Xbox Series X e controller a tema Bluey: parte il contest per il lancio del videogioco

The perfect way to play Bluey The Videogame: with a #Bluey Xbox!



Follow and RT with #BlueyXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom @OfficialBlueyTV Xbox Series X & controller.



Ages 18+. Ends 12/13/23. Rules: https://t.co/o7jQCwIfzY pic.twitter.com/fNgd2iXjHe