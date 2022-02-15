Xbox Series X e One, giochi in saldo: tanti nuovi sconti su Xbox Store
Un nuovo martedì è sinonimo di nuovi giochi in sconto su Xbox Store, con tantissime promozioni dedicate a titoli per Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S attualmente disponibili nel negozio digitale.
Tra i grandi protagonisti delle nuova ondata di saldi, troviamo in particolare racing game e produzioni legate all'universo videoludico giapponese. Da DiRT 4 a Need for Speed Heat e Hot Pursuit Remastered, passando a Devil May Cry V: Special Edition (trovate qui la nostra recensione di Devil May Cry 5: Spercial Edition) e Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, la scelta è decisamente ampia. Di seguito, trovate i giochi per console verdecrociate attualmente in sconto. Ricoridamo che le promozioni resteranno attive sino al prossimo 21 febbraio 2022.
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
- DiRT 4 EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- DiRT Rally EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- DiRT Rally 2.0 EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed Heat EA Play 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed Payback EA Play 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Crash Drive 3 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Eldest Souls Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
- Embr Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Evergate Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- F1 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Start Your Engines Sale
- F1 2021 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Start Your Engines Sale
- FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Life is Strange: True Colors Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Light Fairytale Episode 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Anime Month Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% 2K Publisher Sale
- Ravva and the Cyclops Curse Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Röki Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Skycadia Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Tales of Arise Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Airport Simulator: Day & Night PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Metro Simulator PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Art Of Rally Smart Delivery 30% Start Your Engines Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% 2K Publisher Sale
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Smart Delivery 30% Anime Month Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 65% Start Your Engines Sale
- Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
- GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% DWG*
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 75% Spotlight Sale
- Riders Republic Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Rogue Company: Rogue Edition Smart Delivery 60% Starter Pack Sale
- Rustler Smart Delivery 45% DWG*
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Anime Month Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 33% Anime Month Sale
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Tails Of Iron Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Sale
- Total Arcade Racing Smart Delivery 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale
- Carrion Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale
- Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85% Anime Month Sale
- Echo Generation Xbox Game Pass 20% Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Start Your Engines Sale
- Going Under Xbox Game Pass 65% Publisher Sale
- Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- I Am Fish Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Lawn Mowing Simulator Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill Xbox Game Pass 45% Start Your Engines Sale
- Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65% Publisher Sale
- Narita Boy Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox Game Pass 70% Anime Month Sale
- Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Race With Ryan Xbox Game Pass 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 40% Anime Month Sale
- Serious Sam 4 Xbox Game Pass 33% Publisher Sale
- The Ascent Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale
- Train Sim World 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Worms Rumble Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 25% Publisher Sale
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% DWG*
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% Start Your Engines Sale
- Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Prey Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% DWG*
- The Darkness Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- The Darkness II Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Ultra SFIV Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- XCOM Enemy Within Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Back to Belt Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% 2K Publisher Sale
- Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% 2K Publisher Sale
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Anime Month Sale
- Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Start Your Engines Sale
- Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Start Your Engines Sale
- Hotline Miami Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Inertial Drift Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 2K Publisher Sale
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% 2K Publisher Sale
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
- Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Anime Month Sale
- MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Music Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% 2K Publisher Sale
- Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- Road to Guangdong Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Serious Sam Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% 2K Publisher Sale
- Sigi – A Fart for Melusina Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Super Dodgeball Beats Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
- Super Night Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Super Pixel Racers Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Tokyo Warfare Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
- Verlet Swing Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- WINGSPAN Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 85% 2K Publisher Sale
- ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
- 2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Awesome Zombie Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- BH Trials Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Start Your Engines Sale
- Blightbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Bloody Rally Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 2K Publisher Sale
- Can’t Drive This Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Start Your Engines Sale
