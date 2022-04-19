Xbox Series X e One, decine di giochi in sconto: nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
Proseguono ancora per qualche giorno i ricchi Sconti di Primavera su Xbox Store, con decine di giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in promozione per un periodo di tempo limitato.Tra le offerte più interessanti, non mancano i titoli sportivi, da F1 2021 a FIFA 22, passando per le cinture di WWE 2K 22, Madden NFL 22 e UFC 4. Spazio poi alla serie di Resident Evil e alle avventure videoludiche a marchio LEGO. Presenti poi all'appello le espansioni di Destiny 2, i livelli di Spyro e Crash Bandicoot o, ancora, le suggestioni Indie di Narita Boy e Cloudpunk. Con un'offerta estremamente diversificata, ecco l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S al momento in sconto su Xbox Store:
- F1 2021 EA Play 80% Spring Sale
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox One EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 EA Play 90% Spring Sale
- UFC 4 EA Play 75% Spring Sale
- Who’s Your Daddy?! Game Preview 20% Spring Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale
- Eldest Souls Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- F1 2021 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% Spring Sale
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
- Judgment Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe Game of the Year Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Game of the Year Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% Spring Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% Spring Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- NHL 22 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- NHL 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Port Royale 4 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Röki Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Spring Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Tales of Arise Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- Torchlight III PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Smart Delivery 67% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 70% Spring Sale
- Asteroids: Recharged Smart Delivery 20% Spring Sale
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% Spring Sale
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Spring Sale
- Breakout: Recharged Smart Delivery 20% Spring Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Cricket 22 Smart Delivery 30% Spring Sale
- Curved Space Smart Delivery 75% Spring Sale
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Smart Delivery 30% Spring Sale
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spring Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 35% Spring Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 30% Spring Sale
- Disciples: Liberation Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
- Farming Simulator 22 Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 15% Spring Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 15% Spring Sale
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 60% Spring Sale
- Gears Triple Bundle Smart Delivery 70% Spring Sale
- Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Spring Sale
- Godfall Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
- GRID Legends Smart Delivery 30% Spring Sale
- GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spring Sale
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spring Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 65% Spring Sale
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 Smart Delivery 40% Spring Sale
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spring Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
- Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45% Spring Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Metro Exodus Smart Delivery 75% Spring Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 60% Spring Sale
- Nerf Legends Smart Delivery 70% Spring Sale
- Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 67% Spring Sale
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 20% Spring Sale
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 20% Spring Sale
- Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 67% Spring Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Spring Sale
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition Smart Delivery 65% Spring Sale
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 65% Spring Sale
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition Smart Delivery 65% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle Smart Delivery 35% Spring Sale
- RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 70% Spring Sale
- RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 70% Spring Sale
- Riders Republic Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Rustler Smart Delivery 45% Spring Sale
- Saints Row The Third Remastered Smart Delivery 75% Spring Sale
- Spacebase Startopia Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All Smart Delivery 70% Spring Sale
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 67% Spring Sale
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Smart Delivery 35% Spring Sale
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Spring Sale
- Tails Of Iron Smart Delivery 35% Spring Sale
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Smart Delivery 30% Spring Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes Smart Delivery 33% Spring Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 Smart Delivery 30% Spring Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70% Spring Sale
- We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 85% Spring Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 60% Spring Sale
- Among Us Xbox Game Pass 20% Spring Sale
- Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Cris Tales Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85% Spring Sale
- Fable Anniversary (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Fable II (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Fable III (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
- Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition Xbox Game Pass 33% Spring Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 15% Spring Sale
- Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Gears of War 2 (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Gears of War 3 (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Going Under Xbox Game Pass 65% Spring Sale
- Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) Xbox Game Pass 20% Spring Sale
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- HITMAN Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 40% Spring Sale
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars Xbox Game Pass 55% Spring Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80% Spring Sale
- Kill It With Fire Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Lemnis Gate Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Xbox Game Pass 33% Spring Sale
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 20% Spring Sale
- Mighty Goose Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65% Spring Sale
- My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox Game Pass 70% Spring Sale
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
- Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Xbox Game Pass 40% Spring Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Spring Sale
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 40% Spring Sale
- Quake Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- ReCore Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Remnant: From The Ashes Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Sea of Thieves Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Secret Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 65% Spring Sale
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 65% Spring Sale
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70% Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom Xbox Game Pass 40% Spring Sale
- The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- The Walking Dead: Season Two Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS Xbox Game Pass 25% Spring Sale
- Undungeon Xbox Game Pass 25% Spring Sale
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
- Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 90% Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Worms W.M.D Xbox Game Pass 80% Spring Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Darwinia+ Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Spring Sale
- Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% Spring Sale
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Port Royale 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- Saints Row Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Spring Sale
- Saints Row 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Spring Sale
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Spring Sale
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Split/Second Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Spring Sale
- TimeSplitters 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Spring Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Toy Story 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Tropico 4 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spring Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 70% The Batman Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% The Batman Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- Brief Battles Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Control Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Cuccchi Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Darksiders III Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Dead Or Alive 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Dead Or Alive 6: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Down in Bermuda Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Xbox One Version) Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Kine Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spring Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Life of Fly Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spring Sale
- Murder Diaries Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Off And On Again Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- PONG Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Rage 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Railway Empire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spring Sale
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Tempest 4000 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spring Sale
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- The Secret Order: Return to the Buried Kingdom Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Torchlight II Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 95% Spring Sale
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- 8-Bit Armies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale
- 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale
- 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Attack on Titan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% The Batman Sale
- Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale
- Bestiary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spring Sale
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale
- Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
- Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Spring Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Dead Alliance Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Dead Dust Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Spring Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Dog Duty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale
- Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- Fin and the Ancient Mystery Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Flying Islands Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Galaxy Shooter DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
- Grizzland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Grow: Song of the Evertree Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- How To Survive 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Katana Kata Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Kaze and the Wild Masks Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Let’s Sing 2022 Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Livelock Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- MechaNika Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
- Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spring Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spring Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Monstrum Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Moving Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Narita Boy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale
- NASCAR 21: Ignition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- NASCAR 21: Ignition – Champions Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- NASCAR 21: Ignition – Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spring Sale
- NHL 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale
- Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Spring Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- Open Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- OVERPASS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
- Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Project CARS 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- PUSS! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale
- Real Farm – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Risk of Rain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Risk of Rain 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Robozarro Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Rust Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Rust Console Edition – Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Rust Console Edition – Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Samurai Warriors 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spring Sale
- Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spring Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Shadows: Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Sine Mora EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Sinister Adventures Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spring Sale
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Struggling Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Super Animal Royale Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
- Takotan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- The Count Lucanor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Thief Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Tony and Clyde Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Two Hundred Ways Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Unturned Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Wreckfest Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 65% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Spring Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spring Sale
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spring Sale
- Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spring Sale
- Reus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Spring Sale
- Surviving the Aftermath: Founder’s Edition (Game Preview) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 30% Spring Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spring Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spring Sale
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spring Sale
- Wuppo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Spring Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Spring Sale
- Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Spring Sale
- Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Spring Sale
- Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spring Sale
- Mars Power Industries Deluxe Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spring Sale
- SiNKR Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
- In Sound Mind Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Real Farm – Premium Edition Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 70% Spring Sale
- Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spring Sale
- Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Spring Sale
- Iron Harvest Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spring Sale
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% Spring Sale
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 67% Spring Sale
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spring Sale
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Spring Sale
- White Shadows Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Spring Sale
In chiusura, segnaliamo che tutti i nuovi sconti resteranno attivi sino al prossimo lunedì 25 aprile 2022. Per approfittare dei saldi primaverili, invece, restano solo pochi giorni, con scadenza prevista per giovedì 21 aprile 2022.
