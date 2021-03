Xbox Series X, Bethesda e Game Pass: i nuovi giochi saranno esclusive? Parla Tom Warren

if you're wondering how Microsoft will handle Bethesda games and exclusives on Xbox, look at what Xbox CFO Tim Stuart said back in November. A "first or better" approach with Xbox Game Pass. pic.twitter.com/RQ82sfHWdn

of course there will be some exclusive Bethesda content for Xbox Game Pass. Just like Netflix / Disney+ has exclusive content, but I don't believe every future Bethesda game is suddenly going to be Xbox-only. Curious to hear Microsoft's full plans, though