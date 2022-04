Xbox Series X e Elden Ring al top a marzo in USA, PS5 soffre, è introvabile

US NPD HW - Xbox hardware unit and dollar sales in March 2022 set new all-time March highs for the platform. Previous Xbox bests were set in March 2011 (units) and March 2014 (dollars).

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - Elden Ring remains the best-selling game of 2022 year-to-date, and now ranks second over the 12 month period ending March 2022 with dollar sales trailing only those of Call of Duty: Vanguard.