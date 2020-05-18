Xbox Series X: tutti i giochi annunciati, esclusive e rumor, aggiornamento maggio 2020

Dopo gli annunci delle scorse settimane in attesa di vedere i nuovi giochi Microsoft per Xbox Series X<(a>, è arrivato il momento di fare chiarezza sui giochi già annunciati, rumoreggiati e ottimizzati per la nuova console Microsoft.

Tra i giochi annunciati ufficialmente per Xbox Series X troviamo Battlefield 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, DiRT 5, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters, Gears 5, Halo Infinite e Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Xbox Series X giochi annunciati

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Battlefield 6

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

DiRT 5

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Gods and Monsters

Gears 5 (esclusiva Microsoft)

Halo Infinite (esclusiva Microsoft)

Madden NFL 21

MicroMan

Observer System Redux

Outriders

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Scarlet Nexus

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 (esclusiva Microsoft)

Scorn (esclusiva Xbox One e PC)

The Ascent

The Lord of the Rings Gollum

The Medium (esclusiva Xbox One e PC)

Second Extinction

Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Yakuza Like A Dragon SEGA

Giochi ottimizzati Xbox Series X

Anche questa lista è ben nutrita e include tutti i giochi presentati durante l'Inside Xbox di inizi omaggio come Chorus, Call of the Sea, Madden NFL 21, Scarlet Nexus, Scorn, The Ascent e Yakuza Like A Dragon. Ecco tutti i giochi ottimizzati per Xbox Series X:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chorus

DiRT 5

Gears 5

Madden NFL 21

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extinction

Scorn

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Yakuza Like A Dragon

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Minecraft Dungeons

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Wasteland 3

Psychonauts 2

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Dying Light 2

Phantasy Star Online 2

CrossFire X

Tales of Arise

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls VI

Elden Ring

Xbox Series X: rumor nuovi giochi

L'elenco qui sopra è riportato da IGN USA nella Wiki Xbox Series X e include giochi già usciti o in dirittura di arrivo come Ori and the Will of the Wisps (pubblicato a marzo su Xbox One e PC), Minecraft Dungeons (26 maggio), Microsoft Flight Simulator, Wasteland 3 (agosto), Dying Light 2, Tales of Arise e CrossFire X, oltre a Elden Ring, Starfield e LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.