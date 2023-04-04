Xbox Series X, giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi settimanali su Xbox Store
In attesa delle conferenze (non)E3 annunciate da Microsoft e in programma per il prossimo giugno, gli utenti verdecrociati possono approfittare di tanti sconti sui giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.
Tra i titoli protagonisti delle nuove promozioni proposte da Xbox Store, dopo il successo dell'Open Beta di Diablo IV, possiamo segnalare Diablo II: Resurrected, ma anche Forza Horizon 5, Ni no Kuni: La Minaccia della Strega Cinerea - Remastered, A Plague: Tale, A Juggler's Tale, The Surge 2 e tanti altri. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei titoli al momento in promozione su Xbox Store.
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Breakers Collection Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- Crazy Gravity Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 67% DWG*
- Embr Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series: Special Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Shoulders of Giants Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale
- PAC-MAN Museum+ Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- BattleBlock Theater Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Clumsy Rush Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Firework – a modern tale Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- MEGALAN 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Murder Diaries 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- Retro Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Shadow Gangs Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Tesla vs Lovecraft Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- A Juggler’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- A Plague Tale Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Aspire – Ina’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Cyber Pool Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- DayD: Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Dex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Encodya Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Fishing Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- For The King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Galaxy Shooter DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Get 10 Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- League of Enthusiastic Losers + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Legend of Keepers: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Moon Raider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Multidimensions and Dreams Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Mushroom Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Octonaut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- OmegaBot Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Paradox Error Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Pity Pit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Quantum Replica Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Super Sports Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% DWG*
- Endzone – A World Apart: Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 20% DWG*
- MEGALAN 11 (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
- Tip Top: Don’t fall! (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
I nuovi Deals With Gold resteranno attivi su Xbox Store sino al prossimo 10 aprile 2023.
