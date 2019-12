Xbox Series X: Microsoft accusata di plagio da due sviluppatori per il reveal trailer

Are independent artists doomed to be ripped off ?



Today: Xavier Chassaing's Dry Lights video piece (2015 @ANTIVJ) next to @Microsoft's official @Xbox X video launch.

Any thoughts ?



Full original work still visible here : https://t.co/SX6jxDCn6N#XboxSeriesX #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/vTBrsYiWT2