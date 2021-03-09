Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One, giochi in sconto: al via le nuove promozioni su store Xbox
Come ogni martedì, l'universo Xbox propone una nuova carrellata di sconti e promozioni, tra Deals With Gold e iniziative attivate dai publisher. Per questa settimana, al catalogo contribuiscono con decisione sia Ubisoft sia Activision.
Tra i titoli scontati troviamo infatti l'ultimo capitolo della serie COD, con Call of Duty: Back Ops Cold War proposto con sconti che variano dal 17% al 25% a seconda dell'edizione. La software house francese rende invece disponibili moltissimi sconti sulla saga di Assassin's Creed, inclusi capitoli più recenti racchiusi in un interessante bundle che propone Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey e Assassin's Creed: Origins a un prezzo speciale. Di seguito, alcuni degli sconti attivi su Xbox Store:
Sconti Giochi Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S / Xbox One
- A Way Out EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
- Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 45% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Currently Not Available 55% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Sale
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 67% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG*
- Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Brutal Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Franchise Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Franchise Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 17% Franchise Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Franchise Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 17% Franchise Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
- Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Darkestville Castle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- DarkStar One Games On Demand 80% DWG*
- Dead End Job Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Descenders Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
- Desert Child Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- DOOM (1993) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- DOOM 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- DOOM 64 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Going Under Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- I AM ALIVE Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30% Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
- Inferno 2+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC Add-On 30% DWG*
- Just Dance 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 55% DWG*
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 50% DWG*
- Nidhogg 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Niffelheim Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Pen and Paper Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
- Portal Knights – Legendary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
- Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Spellspire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- STEEP and The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Surviving Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Surviving Mars – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
- Train Sim World 2020 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Vampire’s Fall: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Virginia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- Xenoraid Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- DarkStar One Games On Demand 80% DWG*
- Dollar Dash Arcade 75% DWG*
- Enemy Front Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Enemy Front Multiplayer Expansion Pack Add-On 67% DWG*
- Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- I Am Alive Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Outland Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia Classic Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
Le nuove promozioni proposte sullo store Xbox avranno una durata limitata, con scadenza prevista per il prossimo 15 marzo.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including discounts on a number of @CallofDuty titles https://t.co/FFMhZJ7f0S— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 9, 2021
