Xbox Series X: tutti i giochi annunciati, esclusive e rumor, aggiornamento maggio 2020

Dopo gli annunci delle scorse settimane in attesa di vedere i nuovi giochi Microsoft per Xbox Series X<(a>, è arrivato il momento di fare chiarezza sui giochi già annunciati, rumoreggiati e ottimizzati per la nuova console Microsoft.

Tra i giochi annunciati ufficialmente per Xbox Series X troviamo Battlefield 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, DiRT 5, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters, Gears 5, Halo Infinite e Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Xbox Series X giochi annunciati

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Battlefield 6
  • Bright Memory Infinite
  • Call of the Sea
  • Chorus
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • DiRT 5
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • Gods and Monsters
  • Gears 5 (esclusiva Microsoft)
  • Halo Infinite (esclusiva Microsoft)
  • Madden NFL 21
  • MicroMan
  • Observer System Redux
  • Outriders
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 (esclusiva Microsoft)
  • Scorn (esclusiva Xbox One e PC)
  • The Ascent
  • The Lord of the Rings Gollum
  • The Medium (esclusiva Xbox One e PC)
  • Second Extinction
  • Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Yakuza Like A Dragon SEGA

Giochi ottimizzati Xbox Series X

Anche questa lista è ben nutrita e include tutti i giochi presentati durante l'Inside Xbox di inizi omaggio come Chorus, Call of the Sea, Madden NFL 21, Scarlet Nexus, Scorn, The Ascent e Yakuza Like A Dragon. Ecco tutti i giochi ottimizzati per Xbox Series X:

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Bright Memory Infinite
  • Call of the Sea
  • Chorus
  • DiRT 5
  • Gears 5
  • Madden NFL 21
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Second Extinction
  • Scorn
  • The Ascent
  • The Medium
  • Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2
  • Yakuza Like A Dragon
Xbox Series X: rumor nuovi giochi
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Wasteland 3
  • Psychonauts 2
  • LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
  • Dying Light 2
  • Phantasy Star Online 2
  • CrossFire X
  • Tales of Arise
  • Starfield
  • The Elder Scrolls VI
  • Elden Ring

L'elenco qui sopra è riportato da IGN USA nella Wiki Xbox Series X e include giochi già usciti o in dirittura di arrivo come Ori and the Will of the Wisps (pubblicato a marzo su Xbox One e PC), Minecraft Dungeons (26 maggio), Microsoft Flight Simulator, Wasteland 3 (agosto), Dying Light 2, Tales of Arise e CrossFire X, oltre a Elden Ring, Starfield e LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

