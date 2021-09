Xbox Series X incontra Shang-Chi: Microsoft regala la console ispirata al film Marvel

The Xbox + Marvel Hero collab you've been waiting for.



Follow and retweet with #XboxShangChisweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X and controller inspired by @ShangChi and the Legend of Ten Rings.



Ends on 9/18/21 at 8pm PT: https://t.co/CgVPWB4jtM pic.twitter.com/3Y50tf4X1h