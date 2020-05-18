Xbox Series X: tutti i giochi annunciati, esclusive e rumor, aggiornamento maggio 2020
Dopo gli annunci delle scorse settimane in attesa di vedere i nuovi giochi Microsoft per Xbox Series X<(a>, è arrivato il momento di fare chiarezza sui giochi già annunciati, rumoreggiati e ottimizzati per la nuova console Microsoft.
Tra i giochi annunciati ufficialmente per Xbox Series X troviamo Battlefield 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, DiRT 5, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters, Gears 5, Halo Infinite e Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Xbox Series X giochi annunciati
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Battlefield 6
- Bright Memory Infinite
- Call of the Sea
- Chorus
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DiRT 5
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- Gods and Monsters
- Gears 5 (esclusiva Microsoft)
- Halo Infinite (esclusiva Microsoft)
- Madden NFL 21
- MicroMan
- Observer System Redux
- Outriders
- Rainbow Six Quarantine
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Scarlet Nexus
- Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 (esclusiva Microsoft)
- Scorn (esclusiva Xbox One e PC)
- The Ascent
- The Lord of the Rings Gollum
- The Medium (esclusiva Xbox One e PC)
- Second Extinction
- Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Yakuza Like A Dragon SEGA
Giochi ottimizzati Xbox Series X
Anche questa lista è ben nutrita e include tutti i giochi presentati durante l'Inside Xbox di inizi omaggio come Chorus, Call of the Sea, Madden NFL 21, Scarlet Nexus, Scorn, The Ascent e Yakuza Like A Dragon. Ecco tutti i giochi ottimizzati per Xbox Series X:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Bright Memory Infinite
- Call of the Sea
- Chorus
- DiRT 5
- Gears 5
- Madden NFL 21
- Scarlet Nexus
- Second Extinction
- Scorn
- The Ascent
- The Medium
- Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2
- Yakuza Like A Dragon
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Wasteland 3
- Psychonauts 2
- LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
- Dying Light 2
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- CrossFire X
- Tales of Arise
- Starfield
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- Elden Ring
L'elenco qui sopra è riportato da IGN USA nella Wiki Xbox Series X e include giochi già usciti o in dirittura di arrivo come Ori and the Will of the Wisps (pubblicato a marzo su Xbox One e PC), Minecraft Dungeons (26 maggio), Microsoft Flight Simulator, Wasteland 3 (agosto), Dying Light 2, Tales of Arise e CrossFire X, oltre a Elden Ring, Starfield e LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X