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- CarX Drift Racing Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Chasm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Start Your Engines Sale
- Crisis Wing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Crossout – Insomnia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Crysis Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- DayD: Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
- Desert Child Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Anime Month Sale
- Doodle God: Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
- Effie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Epic Chef Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Start Your Engines Sale
- FIFA 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Jalopy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Start Your Engines Sale
- Lost Wing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Start Your Engines Sale
- Mini Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Momonga Pinball Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Anime Month Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Anime Month Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Anime Month Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Start Your Engines Sale
- Moving Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Must Dash Amigos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Start Your Engines Sale
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
- NASCAR 21: Ignition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- NASCAR 21: Ignition – Champions Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- NASCAR 21: Ignition – Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Start Your Engines Sale
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% 2K Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 2K Publisher Sale
- NeuroVoider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Olija Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
- Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Outbreak Narrative Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- OVERPASS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- OVERPASS Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Paladins Starter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Starter Pack Sale
- Pankapu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Pumped BMX Pro Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Start Your Engines Sale
- Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Race The Sun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Retro Highway Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Start Your Engines Sale
- RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Start Your Engines Sale
- RIDE 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Start Your Engines Sale
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Road Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
- Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
- Skully Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Snakeybus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Splasher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Stories Untold Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Street Racer Underground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Strider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Super Toy Cars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Super Toy Cars 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Anime Month Sale
- Techwars Global Conflict – Prosperity Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Starter Pack Sale
- Techwars Global Conflict – Times of Prosperity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Starter Pack Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- theHunter Call of the Wild – 2022 Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Gold Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% 2K Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Tour de France 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Trailblazers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
- Ultimate Racing 2D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- World of Warships: Legends – Arkansas Brawler Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Starter Pack Sale
- World of Warships: Legends – Heavy Hitter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Starter Pack Sale
- World War Z: Aftermath Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 95% Spotlight Sale
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% 2K Publisher Sale
- All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Anime Month Sale
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Anime Month Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Start Your Engines Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 65% Start Your Engines Sale
- Johnny Rocket Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Observation Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Publisher Sale
- Riverbond Xbox Play Anywhere 85% Spotlight Sale
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG*
- Sky Rogue Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Star Hunter DX Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Anime Month Sale
- In Sound Mind Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Anime Month Sale
- Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% 2K Publisher Sale
- Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Publisher Sale
- RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% Start Your Engines Sale
A tutti i giocatori in cerca di una console next gen di casa Microsoft, ricordiamo che Xbox Series X sarà in vendita in Italia oggi su Microsoft Store, grazie all'arrivo di nuove scorte.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/e0M58h4Cun— Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) February 15, 2022
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X|S e One, grandi saldi sui giochi: nuove offerte su Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, una marea di giochi in sconto: nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
- Xbox One e Series X|S, sconti per il Capodanno Lunare: saldi fino al 70% su tanti giochi
- Halo Infinite e Biomutant tra i nuovi giochi in offerta su Xbox Store
- FIFA 22 scontatissimo su Xbox: è la nuova offerta della settimana
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 212 commentiHorizon 2 Forbidden West Recensione PS5: l'Ovest Proibito è spettacolare
- 43 commentiResident Evil: annuncio in arrivo il 15 febbraio, è ufficiale
- Gran Turismo 7: cosa cambia tra PS5 e PS4?
- Genshin Impact: un cosplay di Ningguang dove colpisce il fascino della Geo Queen
- 37 commentiHorizon 2 Forbidden West: come si comporta su PS4 Base
- Xbox Game Pass, 2 nuovi giochi disponibili da oggi: San Valentino con dinosauri e mostri
- 31 commentiCyberpunk 2077 per PS5 e Xbox Series X|S: l'upgrade next-gen arriva domani a sorpresa?
- 49 commentiMartha is Dead: è questa la scena censurata su PS4 e PS5?
- Horizon Forbidden West: ancora preordinabile su Amazon con 20 euro di ricarica PSN gratis
- Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Capcom svela un'importante novità di gameplay