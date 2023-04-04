Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X, giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi settimanali su Xbox Store

In attesa delle conferenze (non)E3 annunciate da Microsoft e in programma per il prossimo giugno, gli utenti verdecrociati possono approfittare di tanti sconti sui giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.

Tra i titoli protagonisti delle nuove promozioni proposte da Xbox Store, dopo il successo dell'Open Beta di Diablo IV, possiamo segnalare Diablo II: Resurrected, ma anche Forza Horizon 5, Ni no Kuni: La Minaccia della Strega Cinerea - Remastered, A Plague: Tale, A Juggler's Tale, The Surge 2 e tanti altri. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei titoli al momento in promozione su Xbox Store.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

  • Breakers Collection Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
  • Crazy Gravity Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 67% DWG*
  • Embr Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series: Special Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Shoulders of Giants Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale
  • PAC-MAN Museum+ Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale
  • SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • BattleBlock Theater Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Clumsy Rush Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Firework – a modern tale Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • MEGALAN 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Murder Diaries 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
  • Retro Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Shadow Gangs Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Tesla vs Lovecraft Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • A Juggler’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • A Plague Tale Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Aspire – Ina’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Cyber Pool Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • DayD: Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Dex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Encodya Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Fishing Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • For The King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Galaxy Shooter DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Get 10 Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • League of Enthusiastic Losers + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Legend of Keepers: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Moon Raider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Multidimensions and Dreams Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Mushroom Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Octonaut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • OmegaBot Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Paradox Error Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Pity Pit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Quantum Replica Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Super Sports Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% DWG*
  • Endzone – A World Apart: Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 20% DWG*
  • MEGALAN 11 (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
  • Tip Top: Don’t fall! (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*

I nuovi Deals With Gold resteranno attivi su Xbox Store sino al prossimo 10 aprile 2023.

