Xbox Series X, giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi settimanali su Xbox Store

In attesa delle conferenze (non)E3 annunciate da Microsoft e in programma per il prossimo giugno, gli utenti verdecrociati possono approfittare di tanti sconti sui giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.

Tra i titoli protagonisti delle nuove promozioni proposte da Xbox Store, dopo il successo dell'Open Beta di Diablo IV, possiamo segnalare Diablo II: Resurrected, ma anche Forza Horizon 5, Ni no Kuni: La Minaccia della Strega Cinerea - Remastered, A Plague: Tale, A Juggler's Tale, The Surge 2 e tanti altri. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei titoli al momento in promozione su Xbox Store.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

Breakers Collection Smart Delivery 25% DWG*

Crazy Gravity Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 67% DWG*

Embr Smart Delivery 70% DWG*

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series: Special Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Shoulders of Giants Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale

PAC-MAN Museum+ Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale

Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale

SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*

BattleBlock Theater Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight Sale

Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Clumsy Rush Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Firework – a modern tale Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

MEGALAN 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Murder Diaries 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*

Retro Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Shadow Gangs Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*

Tesla vs Lovecraft Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale

A Juggler’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

A Plague Tale Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Aspire – Ina’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Cyber Pool Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

DayD: Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Dex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale

Encodya Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Fishing Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

For The King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

Galaxy Shooter DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Get 10 Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

League of Enthusiastic Losers + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Legend of Keepers: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Moon Raider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

Multidimensions and Dreams Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Mushroom Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Octonaut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

OmegaBot Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Paradox Error Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Pity Pit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Quantum Replica Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Super Sports Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% DWG*

Endzone – A World Apart: Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 20% DWG*

MEGALAN 11 (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*

Tip Top: Don’t fall! (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*

I nuovi Deals With Gold resteranno attivi su Xbox Store sino al prossimo 10 aprile 2023.