-On 67% DWG*
  • Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • I Am Alive Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Outland Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia Classic Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale

Le nuove promozioni proposte sullo store Xbox avranno una durata limitata, con scadenza prevista per il prossimo 15 marzo.

