Xbox Series X e One, giochi in saldo: tanti nuovi sconti su Xbox Store

Un nuovo martedì è sinonimo di nuovi giochi in sconto su Xbox Store, con tantissime promozioni dedicate a titoli per Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S attualmente disponibili nel negozio digitale.

Tra i grandi protagonisti delle nuova ondata di saldi, troviamo in particolare racing game e produzioni legate all'universo videoludico giapponese. Da DiRT 4 a Need for Speed Heat e Hot Pursuit Remastered, passando a Devil May Cry V: Special Edition (trovate qui la nostra recensione di Devil May Cry 5: Spercial Edition) e Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, la scelta è decisamente ampia. Di seguito, trovate i giochi per console verdecrociate attualmente in sconto. Ricoridamo che le promozioni resteranno attive sino al prossimo 21 febbraio 2022.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

  • Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
  • DiRT 4 EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • DiRT Rally EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Need For Speed EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Need For Speed Heat EA Play 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Need For Speed Payback EA Play 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Crash Drive 3 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Eldest Souls Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
  • Embr Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Evergate Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • F1 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Start Your Engines Sale
  • F1 2021 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Start Your Engines Sale
  • FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Life is Strange: True Colors Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Light Fairytale Episode 1 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Light Fairytale Episode 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Anime Month Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Ravva and the Cyclops Curse Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Röki Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Skycadia Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
  • Tales of Arise Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
  • Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
  • Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
  • Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Airport Simulator: Day & Night PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Metro Simulator PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Art Of Rally Smart Delivery 30% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Smart Delivery 30% Anime Month Sale
  • Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 65% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
  • GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% DWG*
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Riders Republic Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Rogue Company: Rogue Edition Smart Delivery 60% Starter Pack Sale
  • Rustler Smart Delivery 45% DWG*
  • SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Anime Month Sale
  • SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 33% Anime Month Sale
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
  • Tails Of Iron Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Sale
  • Total Arcade Racing Smart Delivery 70% Start Your Engines Sale
  • WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
  • Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale
  • Carrion Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale
  • Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Echo Generation Xbox Game Pass 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Going Under Xbox Game Pass 65% Publisher Sale
  • Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • I Am Fish Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill Xbox Game Pass 45% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65% Publisher Sale
  • Narita Boy Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
  • Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
  • No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox Game Pass 70% Anime Month Sale
  • Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Race With Ryan Xbox Game Pass 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 40% Anime Month Sale
  • Serious Sam 4 Xbox Game Pass 33% Publisher Sale
  • The Ascent Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale
  • Train Sim World 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Worms Rumble Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 25% Publisher Sale
  • BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% DWG*
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Prey Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% DWG*
  • The Darkness Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • The Darkness II Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Ultra SFIV Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • XCOM Enemy Within Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Back to Belt Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
  • Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Anime Month Sale
  • Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Hotline Miami Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Inertial Drift Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Anime Month Sale
  • MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Music Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
  • Road to Guangdong Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Serious Sam Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Sigi – A Fart for Melusina Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Super Dodgeball Beats Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Super Night Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Super Pixel Racers Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Start Your Engines Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Tokyo Warfare Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
  • V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Verlet Swing Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • WINGSPAN Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 85% 2K Publisher Sale
  • ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
  • 2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Absolute Drift: Zen Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Awesome Zombie Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • BH Trials Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Blightbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Bloody Rally Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Can’t Drive This Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • CarX Drift Racing Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Chasm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Crisis Wing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Crossout – Insomnia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Starter Pack Sale
  • Crysis Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Crysis Remastered Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • DayD: Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
  • Desert Child Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
  • Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Anime Month Sale
  • Doodle God: Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
  • Effie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Epic Chef Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Start Your Engines Sale
  • FIFA 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Jalopy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Lost Wing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Mini Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Momonga Pinball Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Anime Month Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Anime Month Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Anime Month Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Moving Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Must Dash Amigos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Start Your Engines Sale
  • MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
  • NASCAR 21: Ignition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
  • NASCAR 21: Ignition – Champions Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
  • NASCAR 21: Ignition – Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Start Your Engines Sale
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 2K Publisher Sale
  • NBA 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 2K Publisher Sale
  • NeuroVoider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Olija Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
  • Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
  • Outbreak Narrative Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • OVERPASS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
  • OVERPASS Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Paladins Starter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Starter Pack Sale
  • Pankapu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
  • Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Pumped BMX Pro Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Race The Sun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Retro Highway Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Start Your Engines Sale
  • RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Start Your Engines Sale
  • RIDE 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
  • RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Road Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
  • Skully Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Snakeybus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Sonic Colors: Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Splasher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Stories Untold Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Street Racer Underground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Strider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Super Toy Cars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Super Toy Cars 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Anime Month Sale
  • Techwars Global Conflict – Prosperity Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Starter Pack Sale
  • Techwars Global Conflict – Times of Prosperity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Starter Pack Sale
  • Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • theHunter Call of the Wild – 2022 Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild – Gold Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Tour de France 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Trailblazers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Trulon: The Shadow Engine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Ultimate Racing 2D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • World of Warships: Legends – Arkansas Brawler Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Starter Pack Sale
  • World of Warships: Legends – Heavy Hitter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Starter Pack Sale
  • World War Z: Aftermath Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
  • WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 95% Spotlight Sale
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 2K Publisher Sale
  • All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Anime Month Sale
  • Red Wings: Aces of the Sky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Start Your Engines Sale
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Anime Month Sale
  • The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 65% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Johnny Rocket Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Observation Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Publisher Sale
  • Riverbond Xbox Play Anywhere 85% Spotlight Sale
  • She Sees Red Interactive Movie Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG*
  • Sky Rogue Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Star Hunter DX Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Anime Month Sale
  • In Sound Mind Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Anime Month Sale
  • Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Publisher Sale
  • NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% 2K Publisher Sale
  • Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Publisher Sale
  • RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% Start Your Engines Sale

A tutti i giocatori in cerca di una console next gen di casa Microsoft, ricordiamo che Xbox Series X sarà in vendita in Italia oggi su Microsoft Store, grazie all'arrivo di nuove scorte.

