Xbox Series X: sono più di 140 i team di sviluppo al lavoro sulla console

Tra le novità più interessanti annunciate questo pomeriggio nel corso dell'Inside Xbox non possiamo certo non citare l'incredibile numero di software house attualmente al lavoro su progetti dedicati alla console di prossima generazione Microsoft, Xbox Series X.

Con un breve filmato mostrato durante l'evento, sono infatti stati mostrati a schermo i loghi dei circa 140 team che si stanno occupando dei giochi che faranno il proprio debutto anche su Xbox Series X. Tra i nomi più famosi troviamo From Software (che Elden Ring sia uno dei giochi ottimizzati per Series X sin dal day one?), Remedy, Bethesda, Warner Bros. e Playdead.

Ecco di seguito una piccola parte dell'elenco completo dei 140 team al lavoro sulla console:

  • 2K Games
  • Activision
  • Avalanche Studios Group
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Bethesda Softworks
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Bohemia Interactive
  • Bungie
  • Capcom
  • CD Projekt RED
  • Codemasters
  • Crystal Dyanmics
  • Crytek
  • Deep Silver
  • Devolver Digital
  • Dontnod Entertainment
  • Electronic Arts
  • Eidos Montreal
  • Epic Games
  • Flying Wild Hog
  • Focus Home Interactive
  • FromSoftware
  • Gearbox Publishing
  • IO Interactive
  • Konami
  • Koei Tecmo Games
  • Larian Studios
  • People Can Fly
  • Piranha Bytes
  • Playdead
  • Psyonix
  • PUBG Corporation
  • Rebellion
  • Remedy Entertainment
  • Roblox
  • Saber Interactive
  • Sega
  • Square Enix
  • Team17
  • Techland
  • Tencent Games
  • THQ Nordic
  • TripWire Interactive
  • tinyBuild
  • Ubisoft
  • Wargaming.net
  • Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

A proposito di giochi in arrivo solo sulla console Microsoft, sapevate che Scorn sarà un'esclusiva temporale Xbox Series X?

